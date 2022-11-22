Read full article on original website
Planned Opening Date for LongHorn Steakhouse is Announced; Restaurant Nearly 70 Percent Complete
For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors just across Bridgeport’s city limits in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg...
Time Travel: The "Old" Bridgeport Dairy Queen and a Visit to West Virginia from Jack Dempsey in 1932
Who remembers when the Dairy Queen was located on the opposite side of Main Street? This is before it became the Bridgeport Dairy King and today the building hosts East of Chicago Pizza. This photo is believed to be from the mid-1980s. And the advertisement is that "We Have Chocolate." Anyone know details about the other business shown?
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
West Virginia is home to one of America’s largest light displays
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oglebay Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas attractions in West Virginia, and is one of the top light displays in the United States. The attraction that brings in over one million visitors each year boasts 300-hundred acres of lights over...
Cheer and charity as restaurants hand out free Thanksgiving meals
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. and WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Holidays are a time when most restaurants close their doors so they can cook for their own families. But for two businesses in the Ohio Valley, Thanksgiving wasn’t just a meal, it was an act of charity. From 11 until 1 this afternoon, an assembly line of volunteers […]
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
20 people benefit from Mon County Health Department’s free dental day
The Monongalia County Health Department gave people with no dental insurance a reason to smile on Wednesday.
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
Hundreds race north central West Virginia Turkey Trots
Hundreds came out to Morgantown on Thursday to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
State's Junior Championship Chess Event Coming to Simpson Elementary School
Some of the state’s top chess players will be in town next Saturday for the West Virginia Junior Championship. The event will take place at Simpson Elementary School. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The format will be a 4-round Swiss System, G/60 d/10. Entry fee is $25 and membership...
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
Morgantown dog wins 3 awards at 2022 National Dog Show
Meet Tanzait of the Sweetest Coton, or just T-Pup to his friends. The nine-month-old T-Pup is originally from Poland - "Tanzait" is the Polish word for tanzanite, a type of gemstone, and "The Sweetest Coton" is the name of the kennel he came from.
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
Morgantown LGBTQ Community Fears For Safety After Club Q Shooting
The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs this past weekend was an all too familiar story for many in the LGBTQ community, and one that highlights local safety concerns. Rev. Zac Morton of the First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown said the news out of Colorado this weekend was devastating — and exhausting.
Bridge renamed to honor 4 brothers from Clarksburg
A ceremony was held today to rename a bridge outside Clarksburg after four brothers, three of whom served in the military during World War II.
I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 68 westbound in Monongalia County due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The crash at mile marker 9 westbound on I-68 was called in to authorities around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The westbound lanes are closed....
First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck
According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge
A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
