WVNews
Birth announcements
MORRISON — A daughter, Blaine Eileen Morrison, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, was born Nov. 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Josey Marie Morrison (Greynolds) and Justin Dawayne Morrison of Salem. Maternal grandparents are Tameria Gregory of Lawn, Texas, and Blaine Greynolds of Spelter. Paternal grandparents are Guy Morrison of West Union and Lori Morrison of West Union. Great-grandparents are DeLeah Ash of Salem and Mark and Eileen Williams of Center Point.
WVNews
Linda Lou Holliday
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — It is with a heavy heart that the family of Linda Lou Holliday announces her passing to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at Four Winds Nursing Home in Jackson, Ohio. Linda was born on July 28, 1945 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the...
WVNews
Athlete of the week Kenyon Franklin puts up 24 in season opener
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Kenyon Franklin of Gallia Academy.
WVNews
Hundley leads RedStorm men past Harriers
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Trent Hundley netted a career-high 18 points to pace four double-digit scorers for the University of Rio Grande and lead the RedStorm to a 77-62 win over Miami University-Hamilton Saturday afternoon in non-conference men's basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena. The RedStorm, who remained...
WVNews
Brown has 18 in Ohio's 72-58 victory against Alabama State
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday. Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
WVNews
No. 13 Auburn 65, Saint Louis 60
SAINT LOUIS (5-2) Okoro 1-5 2-2 4, Collins 5-13 0-2 10, Jimerson 4-11 0-0 12, Pickett 7-14 0-2 16, Perkins 2-8 0-2 4, Thatch 2-6 0-2 4, Hargrove 1-2 0-0 2, Forrester 2-3 1-3 5, Parker 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 25-65 4-14 60.
