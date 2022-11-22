ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/25: Scorched Earth, Incoming GOATs, and Laser Beam Eyes

Against all odds, I’m back this morning, coffee in hand, doing a newswire based around the puny selection of stories available to us the day after Thanksgiving. It’s odd, however, that this newswire makes me feel like a somewhat restrained, mature, even-keeled commentator. I’m not out there leveling people, ripping apart the vultures you find in this industry or calling for everyone to be fired. Nope, I just sort of roll with it, having seen this soap opera play out year after year. I guess I’m a bit numb to it, and can’t really get my eyeballs to fire lasers because of my loathing about how Browns fans are treated to crap year after year. Maybe they’re burned out after twenty years of scorching the earth.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia

Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
ATHENS, GA
Palm Beach Daily News

The transformation of Tua Tagovailoa from a QB with shattered confidence into MVP candidate | D'Angelo

MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel expected Tua Tagovailoa's confidence to be shattered. Had to be considering the beating - internally and externally - the Dolphins quarterback had taken since being deemed the savior of a floundering franchise. But the depths of that damage was far more than even McDaniel envisioned when he arrived in February as the Dolphins' new coach. ...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix will have to make a difficult decision in the next few days to weeks. Does he choose to play in Oregon's Bowl Game, sit out to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, and end his college career, or does he go and use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes due to the COVID year?
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggie Running back LJ Johnson has entered the transfer portal

Another one bites the dust, I guess. That makes three transfers for Texas A&M on the first official day of the offseason, this time running back LJ Johnson Jr., coming out of the 2021 recruiting class, entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon. Johnson joins defensive end Elijah Jeudy, a member of the 2021 recruitment class, and linebacker Ish Harris, the first member of the 2022 recruiting class to enter his name into the portal, although Johnson’s decision does not come as too much of a surprise. Coming into the 2022 season, Johnson, a high 4-Star recruit out...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

What We Learned Live: Buckeyes embarrass themselves in loss to Michigan

Ohio State seemingly had everything in their favor. Yet, the Buckeyes got embarrassed by Michigan 45-23 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. We pick up the carnage on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle hosts the show, we get the latest on recruiting from Bill Kurelic, and Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen give the lowlights from the postgame press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

VIDEO: Mario Cristobal postgame press conference vs. Pittsburgh

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch coach Mario Cristobal in his postgame press conference following a 42-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Miami finished the season with a 5-7 record, 3-5 in the ACC on the season. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by...
247Sports

ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach

Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
TEMPE, AZ

