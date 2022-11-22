Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan Daily
On the biggest stage, ‘no star’ defenses stifles Ohio State’s stars
COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud waltzed onto the field after the opening kickoff. With receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to his left and right, the Buckeyes’ quarterback entered the fray flanked by stars on either side — though the Heisman-hopeful himself shined the brightest. Lined up...
Michigan Daily
Back from injury, Donovan Edwards sparks offense in Corum’s absence
COLUMBUS — An hour after the No. 3 Michigan football team finished dominating No. 2 Ohio State, Donovan Edwards sprinted down the tunnel that snaked from the visiting locker room and onto the turf. Raising his “2022 East Division Champions” hat high in the air, the sophomore running back shouted to anyone and everyone, “Damn, this my stadium.”
Michigan Daily
Energy shift bubbles through Michigan win
The month of November has been notably difficult for the No. 5 Michigan hockey team. From a rough start to conference play to players being hospitalized with illness, punch after punch has landed on the Wolverines, and they seemed to struggle to find their usual, energetic selves for a full 60 minutes.
Michigan Daily
Josh Taubman: With win in Columbus, Michigan’s program establishes a new standard
COLUMBUS — One stat defines a Michigan football player’s career in Ann Arbor. The overall number of wins you accumulate doesn’t matter. The personal statistics and accolades ultimately don’t matter, either. Those are nice shiny resume points to add to a list, but one stat is held above anything else:
Michigan Daily
Michigan defeats Ohio State for second year in a row, 45-23
COLUMBUS — It feels like a lifetime ago. Last year when the Michigan football team finally broke its decade-long curse against Ohio State, when the Wolverines stormed the snowy streets of Ann Arbor and when Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh deemed it just a “beginning.”. It was the Wolverines’...
Michigan Daily
Michigan defeats Harvard, 4-1, as Portillo shines
In the No. 5 Michigan hockey team’s Friday night tie against No. 9 Harvard, junior goaltender Erik Portillo spent the night in an unfamiliar position — on the bench. Portillo, who has been firmly entrenched as the Wolverines’ starter for the past year and a half, was a healthy scratch as Michigan extended its winless streak to four games. On Saturday night, looking for a different result, the Wolverines needed a spark. And back between the pipes, Portillo provided that spark by snuffing the Crimson’s.
Michigan Daily
Daily football beat predicts No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
It’s finally here. The Game. The undefeated rivalry battle. No. 2 vs. No. 3. Big Ten, College Football Playoff and maybe even Heisman chances on the line. After months of anticipation, Michigan is finally set to take on Ohio State in Columbus this Saturday. The Wolverines finally broke their losing streak against the Buckeyes last year with a resounding 42-27 win. Now, they’re attempting to vanquish an even bigger demon — winning in the Horse Shoe for the first time since 2000. There has been buzz for this game since the moment fans stormed the field in the Big House last November. The only thing left to do is predict it.
Michigan Daily
Michigan escapes USF, 63-58, in Gulf Coast Invitational
The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team looked to continue its hot start to the season against South Florida in the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational. The Wolverines entered the game undefeated, powered by four straight 20-point performances from graduate forward Emily Kiser. And they remained undefeated, as Michigan (6-0...
Michigan Daily
Michigan cannot complete comeback against Harvard in tie
After a tumultuous past weekend, the No. 5 Michigan hockey team looked to capitalize on a bounty of returning players against No. 9 Harvard. The Wolverines were still not nearly at full strength, missing four typical starters to injury and once again unable to field a full four lines, yet they were securely in a healthier position against the Crimson than just days ago.
Michigan Daily
Michigan knocks out Air Force, 68-48, to advance in Gulf Coast Showcase
The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team entered into the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational looking to prove itself as a legitimate force in the NCAA pool. The Wolverines came in with four decisive wins against four weaker opponents. To cement themselves as legitimate moving closer to conference play, they had to make a statement.
Michigan Daily
University dance teams own Necto’s floor at EnCore’s ‘Bar Night’ show
Editor’s note: A Daily staffer performed in this dance show, but they were not involved in the creation, production or publication of this piece. A few nights a year, Necto’s dance floor transforms into a stage, as the University of Michigan’s top dance teams meet to perform their finest choreographed routines. These teams only amplify the club’s electric energy with a jolt of talent and creativity. On Nov. 5, EnCore, a University performance-based hip-hop “family” held their annual “Bar Night” collaborative dance show. Every fall and winter, EnCore and fellow campus hip-hop crew Dance2XS host “Bar Night” events, inviting local dance teams to show their best work for over 500 local dance lovers on Necto’s iconic dance floor.
Comments / 0