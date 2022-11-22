ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

Philly parking officer shot in targeted attack: reports

A Philadelphia parking authority officer was shot while working Friday afternoon in what police are describing as a targeted attack. The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Friday in front of a nail salon in the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to CBS Philadelphia. The 37-year-old male PPA officer was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia

Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
Coroner called to scene after pedestrian hit in central Pa.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along a West Earl Township road Saturday night. The 500 block of South 7th Street just outside of Akron was cordoned off by police due to the crash that occurred at around 5:15 p.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. The road has two lanes separated by a double-yellow line with shoulders on each side in a residential area.
AKRON, PA
Harrisburg, PA
