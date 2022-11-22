Jazz 114, Clippers 121: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (12-7) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-7) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 21, 2022

Utah Jazz 114, Los Angeles Clippers 121 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Analysis: Jazz fail to get momentum on their side through a tough 4th quarter vs. the Clippers https://t.co/e9KcgBTbo1 pic.twitter.com/xBwgKSKaBW – 3:31 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell relish role without Paul George pic.twitter.com/A8YxFnj0Lw – 3:09 AM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Kawhi Leonard on Clippers adjusting with PG on the bench. “Next man up. We have a talented bench and guys are ready to play. ” – 2:58 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on adjusting without Paul George: “No adjustments. If he’s over there or not, I have to play the same basketball game. Same focus. Play as hard as I can when he’s on and off the floor.” – 2:53 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kawhi Leonard on Clippers adjusting w/out Paul George in win vs Jazz:”Next man up. We have a talented bench & guys are ready to play. They want to win a basketball game. We have some familiar faces around here that had a deep playoff run. That competitive nature is in everyone.” – 2:49 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard: “I’m good. I just rolled my ankle. I should be fine.” – 2:47 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: Monday Gamer, BOS/CHI; UTA/LAC; News Catch-Up with @Danny Leroux. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:37 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norm Powell has scored in double figures in eight of his last 10 games, and is shooting 25-for-40 in his last three (see below). Ty Lue said Sixth Man is something he could go for; Powell said he’s not thinking in terms of individual awards. pic.twitter.com/Akre2S5SN1 – 2:30 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Another game, another FASCINATING dunk from Lauri Markkanen 😎

🎥 @nbatv pic.twitter.com/OdFEUVNPHZ – 2:24 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell became 12th Clipper (regular or postseason) to score 30 points in a game in the Kawhi/PG era, which started in the 2019-20 season:

– Kawhi (44)

– PG (41)

– Lou (7)

– Trez (5)

– Reggie (4)

– Twin (3)

– Amir (2)

– T Mann (1)

– Zu (1)

– RoCo (1)

– Nico (1)

– Norm (1) – 2:22 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Monday Night Clips:

Clippers are now 4-0 on Mondays this season.

– vs Rockets

– vs Cavaliers

– at Houston

– vs Jazz – 2:14 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Jazz guard Mike Conley said that “everything came out clean” on his left leg injury and that he’s told “we’ll take it day-by-day.” Conley said he has done some individual strength work, but no on-court work just yet – 2:09 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Time to open up the Jazz mailbag:

The Jazz are 12-7 (currently still atop the West). They’re playing without Mike for right now, they still have a lot of tough games to come…send me your questions!!

One per tweet pretty please 🙏🏼 – 2:02 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Successful Monday in DTLA.

📼 @honey highlights from the win. pic.twitter.com/O2qW9dKnrr – 2:00 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard says he tweaked his ankle and is fine. – 1:56 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

“I don’t know what to do with this,” said Norm Powell pic.twitter.com/aj8lF91vPc – 1:48 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Woke up ready to eat. 😤 pic.twitter.com/N0dFBO3ocT – 1:47 AM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

👀 these NB Kawhi 2s! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Ui3BgORG3w – 1:42 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Another Ontario Clippers win tonight

115-95 vs Ignite. 7 straight.

– Moussa Diabaté: 21 points, 12 rebounds

– Jason Preston: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists – 1:37 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

JC, on THT and Sexton: They played well, they had good stretches, but they’re trying to figure it out too. They’re still trying to learn that position. – 1:32 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Lauri with his 8th double-double of the season 🇫🇮

#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/QgVGtNO4v9 – 1:32 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers held Jazz to 1:6 assist-TO ratio in 4th quarter tonight. – 1:30 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jordan Clarkson on the 4Q: The block/charge was a tough call. They didn’t give us a great explanation, either. … But we can’t leave it to those moments. – 1:30 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Markkanen notes that most of his minutes with the Jazz thus far have included Mike Conley in the lineup, so it’s an adjustment playing more with Sexton and THT. Said there is trust in everyone, but there’s work to do to get everyone on the same page. – 1:28 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

another 20+ point performance in the books 📚

11 to be exact

#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/3rPX1HFRLe – 1:26 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue said postgame that Kawhi Leonard is fine after Leonard hobbled a bit late in the fourth quarter. – 1:25 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Lauri Markkanen on 4Q: We had some turnovers, they got some off rebs which led to some easy ones. Proud that we adjusted in 3Q to give ourselves a chance. But we’ll need to watch film of that 4Q. – 1:23 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Jordan & Lauri combine for 51 points 👥

#TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/MFzlhPmshf – 1:21 AM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers hold off Jazz, 121-114 – 1:15 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue on Norman Powell: “Sixth Man of the Year, that should be his goal” – 1:13 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard looked like he could’ve tweaked something when he landed on a block attempt late in the game but Ty Lue says Kawhi is good. – 1:13 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 121-114 loss to the Clippers https://t.co/GzIMNgCLsQ pic.twitter.com/gTdgXTJ4yk – 1:12 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue is not concerned with Kawhi Leonard end if game discomfort. Went from “I don’t know” to “He’s alright” before the follow up questions came – 1:12 AM

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

Impressive Win for Clippers over Jazz.

Maybe best win of the young season.

Certainly, Jazz are best team they’ve beaten. And that was w/o Paul George tonight. – 12:59 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz lose to LAC, 121-114. It was a sloppy game… Jazz’s transition D cost them early, offense late. Jazz shot just 2-10 from deep and had 6 TOs in the 4Q.

Clarkson had 26/4/4, was great. Markkanen 25/10.

Detroit at home (with Bogey!) on Wednesday. – 12:57 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Clippers defeat the Jazz 121-114 in what was a good one. Los Angeles led by as much as 17. Utah came back to lead by 7. The Clippers did a great job of closing out. Utah falls to 12-7 on the season. Back home for one on Wednesday against Detroit. And then ANOTHER back to back – 12:57 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Clippers 121, Jazz 114. Just a rough 4Q for Utah, as they shoot 7-19 in the period. Really missed Conley’s playmaking and steadiness — Vando led the team in assists with 5. Jazz had 22a on 40 buckets. JC with 26p/4r/4a. Markkanen 25p/10r/3a. Back home vs. DET on Wednesday. – 12:56 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA beats Jazz 121-114 after losing 17-point lead.

30 for Norman Powell, 27 for Reggie Jackson. Another single-digit game for Kawhi Leonard, but he was a +12. His health bears watching, as usual.

26:16 assist-TO ratio for LA.

Clippers go up to Golden State before Thanksgiving. – 12:56 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Norman Powell last 2 games:

30 PTS | 66.7 FG% | 75.0 3P%

26 PTS | 62.5 FG% | 62.5 3P% pic.twitter.com/3KWOlZuIIK – 12:55 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Clippers started the season 2-4.

They’re 9-3 since. pic.twitter.com/cVWAZwXa5F – 12:55 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz down 119-112 with 19 seconds left… looks like they’re going to lose.

The overturn was the right call, Jazz fan friends. If you’re still talking about whether a player was moving or not, you’re using an old rule. – 12:54 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard on Clippers bench flexing his right foot. – 12:54 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers get clutch free throws from Amir Coffey to make it a 3-possession game.

Big minutes from the team’s 12th man.

119-112 LA lead with 19.2 seconds left. – 12:52 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz got a steal when they needed one, but Beasley couldn’t convert the 3. He had a rough night — 2-11. That should do it. – 12:51 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Right as I say out loud “you gotta go for the steal”, Jazz get the ball and Clarkson runs it down, passes to Malik in the corner, but he misses. That’ll do it. – 12:51 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Ty Lue with a heck of a challenge. Wipes away a potential and-one for Utah. Clippers still up 5 and now have the ball with 56 seconds left. – 12:50 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Huuuuuge play. Call is overturned. Offensive foul on THT. Takes away a layup (and maybe and-1). Back to 117-112 Clippers. – 12:49 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Challenge successful. Jazz don’t get the points and THT gets the foul. That’s the right call. – 12:49 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Wow, THT and-one, and the Jazz are within 3 with a FT to come with 55 seconds left.

Clippers are going to challenge this play though. – 12:47 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue is challenging blocking foul on Amir Coffey that was called a THT and-one. – 12:47 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The Jazz really miss Mike Conley. You can see guys getting the ball and having no idea what to do with it, then belatedly trying to drive and start something. Not getting those quick slips to the basket. – 12:46 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Both Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson have season highs in points tonight.

They’ll need more. – 12:44 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard is coming back in on the next dead ball. The Clippers cut back his minutes early this fourth quarter to allow him to close out the final 2:09. – 12:44 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Only the third multi-3 game of the season for THT.

Kawhi Leonard entering next dead ball. – 12:44 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell have just been letting the Jazz have it all night – 12:43 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Clips going with Zubac on Talen Horton-Tucker as the Jazz go with Olynyk and Markkanen as the bigs. They want him to be in help position, interested to see what happens when THT has the ball. – 12:42 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

3:12 remaining in this one: the Jazz trail the Clippers 115-107 – 12:41 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Obviously Reggie Jackson staying in. I don’t question that many anymore. – 12:39 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Big moment for the Clippers here, leading 6 and they get 2 FTs and possession. – 12:38 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Jarred Vanderbilt stuck his leg out and banged Reggie Jackson’s left knee, tripping the Clippers point guard. Refs reviewed the play and ruled it a flagrant one. Reggie remains in the game after he was down initially after taking the hit. – 12:37 AM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Every single time I watch the Jazz play I wonder to myself how many people within that organization and Nike thought these uniforms were a good idea. Just a train wreck on the eyes. – 12:37 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Reggie Jackson has dominated this game – 12:36 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson tripped up by Jarred Vanderbilt. He’s up, but with a limp. – 12:36 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Reggie Jackson is back up after taking a spill when it appeared he got tripped going around Vanderbilt. – 12:36 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson throws passes with no regard to game situation LOL

Found Ivica Zubac on the most preposterous dime … – 12:35 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Got a good one going with the Jazz and Clippers.

Space mode after to recap the night. – 12:34 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George is sitting next to John Wall on bench – 12:32 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers got Kawhi Leonard out of there. He was only in the game to start 4th to, you know, get Clippers a quick lead.

Next time Leonard returns, it is to close. – 12:31 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

7-0 clippers run in 20 seconds….they lead the Jazz 106-101…. – 12:31 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

All the energy the Jazz had in the 3Q, the Clippers have in the 4th. Sexton misses a layup, Clippers push it downcourt, Jackson finds Powell for a big 3. 106-101 LA with 6:41 to go. – 12:31 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz turnover, Batum transition bucket, Jazz miss, Powell 3. Clippers lead 106-101 – 12:31 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers have made a 4th quarter 3. pic.twitter.com/CviXw89su5 – 12:30 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

hi, welcome to Chili’s 🌶

#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/7eFlIFquRQ – 12:28 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz get the Lawler’s Law basket on a very goofy Kelly Olynyk spinning drive. 101-99, 7:35 left. – 12:27 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz lead the clippers 101-99…tons and tons of time remaining – 12:27 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

Will Hardy says the Jazz need a chaotic game – well this is pure chaos – 12:27 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers used a 7-0 run to take the lead, and Amir Coffey has had go-ahead and game-tying FGs in this fourth quarter already.

Kelly Olynyk mouses Jackson to take lead back for Jazz, who are up 101-99 with 7:35 left in regulation.

Will the Clippers hit 4th quarter 3s this time? – 12:27 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz will have to survive these minutes with NAW… a -15 so far tonight. – 12:24 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

3 straight 20-point games for Reggie Jackson after none in first 15 games this season. – 12:21 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norm Powell, rim protector. – 12:20 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

the steal ✓

the dime ✓

the Finnish ✓

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/vjRdIWuEpH – 12:20 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lauri Markkanen outrebounded Clippers 6-5 in that third quarter.

Also added 11 points and 3 assists. – 12:18 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 5 going into the 4th, won the 3rd 37-22.

Honestly, I think the defense is the key here… the switching on the perimeter forced Clippers into midrange looks, and they only took 2 3PAs in the Q. Then they help in the paint when they try to drive on the switch. – 12:16 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jazz take control of the game by beating the Clippers in possession game. They have 6 more offensive rebounds and 3 more takeaways entering 4th quarter, now lead 93-88 after outscoring LA by 15 points in 3rd quarter. 12 of that came with Kawhi on bench.

Jordan Clarkson = 6/7 FTs – 12:16 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

Clippers were in transition 26% of the time in the first two quarters it is now down to 19% of their posssesions.

