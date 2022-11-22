Jazz 114, Clippers 121: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Utah Jazz (12-7) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-7) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022
Utah Jazz 114, Los Angeles Clippers 121 (Final)
Analysis: Jazz fail to get momentum on their side through a tough 4th quarter vs. the Clippers
Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell relish role without Paul George pic.twitter.com/A8YxFnj0Lw – 3:09 AM
Kawhi Leonard on Clippers adjusting with PG on the bench. “Next man up. We have a talented bench and guys are ready to play. ” – 2:58 AM
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on adjusting without Paul George: “No adjustments. If he’s over there or not, I have to play the same basketball game. Same focus. Play as hard as I can when he’s on and off the floor.” – 2:53 AM
Kawhi Leonard on Clippers adjusting w/out Paul George in win vs Jazz:”Next man up. We have a talented bench & guys are ready to play. They want to win a basketball game. We have some familiar faces around here that had a deep playoff run. That competitive nature is in everyone.” – 2:49 AM
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard: “I’m good. I just rolled my ankle. I should be fine.” – 2:47 AM
Norm Powell has scored in double figures in eight of his last 10 games, and is shooting 25-for-40 in his last three (see below). Ty Lue said Sixth Man is something he could go for; Powell said he’s not thinking in terms of individual awards. pic.twitter.com/Akre2S5SN1 – 2:30 AM
Another game, another FASCINATING dunk from Lauri Markkanen 😎
🎥 @nbatv pic.twitter.com/OdFEUVNPHZ – 2:24 AM
Norman Powell became 12th Clipper (regular or postseason) to score 30 points in a game in the Kawhi/PG era, which started in the 2019-20 season:
– Kawhi (44)
– PG (41)
– Lou (7)
– Trez (5)
– Reggie (4)
– Twin (3)
– Amir (2)
– T Mann (1)
– Zu (1)
– RoCo (1)
– Nico (1)
– Norm (1) – 2:22 AM
Monday Night Clips:
Clippers are now 4-0 on Mondays this season.
– vs Rockets
– vs Cavaliers
– at Houston
– vs Jazz – 2:14 AM
Jazz guard Mike Conley said that “everything came out clean” on his left leg injury and that he’s told “we’ll take it day-by-day.” Conley said he has done some individual strength work, but no on-court work just yet – 2:09 AM
Time to open up the Jazz mailbag:
The Jazz are 12-7 (currently still atop the West). They’re playing without Mike for right now, they still have a lot of tough games to come…send me your questions!!
One per tweet pretty please 🙏🏼 – 2:02 AM
Los Angeles Clippers
Successful Monday in DTLA.
📼 @honey highlights from the win. pic.twitter.com/O2qW9dKnrr – 2:00 AM
Kawhi Leonard says he tweaked his ankle and is fine. – 1:56 AM
“I don’t know what to do with this,” said Norm Powell pic.twitter.com/aj8lF91vPc – 1:48 AM
Los Angeles Clippers
Woke up ready to eat. 😤 pic.twitter.com/N0dFBO3ocT – 1:47 AM
👀 these NB Kawhi 2s! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Ui3BgORG3w – 1:42 AM
Another Ontario Clippers win tonight
115-95 vs Ignite. 7 straight.
