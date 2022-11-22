Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Titans settle for too many field goals in loss to Bengals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are not among the NFL's highest-scoring teams. Thanks to two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, they have been one of the league's best scoring touchdowns inside the red zone.
WVNews
Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play.
WVNews
Commanders outrun Falcons, intercept Mariota in 19-13 win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 Sunday for their fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback.
Comments / 0