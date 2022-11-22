ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

PRO TIP: Gift A ‘Taste of NY’ Or The Hudson Valley This Holiday Season

We say it all the time, how lucky are we to live in the Hudson Valley. The breathtaking views in every direction, plenty of things, both family friendly and adult-oriented to keep everyone busy, and close enough to NYC to escape for a day trip. We are also very lucky to have some of the best farms and locally sourced foods, too. As you prepare your holiday gift lists and begin thinking about who is getting what this year, why not consider a taste of NY, or better yet, a taste of the Hudson Valley as a unique gift this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
Bring Me The News

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley, What is Your Atypical Thanksgiving Tradition?

Hudson Valley, What is Your Atypical Thanksgiving Tradition? What is that one thing that sets your Thanksgiving celebration apart from everyone else's? What is something that you, your family, and your friends do that is unique to y'all? What it is it that you are sure that majority of Thanksgiving parties will not be partaking in?
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can Deer Survive The Western New York Snowstorm?

Had enough snow yet? There is good news and bad news to start Thanksgiving week in New York State. The snow is gone, for now. The temperatures are expected to warm up! However, it is not even officially winter yet! There are still a few weeks of fall left before we get in to the bitterly cold months in New York.
CBS Denver

Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal

A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
BUFFALO, NY
WGNtv.com

Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event

Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