– Moussa Diabaté: 21 points, 12 rebounds
– Jason Preston: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists – 1:37 AM
JC, on THT and Sexton: They played well, they had good stretches, but they’re trying to figure it out too. They’re still trying to learn that position. – 1:32 AM
Lauri with his 8th double-double of the season 🇫🇮
#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/QgVGtNO4v9 – 1:32 AM
Clippers held Jazz to 1:6 assist-TO ratio in 4th quarter tonight. – 1:30 AM
Jordan Clarkson on the 4Q: The block/charge was a tough call. They didn’t give us a great explanation, either. … But we can’t leave it to those moments. – 1:30 AM
Markkanen notes that most of his minutes with the Jazz thus far have included Mike Conley in the lineup, so it’s an adjustment playing more with Sexton and THT. Said there is trust in everyone, but there’s work to do to get everyone on the same page. – 1:28 AM
another 20+ point performance in the books 📚
11 to be exact
#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/3rPX1HFRLe – 1:26 AM
Ty Lue said postgame that Kawhi Leonard is fine after Leonard hobbled a bit late in the fourth quarter. – 1:25 AM
Lauri Markkanen on 4Q: We had some turnovers, they got some off rebs which led to some easy ones. Proud that we adjusted in 3Q to give ourselves a chance. But we’ll need to watch film of that 4Q. – 1:23 AM
Jordan & Lauri combine for 51 points 👥
#TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/MFzlhPmshf – 1:21 AM
Clippers hold off Jazz, 121-114 – 1:15 AM
Tyronn Lue on Norman Powell: “Sixth Man of the Year, that should be his goal” – 1:13 AM
Kawhi Leonard looked like he could’ve tweaked something when he landed on a block attempt late in the game but Ty Lue says Kawhi is good. – 1:13 AM
3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 121-114 loss to the Clippers https://t.co/GzIMNgCLsQ pic.twitter.com/gTdgXTJ4yk – 1:12 AM
Tyronn Lue is not concerned with Kawhi Leonard end if game discomfort. Went from “I don’t know” to “He’s alright” before the follow up questions came – 1:12 AM
Impressive Win for Clippers over Jazz.
Maybe best win of the young season.
Certainly, Jazz are best team they’ve beaten. And that was w/o Paul George tonight. – 12:59 AM
Jazz lose to LAC, 121-114. It was a sloppy game… Jazz’s transition D cost them early, offense late. Jazz shot just 2-10 from deep and had 6 TOs in the 4Q.
Clarkson had 26/4/4, was great. Markkanen 25/10.
Detroit at home (with Bogey!) on Wednesday. – 12:57 AM
The Clippers defeat the Jazz 121-114 in what was a good one. Los Angeles led by as much as 17. Utah came back to lead by 7. The Clippers did a great job of closing out. Utah falls to 12-7 on the season. Back home for one on Wednesday against Detroit. And then ANOTHER back to back – 12:57 AM
FINAL: Clippers 121, Jazz 114. Just a rough 4Q for Utah, as they shoot 7-19 in the period. Really missed Conley’s playmaking and steadiness — Vando led the team in assists with 5. Jazz had 22a on 40 buckets. JC with 26p/4r/4a. Markkanen 25p/10r/3a. Back home vs. DET on Wednesday. – 12:56 AM
LA beats Jazz 121-114 after losing 17-point lead.
30 for Norman Powell, 27 for Reggie Jackson. Another single-digit game for Kawhi Leonard, but he was a +12. His health bears watching, as usual.
26:16 assist-TO ratio for LA.
Clippers go up to Golden State before Thanksgiving. – 12:56 AM
Norman Powell last 2 games:
30 PTS | 66.7 FG% | 75.0 3P%
26 PTS | 62.5 FG% | 62.5 3P% pic.twitter.com/3KWOlZuIIK – 12:55 AM
The Clippers started the season 2-4.
They’re 9-3 since. pic.twitter.com/cVWAZwXa5F – 12:55 AM
Jazz down 119-112 with 19 seconds left… looks like they’re going to lose.
The overturn was the right call, Jazz fan friends. If you’re still talking about whether a player was moving or not, you’re using an old rule. – 12:54 AM
Kawhi Leonard on Clippers bench flexing his right foot. – 12:54 AM
Clippers get clutch free throws from Amir Coffey to make it a 3-possession game.
Big minutes from the team’s 12th man.
119-112 LA lead with 19.2 seconds left. – 12:52 AM
Jazz got a steal when they needed one, but Beasley couldn’t convert the 3. He had a rough night — 2-11. That should do it. – 12:51 AM
Right as I say out loud “you gotta go for the steal”, Jazz get the ball and Clarkson runs it down, passes to Malik in the corner, but he misses. That’ll do it. – 12:51 AM
Ty Lue with a heck of a challenge. Wipes away a potential and-one for Utah. Clippers still up 5 and now have the ball with 56 seconds left. – 12:50 AM
Huuuuuge play. Call is overturned. Offensive foul on THT. Takes away a layup (and maybe and-1). Back to 117-112 Clippers. – 12:49 AM
Challenge successful. Jazz don’t get the points and THT gets the foul. That’s the right call. – 12:49 AM
Wow, THT and-one, and the Jazz are within 3 with a FT to come with 55 seconds left.
