Lake County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips

Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
FORT BRAGG, CA
ksro.com

Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County

A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

Crab season delayed

HUMBOLDT COUNT, Ca.- Crab season will be delayed until December 16th at the earliest. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the delay for Del Norte, Humboldt, and Mendocino Counties due to low meat yield. The start date may be delayed further depending on the results from an additional...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg

photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue.   Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness.   "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here."   That new homeless...
HEALDSBURG, CA
SFGate

Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the fourth year in a row, the start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will be delayed to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines, it was announced Monday. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country

SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa.  For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Oscar-winning actor visits Mendocino restaurant, ramen shop opens in Willits, new winter beer releases and more tasty news!

MENDOCINO CO., 11/18/22 — Sweater weather is officially here, and I don’t know about you, but my social media feeds are filled with cups of hot cocoa, high-calorie Thanksgiving side dish recipes and colorful persimmon photos. Despite the onslaught of all things cozy, none of those things are featured in this week’s Mendocino Flavors!
MENDOCINO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Petaluma considering dumping impact fees to speed affordable housing

photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Hoping to speed construction of more affordable housing, Petaluma officials this evening will consider waiving a host of development fees usually tacked on to new construction.    The proposal would waive impact fees for traffic, open space and park acquisition, park development and city facilities development for affordable housing projects.   Only developments owned and operated by nonprofits that are also deed restricted as affordable for at least 55 years after opening ... or that offer supportive services would qualify.    Aly Gaylord is director of housing development at MidPen Housing, an affordable housing developer which supports the move....
PETALUMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma Restaurant Named One of the Best in America by Esquire

Fledgling Sonoma restaurant Animo has been named one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire magazine. Owned by husband-and-wife team Josh Smookler and Heidy He, the eatery combines Basque, Korean and Jewish cuisine with serious live-fire cooking in an intimate, come-as-you-are space formerly occupied by a taqueria. “Born...
SONOMA, CA
krcrtv.com

Ukiah police arrest suspected carjacker who stole car from elderly woman

UKIAH, Calif. — Ukiah police officers arrested a suspected carjacker on Monday who allegedly took the car from an elderly woman. The UPD said that it arrested Erik Smith, 57, on Monday on charges of carjacking and elder abuse, plus a misdemeanor warrant charge of failing to appear. Earlier...
UKIAH, CA

