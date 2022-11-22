Read full article on original website
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
PHOTOS: Community comes together to “Stuff the Cruiser”
The Saxonburg Police Department and Middlesex Police Departments teamed up with the Lighthouse Foundation of Butler County to help provide gifts and toys to families on Friday. The departments will continue to collect toys from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Butler Community Library in Saxonburg and...
Volunteers at North Catholic spend Black Friday serving others
CRANBERRY TWP — Instead of getting up early on Friday to hit the stores and score deep discounts on material items, 300 faithful Christians joined Bishop David Zubik at North Catholic High School to pack a meal for the disadvantaged. The last of 10 Amen to Action food-packing events...
Black Friday shopping lacks long line
The long lines out the door in the early morning of Black Friday might be a thing of the past due to online shopping and the crunch of inflation, according to local retail workers and customers. Shannon Prunty, assistant manager at Dunham’s Sports in Butler, said she started her shift...
Anabel Brunermer, force behind creation of county 911 system, dies
A figure whose lifesaving leadership was the driving force behind the creation of the county’s emergency communications system died Monday. Anabel Brunermer was 95 years old when she died at Sunnyview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Butler. Brunermer served as president of GFWC Intermediate League in 1969. That year...
World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
ZELIENOPLE — A World War II veteran will celebrate his 100th birthday Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Passavant Retirement Community. Over seven decades have passed since Andrew “Andy” Szakelyhidi of Zelienople helped fight Nazis during the Battle of the Bulge, his son-in-law Steve Jensen said. That battle,...
Cooking up the American Dream
It was not an easy road for Freddie Garcia to achieve the “American dream” with Los Mayas. Garcia opened his authentic Mexican restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, which, combined with a young and inexperienced staff, led to understandable financial difficulties right out of the gate. “It was a...
Election vote recount petitions denied
Six petitions from county voters seeking a court-ordered recount of the votes cast in Nov. 8 state and federal election races have been dismissed. All of the petitions contend that fraud or error was committed in the computation of votes or the marking of ballots, and wanted a recount. The...