Clippers are going to challenge this play though. – 12:47 AM
Tyronn Lue is challenging blocking foul on Amir Coffey that was called a THT and-one. – 12:47 AM
The Jazz really miss Mike Conley. You can see guys getting the ball and having no idea what to do with it, then belatedly trying to drive and start something. Not getting those quick slips to the basket. – 12:46 AM
Both Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson have season highs in points tonight.
They’ll need more. – 12:44 AM
Kawhi Leonard is coming back in on the next dead ball. The Clippers cut back his minutes early this fourth quarter to allow him to close out the final 2:09. – 12:44 AM
Only the third multi-3 game of the season for THT.
Kawhi Leonard entering next dead ball. – 12:44 AM
Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell have just been letting the Jazz have it all night – 12:43 AM
Clips going with Zubac on Talen Horton-Tucker as the Jazz go with Olynyk and Markkanen as the bigs. They want him to be in help position, interested to see what happens when THT has the ball. – 12:42 AM
3:12 remaining in this one: the Jazz trail the Clippers 115-107 – 12:41 AM
Obviously Reggie Jackson staying in. I don’t question that many anymore. – 12:39 AM
Big moment for the Clippers here, leading 6 and they get 2 FTs and possession. – 12:38 AM
Jarred Vanderbilt stuck his leg out and banged Reggie Jackson’s left knee, tripping the Clippers point guard. Refs reviewed the play and ruled it a flagrant one. Reggie remains in the game after he was down initially after taking the hit. – 12:37 AM
Reggie Jackson has dominated this game – 12:36 AM
Reggie Jackson tripped up by Jarred Vanderbilt. He’s up, but with a limp. – 12:36 AM
Reggie Jackson is back up after taking a spill when it appeared he got tripped going around Vanderbilt. – 12:36 AM
Reggie Jackson throws passes with no regard to game situation LOL
Found Ivica Zubac on the most preposterous dime … – 12:35 AM
Paul George is sitting next to John Wall on bench – 12:32 AM
Clippers got Kawhi Leonard out of there. He was only in the game to start 4th to, you know, get Clippers a quick lead.
Next time Leonard returns, it is to close. – 12:31 AM
7-0 clippers run in 20 seconds….they lead the Jazz 106-101…. – 12:31 AM
All the energy the Jazz had in the 3Q, the Clippers have in the 4th. Sexton misses a layup, Clippers push it downcourt, Jackson finds Powell for a big 3. 106-101 LA with 6:41 to go. – 12:31 AM
Jazz turnover, Batum transition bucket, Jazz miss, Powell 3. Clippers lead 106-101 – 12:31 AM
The Clippers have made a 4th quarter 3. pic.twitter.com/CviXw89su5 – 12:30 AM
hi, welcome to Chili’s 🌶
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/7eFlIFquRQ – 12:28 AM
Jazz get the Lawler’s Law basket on a very goofy Kelly Olynyk spinning drive. 101-99, 7:35 left. – 12:27 AM
The Jazz lead the clippers 101-99…tons and tons of time remaining – 12:27 AM
Will Hardy says the Jazz need a chaotic game – well this is pure chaos – 12:27 AM
Clippers used a 7-0 run to take the lead, and Amir Coffey has had go-ahead and game-tying FGs in this fourth quarter already.
Kelly Olynyk mouses Jackson to take lead back for Jazz, who are up 101-99 with 7:35 left in regulation.
Will the Clippers hit 4th quarter 3s this time? – 12:27 AM
Jazz will have to survive these minutes with NAW… a -15 so far tonight. – 12:24 AM
3 straight 20-point games for Reggie Jackson after none in first 15 games this season. – 12:21 AM
Norm Powell, rim protector. – 12:20 AM
the steal ✓
the dime ✓
the Finnish ✓
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/vjRdIWuEpH – 12:20 AM
Lauri Markkanen outrebounded Clippers 6-5 in that third quarter.
