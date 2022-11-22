It’s finally here. The Game. The undefeated rivalry battle. No. 2 vs. No. 3. Big Ten, College Football Playoff and maybe even Heisman chances on the line. After months of anticipation, Michigan is finally set to take on Ohio State in Columbus this Saturday. The Wolverines finally broke their losing streak against the Buckeyes last year with a resounding 42-27 win. Now, they’re attempting to vanquish an even bigger demon — winning in the Horse Shoe for the first time since 2000. There has been buzz for this game since the moment fans stormed the field in the Big House last November. The only thing left to do is predict it.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO