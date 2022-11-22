Read full article on original website
There is a crisis of kids in prison in Pennsylvania, and state officials must address it | PennLive letters
We are witnessing a detention crisis unfold across Pennsylvania, as demonstrated in places like Philadelphia, Delaware County, and Allegheny County. However, this situation is not due to a lack of beds or facilities for youth. The true crisis is that Pennsylvania incarcerates far too many children in the first place.
Political games are hurting Republicans in Harrisburg | PennLive letters
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. What a huge waste of time and energy. The people of Philadelphia voted for this guy, and this is what they want. It is not up to Harrisburg, unless some crime has been committed. And judgement of...
A third bus carrying immigrants from Texas arrives in Philly: report
A third bus containing immigrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia early this morning, with a fourth believed to be close behind, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. About 81 passengers in total were expected on the bus, which pulled into 30th Street Station shortly after 6 a.m. Two...
Philly parking officer shot in targeted attack: reports
A Philadelphia parking authority officer was shot while working Friday afternoon in what police are describing as a targeted attack. The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Friday in front of a nail salon in the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to CBS Philadelphia. The 37-year-old male PPA officer was...
Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia
Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
N.J. man, 28, dies after he’s trapped in car that flipped into marsh, authorities say
An Ocean County man died early Saturday, and his two passengers swam to safety after the car he was driving crashed and flipped over into a marsh in Toms River, authorities said. Police and emergency medical workers were called about 2:25 a.m. to the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South...
Man stole more than $100K in fuel from central Pa. gas station: police
A New York man stole roughly $138,600 worth of diesel fuel this year from a Redner’s in Lancaster County, police said. Rafael Payamps-Valerio, 28, of Corona, New York, is accused of manipulating the pumps at a Redner’s Market on the 1300 block of North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township, police said.
Coroner called to scene after pedestrian hit in central Pa.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along a West Earl Township road Saturday night. The 500 block of South 7th Street just outside of Akron was cordoned off by police due to the crash that occurred at around 5:15 p.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. The road has two lanes separated by a double-yellow line with shoulders on each side in a residential area.
This antelope breed is extinct in the wild, but one was just born at a Pa. zoo
Scimitar-horned oryx can no longer be found outside captivity, which is why the Lehigh Valley Zoo says it’s so excited for the birth of a new calf this month. The zoo in Schnecksville this week announced the Nov. 9 birth of an oryx baby named Eclipse to mother Too Haute, both of whom spent some time out of view of the public before returning to the zoo’s oryx herd.
Bishop McDevitt establishes early tone, dominates Manheim Central for District 3 4A title repeat
Marquese Williams talked about tone, as in which Bishop McDevitt player would deliver it and therefore alter the mood of this anticipated District 3 4A football championship. Turns out, Williams was first to the bell, but the Crusaders’ running back had an entire ensemble of standouts to run with.
Manheim Central shutout for first time this year by prolific Bishop McDevitt defense in District 3 4A final
Bishop McDevitt proved exactly why the saying ‘defense wins championships’ is a true statement after its 40-0 District 3 4A title game win over Manheim Central on Friday night.
Ronald Burnette’s 3 TDs, Jaeion Perry’s TD catch carry Steel-High past Northern Lehigh in state quarterfinal
STEELTON— Andrew Erby’s Rollers played one of their toughest games of the year Saturday against Northern Lehigh in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles football live stream (11/27/22): How to watch, time, channel.
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) Green Bay lost its last game to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17, 27-17. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 24-of-39 passing with 227 yards and two touchdowns. It was Christian Watson that had both receiving scores and he finished with four catches overall and 48 yards.
