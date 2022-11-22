ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Dyauni Boyce sparks MSUB women to basketball win in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Dyauni Boyce scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday night as Montana State Billings defeated Post University of Connecticut 66-45 at the North Star Invitational women's basketball tournament. The Yellowjackets (6-1) ended the Eagles' (5-2) four-game winning streak. Boyce, a sophomore from Winifred, shot 11...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings women's basketball beats Salem in first game of Alaska trip

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State Billings' four-game visit to Alaska got off to a strong start Friday as the Yellowjackets defeated Salem (West Virginia) 69-56 in the North Star Invitational at Alaska Airlines Court. MSUB (5-1 overall) pulled away from the Tigers (2-4) in the second half after finding...
FAIRBANKS, AK
406mtsports.com

South Dakota Mines comes from behind to sink MSU Billings men's basketball

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Montana State Billings men's basketball's rough week in South Dakota got rougher as South Dakota Mines came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Yellowjackets 76-71 on Friday. MSUB (4-2 overall) has now dropped back-to-back games after the Hardrockers (1-4) went 18-for-29 shooting (62.1%)...
RAPID CITY, SD
Montana Free Press

The resignation that wasn’t

On Aug. 12, 21-year-old Billings Republican Rep. Mallerie Stromswold signed a letter withdrawing from her legislative race and forwarded it to the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee, which, after a delay, mailed it to the Montana secretary of state. In theory, Stromswold would thus be removed from the ballot, and...
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

'We're projected to have a record year of kitchen fires:' Billings Fire Department shares important tips for a safe Thanksgiving

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department said we're projected to have a record number of kitchen fires this year. They shared important tips to have a safe Thanksgiving. "We've had 35 fires that started in kitchens within Billings this year so far," Billings Deputy Fire Marshall Becky Biggens said. "So, we're projected to have a record year of kitchen fires. Nationwide, fires that start in the kitchen account for 50% of all structure fires."
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings woman hospitalized after downtown Billings stabbing

BPD Lt. Wooley reports police are investigating a stabbing that happened on 3rd Avenue South and South 30th in Billings around noon on Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for stab wounds. No word on whether her injuries are life-threatening. Lt. Wooley reports there...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Stabbing hospitalizes one person in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a residence in the 1200 block of 3rd Street West in Billings Thursday. The Billings Police Department said on social media two men were fighting inside a residence, the unidentified suspect stabbed the suspect and then left the scene.
Cat Country 102.9

Fight Ends with 1 Being Stabbed in Billings, Suspect On the Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 4:30 PM at the 1200 Block of 3rd Street West, two males were fighting inside a residence. An unidentified suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more information is...