Also added 11 points and 3 assists. – 12:18 AM
Jazz up 5 going into the 4th, won the 3rd 37-22.
Honestly, I think the defense is the key here… the switching on the perimeter forced Clippers into midrange looks, and they only took 2 3PAs in the Q. Then they help in the paint when they try to drive on the switch. – 12:16 AM
Jazz take control of the game by beating the Clippers in possession game. They have 6 more offensive rebounds and 3 more takeaways entering 4th quarter, now lead 93-88 after outscoring LA by 15 points in 3rd quarter. 12 of that came with Kawhi on bench.
Jordan Clarkson = 6/7 FTs – 12:16 AM
Clippers were in transition 26% of the time in the first two quarters it is now down to 19% of their posssesions.
Clippers half court offense is averaging just ,89 pts per possession.
Can the Jazz keep the Clippers in the half court for 4th quarter. – 12:16 AM
one 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘯ted guy 😉
#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/XfnQEq9Hf4 – 12:16 AM
Utah went on a 23-6 run in the closing minutes of the 3rd quarter. THT was really good, Markkanen was himself and the Jazz lead 93-88 going into the 4th. – 12:15 AM
Jazz go on a run at the end of the 3rd and head into the 4th with a 93-88 lead. Lauri Markkanen has 23 pts, Jordan Clarkson has 22.
Kelly Olynyk probably set to check back in, was in a little foul trouble and I think Hardy was saving him/happy with how the group was playing – 12:15 AM
End 3Q: Jazz 93, Clippers 88. Utah started the game 1-9 from 3 — it’s hit 9-19 thereafter. Defensive intensity has improved, too. Markkanen 23p/9r/3a. Clarkson 22p/4a/3r. – 12:15 AM
We are headed into the fourth quarter. The Jazz lead the Clippers 93-88 – 12:15 AM
The Clippers can’t hold onto the ball and their control of this game has slipped with every turnover. The next segment of Kawhi minutes in the fourth quarter will be key. How much can the Clippers settle down? – 12:13 AM
This has been a comprehensively bad 3rd quarter for Clippers.
Jazz went on 9-0 run to push ahead. Talen Horton-Tucker found a 3 after no Clippers got on the floor with Clarkson in the paint. And John Wall is working on a double-digit turnover game.
It’s an 87-84 Jazz lead. – 12:09 AM
Clippers fumbling the ball away and the lead. Jazz leads by 3 after trailing by 17 in the first half. – 12:09 AM
Woof, John Wall with 3 TOs in 3 mins to start the 3rd, and now has 8 TOs in 19 mins. He’s played well when he hasn’t turned it over, but that’s a rough performance – 12:09 AM
Jazz are feeling it right now. Beasley just gave his teammates some vigorous applause, as they forced another LAC turnover — the Clippers’ 13th of the game. Utah leads 87-84 with 2:57 left 3Q. – 12:09 AM
Scramble on the floor Jazz wrestle the ball loose, Walker gets it out to THT for a 3, Jazz take the lead, force chaos on the other end and Ty Lue calls time.
Jazz lead 87-84 – 12:09 AM
The Jazz trailed by as much as 17 points. They lead 87-84 with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter – 12:08 AM
And the Jazz are winning now, because Team of Destiny – 12:07 AM
Good lord, the Jazz have the lead – 12:06 AM
Lauri’s up to 19p/8r, just by outworking the Clippers on some of these plays. Goes for the Jazz in general right now. 14-2 run, and Utah leads 84-82. – 12:06 AM
17-point Clippers lead is GONE – 12:06 AM
Lauri Markkanen has been terrific tonight – 12:06 AM
Malik finally gets one to go…that’s a good sign for the Jazz. He was 0-of-5 from the field before that 3 – 12:05 AM
Seven assists for John Wall tonight but there are six turnovers to go with them. – 12:04 AM
Clippers made up for slow start to 3rd quarter with a 10-4 run. Halftime lead stays the same at 80-70. But Jazz are in bonus for last 6:07 of 3rd quarter. – 12:00 AM
6:07 remaining in the third quarter. The Jazz trail the Clippers 80-70 – 12:00 AM
Sexton reaaaaaally struggling. On both ends… not just the Morris switch, but then doesn’t match up in transition and then no communication on the backdoor – 11:59 PM
Both of the Jazz’s significant runs tonight have occurred when I have not been watching – 11:54 PM
Jazz open up the half on a 6-0 run and it’s a 4-point game. Clippers 66, Jazz 62.
