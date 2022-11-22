The Philomath City Council plans to award a contract for the construction of the city’s new water reservoir during a meeting that’s been called for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at City Hall. After several years of meetings, proposals and financing strategies, the long-awaited water treatment plant...
Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