Clippers half court offense is averaging just ,89 pts per possession.

Can the Jazz keep the Clippers in the half court for 4th quarter. – 12:16 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

one 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘯ted guy 😉

#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/XfnQEq9Hf4 – 12:16 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Utah went on a 23-6 run in the closing minutes of the 3rd quarter. THT was really good, Markkanen was himself and the Jazz lead 93-88 going into the 4th. – 12:15 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz go on a run at the end of the 3rd and head into the 4th with a 93-88 lead. Lauri Markkanen has 23 pts, Jordan Clarkson has 22.

Kelly Olynyk probably set to check back in, was in a little foul trouble and I think Hardy was saving him/happy with how the group was playing – 12:15 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Jazz 93, Clippers 88. Utah started the game 1-9 from 3 — it’s hit 9-19 thereafter. Defensive intensity has improved, too. Markkanen 23p/9r/3a. Clarkson 22p/4a/3r. – 12:15 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

We are headed into the fourth quarter. The Jazz lead the Clippers 93-88 – 12:15 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers can’t hold onto the ball and their control of this game has slipped with every turnover. The next segment of Kawhi minutes in the fourth quarter will be key. How much can the Clippers settle down? – 12:13 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This has been a comprehensively bad 3rd quarter for Clippers.

Jazz went on 9-0 run to push ahead. Talen Horton-Tucker found a 3 after no Clippers got on the floor with Clarkson in the paint. And John Wall is working on a double-digit turnover game.

It’s an 87-84 Jazz lead. – 12:09 AM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers fumbling the ball away and the lead. Jazz leads by 3 after trailing by 17 in the first half. – 12:09 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Woof, John Wall with 3 TOs in 3 mins to start the 3rd, and now has 8 TOs in 19 mins. He’s played well when he hasn’t turned it over, but that’s a rough performance – 12:09 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz are feeling it right now. Beasley just gave his teammates some vigorous applause, as they forced another LAC turnover — the Clippers’ 13th of the game. Utah leads 87-84 with 2:57 left 3Q. – 12:09 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Scramble on the floor Jazz wrestle the ball loose, Walker gets it out to THT for a 3, Jazz take the lead, force chaos on the other end and Ty Lue calls time.

Jazz lead 87-84 – 12:09 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz trailed by as much as 17 points. They lead 87-84 with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter – 12:08 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

And the Jazz are winning now, because Team of Destiny – 12:07 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Good lord, the Jazz have the lead – 12:06 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Lauri’s up to 19p/8r, just by outworking the Clippers on some of these plays. Goes for the Jazz in general right now. 14-2 run, and Utah leads 84-82. – 12:06 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

17-point Clippers lead is GONE – 12:06 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen has been terrific tonight – 12:06 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Malik finally gets one to go…that’s a good sign for the Jazz. He was 0-of-5 from the field before that 3 – 12:05 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Seven assists for John Wall tonight but there are six turnovers to go with them. – 12:04 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers made up for slow start to 3rd quarter with a 10-4 run. Halftime lead stays the same at 80-70. But Jazz are in bonus for last 6:07 of 3rd quarter. – 12:00 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

6:07 remaining in the third quarter. The Jazz trail the Clippers 80-70 – 12:00 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Sexton reaaaaaally struggling. On both ends… not just the Morris switch, but then doesn’t match up in transition and then no communication on the backdoor – 11:59 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Both of the Jazz’s significant runs tonight have occurred when I have not been watching – 11:54 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz open up the half on a 6-0 run and it’s a 4-point game. Clippers 66, Jazz 62.

Clarkson up to 20 points. – 11:51 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Couple quick buckets and the Jazz are right there. Clippers lead 66-62 – 11:50 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz post-halftime warm-up: Lauri goes under the hoop, is about to do a reverse layup, when an errant shot from JC comes off the rim and catches him square in the face. They both had a good laugh about it. – 11:47 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jordan Clarkson leads Utah with 17 points. Lauri Markkanen has 12 and Collin Sexton has 10….Sexton struggled to make plays for others but scored and touched the paint well. I thought he was a factor in the Jazz getting back into the game – 11:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

+/- superstar Kawhi Leonard is a +11 at halftime.

The usual high floor that we’ve seen from Kawhi so far. Low volume (2 points, 1/4 FGs, 0/1 3s, no FTs), 2 assists, no turnovers.