Clarkson up to 20 points. – 11:51 PM
Couple quick buckets and the Jazz are right there. Clippers lead 66-62 – 11:50 PM
Jazz post-halftime warm-up: Lauri goes under the hoop, is about to do a reverse layup, when an errant shot from JC comes off the rim and catches him square in the face. They both had a good laugh about it. – 11:47 PM
Jordan Clarkson leads Utah with 17 points. Lauri Markkanen has 12 and Collin Sexton has 10….Sexton struggled to make plays for others but scored and touched the paint well. I thought he was a factor in the Jazz getting back into the game – 11:40 PM
+/- superstar Kawhi Leonard is a +11 at halftime.
The usual high floor that we’ve seen from Kawhi so far. Low volume (2 points, 1/4 FGs, 0/1 3s, no FTs), 2 assists, no turnovers.
5 Clippers have more shot attempts than Leonard at halftime. – 11:39 PM
the category is: fancy footwork 👟
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/Kob2VmKnia – 11:39 PM
Good John Wall: 13/5/7, 2 3s, 5/9 FGs overall, 1/1 FTs, block. Plus, Clippers have outscored Jazz 17-5 on fast break.
Bad John Wall: 5 turnovers. LA playing extremely well, and still can be better if they take better care of the basketball.
I’m sure you’ve heard that before. – 11:38 PM
Halftime: LAC 66, Utah 56. Clarkson has 14, Markkanen with 12 and Sexton with 10.
Utah’s shooting just 5/17 from 3-point range. – 11:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers
Absolutely electric! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DiaiNQsjWW – 11:35 PM
LA leads Jazz 66-56 at halftime.
After no games with more than 6 assists entering Saturday, John Wall has 7 assists at halftime tonight to follow up 15 assists vs Spurs.
All 9 Clippers have a field goal, and LA shooting 54.2%. Reggie Jackson leads all scorers with 15. – 11:35 PM
First half finished. The Jazz trail the clippers 66-56….Utah battled back to make the deficit manageable, but they have been soundly outplayed to this point – 11:35 PM
HALFTIME: Clippers 66, Jazz 56. Solid comeback as the 2Q unfolded. 14p from JC, 12p/3r from Markkanen, 10p from Sexton (who mostly seemed to settle down), and a triple-double watch for Vando — 7p, 8r, 4a. Jackson and Powell 15p each to lead LAC. – 11:35 PM
Jazz down 66-56 at the half.
Biggest thing is transition D… Clippers have 9 TOs, Jazz 8… but Clippers have 17 fast break points, Jazz just 5. – 11:35 PM
Halftime: Clippers lead Utah 66-56, after 54% shooting and 7-14 from three to hold off the Jazz’s rally. The ball has been swinging around, with instances of carelessness mixed in (9 turnovers). – 11:35 PM
Jazz not shooting the ball great, and have taken a few questionable ones, but I do like the defensive effort they’re getting, even if it’s not totally paying off every time. – 11:34 PM
It’s Jordan Clarkson time. – 11:32 PM
these Jazz jerseys look like they have the smell of a high school gym locker room. – 11:32 PM
Four Clippers in double figures in the first half, including two off the bench in Powell and Wall. The Clippers have 16 assists on 25 buckets. – 11:30 PM
flame: 🔛
game: 🔛
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/vf16l39fIi – 11:29 PM
Clippers in bonus last 3:16 of first half – 11:28 PM
🇫🇮 kaikki lasketaan 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/TPzU7L31Iz – 11:26 PM
Kelly Olynyk is in foul trouble and the Jazz run is over – 11:25 PM
Jazz felt like they were on life support in this one. Then Markkanen gets a 3-point play, Clarkson buries a transition 3, and Olynyk hits a deep ball.
A quick 9-0 run and the Jazz have cut the Clippers lead to 8. – 11:25 PM
– Clarkson ATO 3
– ILOVEMARKKANEN ferocious and-one through Morris
– Clarkson PUJIT 3
– Olynyk 3
Clippers call timeout with Jazz on 12-3 run. – 11:25 PM
Jazz down 17 hit two threes and get a poster dunk from Markkanen and suddenly it’s a 55-47 deficit….9-0 run in three possessions – 11:24 PM
Markkanen dunk-and-one, JC 3, Olynyk 3, and the Jazz have a 9-0 run. They’re within 55-47. – 11:24 PM
Clippers’ 17-pt lead down to 8. – 11:24 PM
This is the best I’ve seen the Clippers play this season – 11:22 PM
Bench play in LA with 6:19 left in first half
Utah Jazz: 8 points, 3/11 FGs, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
John Wall: 13 points, 5/7 FGs, 5 assists
Norman Powell: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 4/6 FGs
Nicolas Batum: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists
LA up 52-35. – 11:20 PM
John Wall is having a night. In 11 minutes, he has 13 points, five assists and enough energy for the rest of the team.
Clippers lead, 52-35 with 6:19 left in the half. – 11:20 PM
That time sexton made a good read….defense gave him a layup, he took a layup…. – 11:18 PM
John Wall, who checks out after 11 minutes, has produced game-highs in points (13), assists (5) and anticipatory gasps from the crowd whenever he touches the ball. – 11:17 PM
JOHN WALL BEATS THE BUZZER AND BREAKS OUT THE GUITAR 🎸 pic.twitter.com/wkv4uzZ4Xs – 11:14 PM
Jazz down 16 early in L.A.
Jazz are desperately missing Mike Conley, and then are seemingly unable to defend in transition at all — they’ve been a bottom-5 team at preventing transition this season. – 11:13 PM
Malik Beasley’s new-baby magic appears to have worn off — missed another shot (0-4 now), then committed the foul on the other end. 44-28 Clippers, 9:50 left 2Q. LA shooting 62.1%, 12 FB points. Jazz shooting 42.3%, just 1-9 from 3. – 11:12 PM
John Wall ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️
There’s no combination like backpedal and fear trying to stop fast break Wall. Malik Beasley got hunted down.
Wall’s and-one puts LA up 44-28 with a post-timeout free throw pending. 9:50 left in the first half. – 11:12 PM
John Wall keeps running past the Jazz in transition. It’s like watching a wideout run a go-route past a DB. The Clippers have 12 fast-break points. Their season high in a first half is 17. – 11:12 PM
This is looking like a short night for the Jazz. Down 44-28 and losing contact with the clippers rapidly…. – 11:12 PM
Los Angeles Clippers
JOHN WALL😤😤😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/4RZ8sm2RUp – 11:10 PM
there’s love for @Jordan Clarkson in every arena 🇵🇭
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pE0yjW9c0D – 11:08 PM
John Wall is playing with a level of joy and energy that we haven’t seen since the early days in Washington. And he fits very very well on the Clippers – 11:07 PM
John Wall (and John Wall’s air guitar) from 41 feet ends first quarter.
LA leads Jazz 34-24.
Ivica Zubac played entire quarter, has 9 points (4/4 FGs) and 5 rebounds.
Jazz missed their last 7 3s of the quarter. – 11:07 PM
John Wall throws up a 41-foot shot that goes in as time runs out to give Clippers 34-24 lead after 1st quarter. – 11:07 PM
Pretty bad quarter for the Jazz capped by John Wall hitting a halfcourt buzzer beater. Clippers up 34-24….Los Angeles is on a 17-6 run – 11:06 PM
End 1Q: Clippers 34, Jazz 22. Wall with a halfcourt bomb at the horn. LA closes on a 17-6 run. Jazz schemed some good looks early, but have struggled with their shot (9-22/1-8 from 3), and their turnovers (6 leading to 8 Clippers points). – 11:06 PM
Half court buzzer shot from John Wall goes in at the end of the first quarter. Jazz trailing by 10 points. Decision making is predictably a problem without Conley here in the early going – 11:06 PM
John Wall sinks a halfcourt shot at the first quarter buzzer and then delivered the Lance Stephenson air guitar celebration – 11:06 PM
John Wall hits a three-point HEAVE to end the first quarter, and he plays an imaginary guitar after hitting from midcourt.
