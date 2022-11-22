ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WVNews

Commanders outrun Falcons, intercept Mariota in 19-13 win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 Sunday for their fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy