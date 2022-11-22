Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/25: Scorched Earth, Incoming GOATs, and Laser Beam Eyes
Against all odds, I’m back this morning, coffee in hand, doing a newswire based around the puny selection of stories available to us the day after Thanksgiving. It’s odd, however, that this newswire makes me feel like a somewhat restrained, mature, even-keeled commentator. I’m not out there leveling people, ripping apart the vultures you find in this industry or calling for everyone to be fired. Nope, I just sort of roll with it, having seen this soap opera play out year after year. I guess I’m a bit numb to it, and can’t really get my eyeballs to fire lasers because of my loathing about how Browns fans are treated to crap year after year. Maybe they’re burned out after twenty years of scorching the earth.
'Frustration' fuels Denver Broncos' sideline blowup in loss
A sideline blowup between DT Mike Purcell and QB Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss was fueled by "frustration," according to Purcell.
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell exits vs. Saints with left knee injury
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell, who missed time this season because of a sprained MCL, exited Sunday's game in the third quarter because of a left knee ailment.
Bears' Trevor Siemian 'embarrassed' by pregame oblique injury
Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian said Sunday he was "embarrassed" to suffer an oblique injury in pregame warm-ups.
247Sports
Luke Fickell to Wisconsin: Reported Badgers hire draws strong national reaction
Fickell, 49, was an Ohio State defensive lineman from 1993-96 and member of the coaching staff in various roles from 2002-16. As Ohio State's interim head coach in 2011, Fickell went 6-7 (3-5 Big Ten). The Badgers concluded 2022 with a 6-6 record, firing Paul Chryst after five games. Interim...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Winners, losers from NFL Week 12: Trevor Lawrence has defining moment, NFC powers collapse
NFL Week 12 is coming to a close and between entertaining Thanksgiving football and some thrilling finishes on Sunday, this
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
The transformation of Tua Tagovailoa from a QB with shattered confidence into MVP candidate | D'Angelo
MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel expected Tua Tagovailoa's confidence to be shattered. Had to be considering the beating - internally and externally - the Dolphins quarterback had taken since being deemed the savior of a floundering franchise. But the depths of that damage was far more than even McDaniel envisioned when he arrived in February as the Dolphins' new coach. ...
Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix will have to make a difficult decision in the next few days to weeks. Does he choose to play in Oregon's Bowl Game, sit out to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, and end his college career, or does he go and use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes due to the COVID year?
Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
Jacoby Brissett leads Browns to OT win in likely last start
In what was likely his last start this season with Deshaun Watson set to return from suspension this week, Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to an OT win over the Bucs.
Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury
Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
Aggie Running back LJ Johnson has entered the transfer portal
Another one bites the dust, I guess. That makes three transfers for Texas A&M on the first official day of the offseason, this time running back LJ Johnson Jr., coming out of the 2021 recruiting class, entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon. Johnson joins defensive end Elijah Jeudy, a member of the 2021 recruitment class, and linebacker Ish Harris, the first member of the 2022 recruiting class to enter his name into the portal, although Johnson’s decision does not come as too much of a surprise. Coming into the 2022 season, Johnson, a high 4-Star recruit out...
What We Learned Live: Buckeyes embarrass themselves in loss to Michigan
Ohio State seemingly had everything in their favor. Yet, the Buckeyes got embarrassed by Michigan 45-23 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. We pick up the carnage on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle hosts the show, we get the latest on recruiting from Bill Kurelic, and Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen give the lowlights from the postgame press conference.
Mel Tucker unsure if Michigan State would accept bowl invitation at 5-7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State had a pair of chances to secure its place in bowl season in the final two weeks of the regular season and let both opportunities pass it by. The Spartans finished the regular season Saturday with a 35-16 loss at Penn State, putting them at 5-7 and in an uncertain position.
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal postgame press conference vs. Pittsburgh
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch coach Mario Cristobal in his postgame press conference following a 42-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Miami finished the season with a 5-7 record, 3-5 in the ACC on the season. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by...
ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach
Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
247Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State slides, TCU rises in ESPN's Week 14 FPI Top 25
ESPN's updated Football Power Index rankings entering Week 14 feature significant changes following Ohio State's loss to Michigan, Clemson's stunning upset at the hands of South Carolina and USC moving into the College Football Playoff driver's seat following its win over Notre Dame. With only one week to play before...
Comments / 0