End of 1: Clippers 34, Jazz 24 – 11:06 PM
John Wall strumming the air guitar after sinking a half-court shot just before the first quarter ends. – 11:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers
This dish from @John Wall to @Norman Powell is 🤌 pic.twitter.com/pDrcgZeGr4 – 11:05 PM
Walker Kessler is in foul trouble – 11:02 PM
Very tough second foul on Walker Kessler there – 11:02 PM
The Jazz are quite literally turning the ball over on every possession – 11:01 PM
1st quarter Amir Coffey minutes. – 11:00 PM
Ty Lue liked that the Clippers made quick decisions within the offense Saturday night and that’s carried over. Outside of a couple long-gestating possessions early, the Clippers have swung the ball around or pushed it upcourt. – 10:59 PM
ᴅᴇꜰᴇɴꜱᴇ 🔄 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/bYYRv7VPf1 – 10:58 PM
John Wall ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️
Wall is basically Leonard’s direct backup, allowing Jackson to stay in the game and focus on spotting up, like he did after Wall’s first rebound of game.
Wall got himself a fast break bucket too to put LA on 7-0 run. They lead 24-18 with 2:59 left in 1stQ. – 10:57 PM
Clippers PA announcer on John Wall after a fastbreak: “He’s fast.” Sure is. Hasn’t looked like he’s lost a step at all. – 10:56 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker has turned himself into a good decision making point guard in the space of like 3 weeks. – 10:54 PM
It’s “Filipino Heritage Night” here at Crypto Place. For some reason, it feels like it’s always “Filipino Heritage Night” at road arenas whenever the Jazz (and Jordan Clarkson) are in town. – 10:51 PM
The early non-Mike Conley offense has been a bit of a mess. Three turnovers leading to five LA points. Clippers on a 13-4 run, and holding a 15-11 lead. 6:43 left 1Q. – 10:49 PM
Dunk THREE from Reggie Jackson this season gives LA 15-11 lead.
Kawhi Leonard started the game watching Lauri Markkanen.
6:43 left in the first quarter. – 10:49 PM
6:43 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the clippers 15-11 – 10:48 PM
Sexton looked very frustrated on the prior possession the ball didn’t swing his way. So when it came to him after the Vando O-reb, it felt predetermined he was gonna shoot. – 10:47 PM
The Utah Jazz are……bright – 10:41 PM
♫ ᴄᴏʟʟɪɴ
♫ ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴ
♫ ʟᴀᴜʀɪ
♫ ᴊᴀʀʀᴇᴅ
♫ ᴋᴇʟʟʏ
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/lMAzo3bflR – 10:33 PM
Most fouls this season:
78 — Olynyk
67 — KAT
64 — Plumlee pic.twitter.com/ugtYZ2sWkF – 10:33 PM
dressed for success 💼 pic.twitter.com/osAMLLcBUK – 10:24 PM
Clippers-Jazz starters tonight:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jarred Vanderbilt
Jordan Clarkson
Collin Sexton – 10:04 PM
Here’s Tyronn Lue discussing Jarred Vanderbilt, who leads the Jazz with 2.5 offensive rebounds per game. pic.twitter.com/wuFG6Rm8yr – 9:53 PM
Here’s Tyronn Lue’s pregame comments on Paul George being day-to-day, Kawhi Leonard settling in at about 24 minutes, and Luke Kennard not being ready to return until later in the week at earliest. pic.twitter.com/lgNM1S1nwq – 9:51 PM
Collin Sexton will start in Conley’s place tonight, but Will Hardy said to expect Conley’s minutes to be spread around between Sexton, THT, and NAW. – 9:47 PM
Jazz on the road 🚗
Tune in to the Jazz Pregame at 8 PM on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/ikkwjzYQxD – 9:31 PM
Utah’s Will Hardy says there are only a handful of players you have to scout not only offensively but also defensively, and Kawhi is still disruptive. – 9:13 PM
Hardy also cites the importance of Jordan Clarkson being a playmaker tonight. Praised the job he did in the Memphis game that Conley sat out, as well as his play down the stretch of the Portland game where Conley got hurt. – 9:07 PM
