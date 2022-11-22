ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTV

Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY

1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
MARION COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Morgantown LGBTQ Community Fears For Safety After Club Q Shooting

The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs this past weekend was an all too familiar story for many in the LGBTQ community, and one that highlights local safety concerns. Rev. Zac Morton of the First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown said the news out of Colorado this weekend was devastating — and exhausting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 68 westbound in Monongalia County due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The crash at mile marker 9 westbound on I-68 was called in to authorities around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The westbound lanes are closed....
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge

A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
TYLER COUNTY, WV

