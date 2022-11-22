Read full article on original website
Mistletoe, is it a Creepy New York Tradition?
Do you think that it is creepy or a part of a romantic holiday tradition? The romantic in me thinks that it is great to have a piece of it hanging at home, just in case my Mr Wonderful happens to come by and give me a big smooch under it.
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
- As of November 2022, it appears Orchard Park, NY has shattered this record with at least 70' inches in 24 hours. - According to My Radar, Orchard Park, NY saw 66 inches of snow in 24 hours, breaking the old record. The Original Story. We've endured some major snowstorms...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Wet weather rounds out holiday weekend as forecasters eye midweek storm system
It’s hard to imagine that just a week ago the Buffalo southtowns and much of the region was crippled by a lake effect snow storm that brought snow accumulations measured by the foot
PRO TIP: Gift A ‘Taste of NY’ Or The Hudson Valley This Holiday Season
We say it all the time, how lucky are we to live in the Hudson Valley. The breathtaking views in every direction, plenty of things, both family friendly and adult-oriented to keep everyone busy, and close enough to NYC to escape for a day trip. We are also very lucky to have some of the best farms and locally sourced foods, too. As you prepare your holiday gift lists and begin thinking about who is getting what this year, why not consider a taste of NY, or better yet, a taste of the Hudson Valley as a unique gift this year.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
Hudson Valley, What is Your Atypical Thanksgiving Tradition?
Hudson Valley, What is Your Atypical Thanksgiving Tradition? What is that one thing that sets your Thanksgiving celebration apart from everyone else's? What is something that you, your family, and your friends do that is unique to y'all? What it is it that you are sure that majority of Thanksgiving parties will not be partaking in?
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
Moderate Snow Over Portions of Inland Northwest Sunday; Chance of Significant Winter Storm on Wednesday
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says parts of the Inland Northwest can expect some moderate snow tomorrow. Moderate to locally heavy snow impacting travel over mountain passes is in the forecast along with gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph. A “major winter storm” is looking likely...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a...
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
New York: Who Needs a Semiautomatic Rifle License? How to Get One
New York Gun laws seem to be changing on a daily basis. So, what is the latest? Do you need to get a permit for a Semi-Automatic Rifle? If so what if I want to get one? Is there a specific process? Is it just something that I can add to my gun permit, or will I need a new permit?
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
Can Deer Survive The Western New York Snowstorm?
Had enough snow yet? There is good news and bad news to start Thanksgiving week in New York State. The snow is gone, for now. The temperatures are expected to warm up! However, it is not even officially winter yet! There are still a few weeks of fall left before we get in to the bitterly cold months in New York.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal
A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event
Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