5 Clippers have more shot attempts than Leonard at halftime. – 11:39 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

the category is: fancy footwork 👟

#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/Kob2VmKnia – 11:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Good John Wall: 13/5/7, 2 3s, 5/9 FGs overall, 1/1 FTs, block. Plus, Clippers have outscored Jazz 17-5 on fast break.

Bad John Wall: 5 turnovers. LA playing extremely well, and still can be better if they take better care of the basketball.

I’m sure you’ve heard that before. – 11:38 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Halftime: LAC 66, Utah 56. Clarkson has 14, Markkanen with 12 and Sexton with 10.

Utah’s shooting just 5/17 from 3-point range. – 11:35 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Absolutely electric! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DiaiNQsjWW – 11:35 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA leads Jazz 66-56 at halftime.

After no games with more than 6 assists entering Saturday, John Wall has 7 assists at halftime tonight to follow up 15 assists vs Spurs.

All 9 Clippers have a field goal, and LA shooting 54.2%. Reggie Jackson leads all scorers with 15. – 11:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First half finished. The Jazz trail the clippers 66-56….Utah battled back to make the deficit manageable, but they have been soundly outplayed to this point – 11:35 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Clippers 66, Jazz 56. Solid comeback as the 2Q unfolded. 14p from JC, 12p/3r from Markkanen, 10p from Sexton (who mostly seemed to settle down), and a triple-double watch for Vando — 7p, 8r, 4a. Jackson and Powell 15p each to lead LAC. – 11:35 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz down 66-56 at the half.

Biggest thing is transition D… Clippers have 9 TOs, Jazz 8… but Clippers have 17 fast break points, Jazz just 5. – 11:35 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Halftime: Clippers lead Utah 66-56, after 54% shooting and 7-14 from three to hold off the Jazz’s rally. The ball has been swinging around, with instances of carelessness mixed in (9 turnovers). – 11:35 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz not shooting the ball great, and have taken a few questionable ones, but I do like the defensive effort they’re getting, even if it’s not totally paying off every time. – 11:34 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

It’s Jordan Clarkson time. – 11:32 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

these Jazz jerseys look like they have the smell of a high school gym locker room. – 11:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Four Clippers in double figures in the first half, including two off the bench in Powell and Wall. The Clippers have 16 assists on 25 buckets. – 11:30 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

flame: 🔛

game: 🔛

#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/vf16l39fIi – 11:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers in bonus last 3:16 of first half – 11:28 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

🇫🇮 kaikki lasketaan 🇫🇮

#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/TPzU7L31Iz – 11:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kelly Olynyk is in foul trouble and the Jazz run is over – 11:25 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz felt like they were on life support in this one. Then Markkanen gets a 3-point play, Clarkson buries a transition 3, and Olynyk hits a deep ball.

A quick 9-0 run and the Jazz have cut the Clippers lead to 8. – 11:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

– Clarkson ATO 3

– ILOVEMARKKANEN ferocious and-one through Morris

– Clarkson PUJIT 3

– Olynyk 3

Clippers call timeout with Jazz on 12-3 run. – 11:25 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jazz down 17 hit two threes and get a poster dunk from Markkanen and suddenly it’s a 55-47 deficit….9-0 run in three possessions – 11:24 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Markkanen dunk-and-one, JC 3, Olynyk 3, and the Jazz have a 9-0 run. They’re within 55-47. – 11:24 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers’ 17-pt lead down to 8. – 11:24 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This is the best I’ve seen the Clippers play this season – 11:22 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

If Utah can get one off Mississippi State on Wednesday, you come home feeling good at 5-1, although the one was a clunker at home.

St. Thomas, a transitional D1, shows up here on Saturday having pushed around some low-majors and given Creighton all it could handle in Omaha. – 11:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bench play in LA with 6:19 left in first half

Utah Jazz: 8 points, 3/11 FGs, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

John Wall: 13 points, 5/7 FGs, 5 assists

Norman Powell: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 4/6 FGs

Nicolas Batum: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists

LA up 52-35. – 11:20 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

John Wall is having a night. In 11 minutes, he has 13 points, five assists and enough energy for the rest of the team.

