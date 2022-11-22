Against all odds, I’m back this morning, coffee in hand, doing a newswire based around the puny selection of stories available to us the day after Thanksgiving. It’s odd, however, that this newswire makes me feel like a somewhat restrained, mature, even-keeled commentator. I’m not out there leveling people, ripping apart the vultures you find in this industry or calling for everyone to be fired. Nope, I just sort of roll with it, having seen this soap opera play out year after year. I guess I’m a bit numb to it, and can’t really get my eyeballs to fire lasers because of my loathing about how Browns fans are treated to crap year after year. Maybe they’re burned out after twenty years of scorching the earth.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO