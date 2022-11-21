Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
kiem-tv.com
Crab season delayed
HUMBOLDT COUNT, Ca.- Crab season will be delayed until December 16th at the earliest. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the delay for Del Norte, Humboldt, and Mendocino Counties due to low meat yield. The start date may be delayed further depending on the results from an additional...
Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg
photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue. Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness. "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here." That new homeless...
SFGate
Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the fourth year in a row, the start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will be delayed to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines, it was announced Monday. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that...
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
The Mendocino Voice
A brief history of emergency veterinary care in Mendocino County: Life of a rural vet, part 4
Editor’s note: In this series, Dr. Chana Eisenstein offers readers an inside look at the experiences of a small-town vet in inland Mendocino County. The series will run in multiple parts throughout October 2022, and this is the final installment: a history of emergency veterinary care in the county.
kymkemp.com
Local Trucking Company Agrees to Pay $71,967 Penalty After Three Crashes on Hwy 20 Result in Spills
Local company, Steve Wills Trucking and Logging LLC, had three major crashes on Hwy 20 between January of 2020 and December of 2021 which resulted in raw milk spilling into waterways. One of which resulted in the death of a driver. Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with the company.
The Mendocino Voice
Oscar-winning actor visits Mendocino restaurant, ramen shop opens in Willits, new winter beer releases and more tasty news!
MENDOCINO CO., 11/18/22 — Sweater weather is officially here, and I don’t know about you, but my social media feeds are filled with cups of hot cocoa, high-calorie Thanksgiving side dish recipes and colorful persimmon photos. Despite the onslaught of all things cozy, none of those things are featured in this week’s Mendocino Flavors!
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
Petaluma considering dumping impact fees to speed affordable housing
photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Hoping to speed construction of more affordable housing, Petaluma officials this evening will consider waiving a host of development fees usually tacked on to new construction. The proposal would waive impact fees for traffic, open space and park acquisition, park development and city facilities development for affordable housing projects. Only developments owned and operated by nonprofits that are also deed restricted as affordable for at least 55 years after opening ... or that offer supportive services would qualify. Aly Gaylord is director of housing development at MidPen Housing, an affordable housing developer which supports the move....
sonomamag.com
Sonoma Restaurant Named One of the Best in America by Esquire
Fledgling Sonoma restaurant Animo has been named one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire magazine. Owned by husband-and-wife team Josh Smookler and Heidy He, the eatery combines Basque, Korean and Jewish cuisine with serious live-fire cooking in an intimate, come-as-you-are space formerly occupied by a taqueria. “Born...
krcrtv.com
Ukiah police arrest suspected carjacker who stole car from elderly woman
UKIAH, Calif. — Ukiah police officers arrested a suspected carjacker on Monday who allegedly took the car from an elderly woman. The UPD said that it arrested Erik Smith, 57, on Monday on charges of carjacking and elder abuse, plus a misdemeanor warrant charge of failing to appear. Earlier...