Hardy said the big differences with the Jazz tonight will entail some different halfcourt sets with Sexton and THT than with Conley bc of differing styles, but in transition he expects them to play the same. – 9:05 PM
Jazz head coach Will Hardy will start Collin Sexton in place of Mike Conley, along with Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt at LA tonight. – 9:03 PM
Will Hardy on the PG position tonight: You’ll see some Collin, some Talen, some Nickeil … I don’t expect those guys to orchestrate the game themselves. Collin Sexton will start. – 9:02 PM
No update on Luke Kennard and his strained right calf. Ty Lue wasn’t sure whether he would be available for games Wednesday or Friday. – 8:56 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said there isn’t flexibility as of now to expand Kawhi Leonard’s workload in light of Paul George’s absence – 8:52 PM
Ty Lue says that now is not the time to increase Kawhi Leonard’s workload, even with Paul George out indefinitely – 8:52 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue listed Paul George as day-to-day and said he’s doing “okay” with his injury. Ty held out hope that PG’s injury isn’t long-term. – 8:51 PM
Ty Lue says Paul George is “alright.” He says George is feeling OK. Asked if this is a long-term thing, Lue said the Clippers hope not. He said Clippers want to be cautious with George. – 8:51 PM
Terance Mann will start in place of Paul George tonight against Utah. – 8:51 PM
Los Angeles Clippers
Monday night fit check. pic.twitter.com/W0e0jWhby8 – 8:51 PM
Before tipoff of Clippers-Jazz, Ty Lue says that Paul George (out with right hamstring) is “all right” and that the team considers him day to day.
“He feels OK, just making sure we’re doing the right thing,” Lue said. – 8:50 PM
(But for the love of all that is holy, please tell me they don’t have a DA cutout in the locker room.) pic.twitter.com/2z2foxkEQD – 7:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers
Last time out, the team shot 52.5% from the arch to seal the win against the San Antonio Spurs, @awscloud CourtVision Mascot Mode.
#ClipperVision pic.twitter.com/ez5xhHi54H – 7:26 PM
Paul George out tonight solves the Clippers biggest issue
George 18 shots per game (last year 21)
Morris 12 (same)
Wall 11 (zero)
Powell 10 (last year: 14)
Jackson 10 (last year 16)
Batum 4 (last year 7)
Mann 5 (last year 9)
Not enough shots to go around
Offense ranked 29th – 7:22 PM
Can’t wait till 8:30 tonight for Jazz basketball then re-live the excitement of the weekend with JAZZ GAME REWIND from the weekend
Win over the Suns: https://t.co/X3tmmF0LUu
Win over the Blazers.
https://t.co/ckte5HsKPA pic.twitter.com/YrsJMNTG6H – 7:21 PM
𝙒𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙉𝙏 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏
Check out the gallery from our visit to @primarychildren to kick off the Season of Giving ❤️
#SeasonOfGiving | @kengarff – 5:52 PM
Clippers rule out Paul George for tonight’s game vs the Utah Jazz – 5:21 PM
Clippers updated injury report for tonight vs. the Jazz:
OUT: Paul George – right hamstring tendon strain – 5:19 PM
Paul George is out for tonight’s game against Utah and the injury is now updated to right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:17 PM
Paul George ruled out due to a right hamstring tendon strain. Different than the right knee soreness he was listed as questionable with. – 5:16 PM
Clippers forward Paul George is out against the Jazz tonight with a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:16 PM
The Clippers say Paul George (right knee soreness) is out tonight against Utah.
More NBA from: marcstein.substack.com – 5:15 PM
The Clippers have now ruled Paul George OUT for tonight because of a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:14 PM
No Paul George for the Clippers tonight – 5:03 PM