Clippers lead, 52-35 with 6:19 left in the half. – 11:20 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

That time sexton made a good read….defense gave him a layup, he took a layup…. – 11:18 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall, who checks out after 11 minutes, has produced game-highs in points (13), assists (5) and anticipatory gasps from the crowd whenever he touches the ball. – 11:17 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

JOHN WALL BEATS THE BUZZER AND BREAKS OUT THE GUITAR 🎸 pic.twitter.com/wkv4uzZ4Xs – 11:14 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz down 16 early in L.A.

Jazz are desperately missing Mike Conley, and then are seemingly unable to defend in transition at all — they’ve been a bottom-5 team at preventing transition this season. – 11:13 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Malik Beasley’s new-baby magic appears to have worn off — missed another shot (0-4 now), then committed the foul on the other end. 44-28 Clippers, 9:50 left 2Q. LA shooting 62.1%, 12 FB points. Jazz shooting 42.3%, just 1-9 from 3. – 11:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️

There’s no combination like backpedal and fear trying to stop fast break Wall. Malik Beasley got hunted down.

Wall’s and-one puts LA up 44-28 with a post-timeout free throw pending. 9:50 left in the first half. – 11:12 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall keeps running past the Jazz in transition. It’s like watching a wideout run a go-route past a DB. The Clippers have 12 fast-break points. Their season high in a first half is 17. – 11:12 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This is looking like a short night for the Jazz. Down 44-28 and losing contact with the clippers rapidly…. – 11:12 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

JOHN WALL😤😤😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/4RZ8sm2RUp – 11:10 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

there’s love for @Jordan Clarkson in every arena 🇵🇭

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pE0yjW9c0D – 11:08 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

John Wall is playing with a level of joy and energy that we haven’t seen since the early days in Washington. And he fits very very well on the Clippers – 11:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall (and John Wall’s air guitar) from 41 feet ends first quarter.

LA leads Jazz 34-24.

Ivica Zubac played entire quarter, has 9 points (4/4 FGs) and 5 rebounds.

Jazz missed their last 7 3s of the quarter. – 11:07 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

John Wall throws up a 41-foot shot that goes in as time runs out to give Clippers 34-24 lead after 1st quarter. – 11:07 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Pretty bad quarter for the Jazz capped by John Wall hitting a halfcourt buzzer beater. Clippers up 34-24….Los Angeles is on a 17-6 run – 11:06 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Clippers 34, Jazz 22. Wall with a halfcourt bomb at the horn. LA closes on a 17-6 run. Jazz schemed some good looks early, but have struggled with their shot (9-22/1-8 from 3), and their turnovers (6 leading to 8 Clippers points). – 11:06 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Half court buzzer shot from John Wall goes in at the end of the first quarter. Jazz trailing by 10 points. Decision making is predictably a problem without Conley here in the early going – 11:06 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

John Wall sinks a halfcourt shot at the first quarter buzzer and then delivered the Lance Stephenson air guitar celebration – 11:06 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall hits a three-point HEAVE to end the first quarter, and he plays an imaginary guitar after hitting from midcourt.

End of 1: Clippers 34, Jazz 24 – 11:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

John Wall strumming the air guitar after sinking a half-court shot just before the first quarter ends. – 11:06 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

This dish from @John Wall to @Norman Powell is 🤌 pic.twitter.com/pDrcgZeGr4 – 11:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Walker Kessler is in foul trouble – 11:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Very tough second foul on Walker Kessler there – 11:02 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz are quite literally turning the ball over on every possession – 11:01 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Usually the NBA alerts saying “so-and-so has passed player X” bring up the most random names. Not tonight. John Wall, meet MJ. pic.twitter.com/Bm5ypOMB4F – 11:00 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

1st quarter Amir Coffey minutes. – 11:00 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue liked that the Clippers made quick decisions within the offense Saturday night and that’s carried over. Outside of a couple long-gestating possessions early, the Clippers have swung the ball around or pushed it upcourt. – 10:59 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

ᴅᴇꜰᴇɴꜱᴇ 🔄 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/bYYRv7VPf1 – 10:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️

Wall is basically Leonard’s direct backup, allowing Jackson to stay in the game and focus on spotting up, like he did after Wall’s first rebound of game.

Wall got himself a fast break bucket too to put LA on 7-0 run. They lead 24-18 with 2:59 left in 1stQ. – 10:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers PA announcer on John Wall after a fastbreak: “He’s fast.” Sure is. Hasn’t looked like he’s lost a step at all. – 10:56 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Talen Horton-Tucker has turned himself into a good decision making point guard in the space of like 3 weeks. – 10:54 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

It’s “Filipino Heritage Night” here at Crypto Place. For some reason, it feels like it’s always “Filipino Heritage Night” at road arenas whenever the Jazz (and Jordan Clarkson) are in town. – 10:51 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The early non-Mike Conley offense has been a bit of a mess. Three turnovers leading to five LA points. Clippers on a 13-4 run, and holding a 15-11 lead. 6:43 left 1Q. – 10:49 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Dunk THREE from Reggie Jackson this season gives LA 15-11 lead.

Kawhi Leonard started the game watching Lauri Markkanen.

6:43 left in the first quarter. – 10:49 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

6:43 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the clippers 15-11 – 10:48 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Sexton looked very frustrated on the prior possession the ball didn’t swing his way. So when it came to him after the Vando O-reb, it felt predetermined he was gonna shoot. – 10:47 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Utah Jazz are……bright – 10:41 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

♫ ᴄᴏʟʟɪɴ

♫ ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴ

♫ ʟᴀᴜʀɪ

♫ ᴊᴀʀʀᴇᴅ

♫ ᴋᴇʟʟʏ

#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/lMAzo3bflR – 10:33 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most fouls this season:

78 — Olynyk

67 — KAT

64 — Plumlee pic.twitter.com/ugtYZ2sWkF – 10:33 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

dressed for success 💼 pic.twitter.com/osAMLLcBUK – 10:24 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Pelicans beat the Warriors 128-83 without most of their starting core. Lost by 45 points. 28 turnovers.

Jordan Poole finished with a team-high 26 points. Brandon Ingram had 34 points for New Orleans.

The record is 8-10. Clippers visit Chase Center on Wednesday. – 10:17 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers-Jazz starters tonight:

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Terance Mann

Reggie Jackson

UTA

Lauri Markkanen

Kelly Olynyk

Jarred Vanderbilt

Jordan Clarkson

Collin Sexton – 10:04 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Here’s Tyronn Lue discussing Jarred Vanderbilt, who leads the Jazz with 2.5 offensive rebounds per game. pic.twitter.com/wuFG6Rm8yr – 9:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Here’s Tyronn Lue’s pregame comments on Paul George being day-to-day, Kawhi Leonard settling in at about 24 minutes, and Luke Kennard not being ready to return until later in the week at earliest. pic.twitter.com/lgNM1S1nwq – 9:51 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Collin Sexton will start in Conley’s place tonight, but Will Hardy said to expect Conley’s minutes to be spread around between Sexton, THT, and NAW. – 9:47 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Jazz on the road 🚗

Tune in to the Jazz Pregame at 8 PM on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/ikkwjzYQxD – 9:31 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Utah’s Will Hardy says there are only a handful of players you have to scout not only offensively but also defensively, and Kawhi is still disruptive. – 9:13 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Hardy also cites the importance of Jordan Clarkson being a playmaker tonight. Praised the job he did in the Memphis game that Conley sat out, as well as his play down the stretch of the Portland game where Conley got hurt. – 9:07 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Hardy said the big differences with the Jazz tonight will entail some different halfcourt sets with Sexton and THT than with Conley bc of differing styles, but in transition he expects them to play the same. – 9:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jazz head coach Will Hardy will start Collin Sexton in place of Mike Conley, along with Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt at LA tonight. – 9:03 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Will Hardy on the PG position tonight: You’ll see some Collin, some Talen, some Nickeil … I don’t expect those guys to orchestrate the game themselves. Collin Sexton will start. – 9:02 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

No update on Luke Kennard and his strained right calf. Ty Lue wasn’t sure whether he would be available for games Wednesday or Friday. – 8:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

After playing Denver on Tuesday, the Pistons will travel to Utah for their sixth B2B game of the season. 30 percent of their schedule to that point will have been on second night of B2B.

Not sure where that stacks up across the league, but that’s a rough 20-game start. – 8:55 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Ty Lue said there isn’t flexibility as of now to expand Kawhi Leonard’s workload in light of Paul George’s absence – 8:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue says that now is not the time to increase Kawhi Leonard’s workload, even with Paul George out indefinitely – 8:52 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Ty Lue listed Paul George as day-to-day and said he’s doing “okay” with his injury. Ty held out hope that PG’s injury isn’t long-term. – 8:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Paul George is “alright.” He says George is feeling OK. Asked if this is a long-term thing, Lue said the Clippers hope not. He said Clippers want to be cautious with George. – 8:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Terance Mann will start in place of Paul George tonight against Utah. – 8:51 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Monday night fit check. pic.twitter.com/W0e0jWhby8 – 8:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Before tipoff of Clippers-Jazz, Ty Lue says that Paul George (out with right hamstring) is “all right” and that the team considers him day to day.

“He feels OK, just making sure we’re doing the right thing,” Lue said. – 8:50 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Some mettle from Utah late to outlast Georgia Tech in Fort Myers. A lot of ugliness for at least half that game, but wins are wins. – 8:10 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr spoke on what’s most important about James Wiseman’s G League experience

Wiseman has his own road game tonight, tipping off in West Valley City, Utah, one hour after the Warriors start up in New Orleans nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:49 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Danny Ainge wants to rebuild (you know, tank), but Jazz players aren’t going along with the program. Utah starts the night with the best record in West.

(But for the love of all that is holy, please tell me they don’t have a DA cutout in the locker room.) pic.twitter.com/2z2foxkEQD – 7:35 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Last time out, the team shot 52.5% from the arch to seal the win against the San Antonio Spurs, @awscloud CourtVision Mascot Mode.

#ClipperVision pic.twitter.com/ez5xhHi54H – 7:26 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Paul George out tonight solves the Clippers biggest issue

George 18 shots per game (last year 21)

Morris 12 (same)

Wall 11 (zero)

Powell 10 (last year: 14)

Jackson 10 (last year 16)

Batum 4 (last year 7)

Mann 5 (last year 9)

Not enough shots to go around

Offense ranked 29th – 7:22 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Can’t wait till 8:30 tonight for Jazz basketball then re-live the excitement of the weekend with JAZZ GAME REWIND from the weekend

Win over the Suns: https://t.co/X3tmmF0LUu

Win over the Blazers.

https://t.co/ckte5HsKPA pic.twitter.com/YrsJMNTG6H – 7:21 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah has gotten next to nothing from its bench vs. Georgia Tech. – 7:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Really love Anthony Black as a draft prospect for the Jazz – 6:54 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe are all good to go tonight for OKC. 👍

Poku is still out though. 👎 – 6:22 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Darius Bazley, Tre Mann & Isaiah Joe are active tonight and Aleksej Pokusevski is out – 6:20 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Darius Bazley, Isaiah Joe, and Tre Mann are IN tonight. Aleksej Pokusevski is OUT. – 6:19 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe are all available tonight, per Daigneault. – 6:19 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah looks solid. Playing smart, with some intensity after getting worked over by Sam Houston. – 6:18 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Keba Keita is dressed, so Utah should have a full roster at its disposal for the first time this season. – 6:14 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah-Ga. Tech has Raf on the call on FS1. Big time. – 6:05 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

𝙒𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙉𝙏 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏

Check out the gallery from our visit to @primarychildren to kick off the Season of Giving ❤️

#SeasonOfGiving | @kengarff – 5:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!

youtu.be/H5V6hdlwOMU – 5:44 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers rule out Paul George for tonight’s game vs the Utah Jazz – 5:21 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Clippers updated injury report for tonight vs. the Jazz:

OUT: Paul George – right hamstring tendon strain – 5:19 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Paul George is out for tonight’s game against Utah and the injury is now updated to right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George ruled out due to a right hamstring tendon strain. Different than the right knee soreness he was listed as questionable with. – 5:16 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Clippers forward Paul George is out against the Jazz tonight with a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:16 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Clippers say Paul George (right knee soreness) is out tonight against Utah.

More NBA from: marcstein.substack.com – 5:15 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers have now ruled Paul George OUT for tonight because of a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:14 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

No Paul George for the Clippers tonight – 5:03 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

New Open Floor w/ @RohanNadkarni

-Kyrie & Kawhi return

-INJURIES including Dame, Ja, Maxey, Embiid, Russ and Conley

-Laddergate. Giannis picked a fight w arena workers in the wrong city

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 4:32 PM