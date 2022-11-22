Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Dyauni Boyce sparks MSUB women to basketball win in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Dyauni Boyce scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday night as Montana State Billings defeated Post University of Connecticut 66-45 at the North Star Invitational women's basketball tournament. The Yellowjackets (6-1) ended the Eagles' (5-2) four-game winning streak. Boyce, a sophomore from Winifred, shot 11...
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings women's basketball beats Salem in first game of Alaska trip
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State Billings' four-game visit to Alaska got off to a strong start Friday as the Yellowjackets defeated Salem (West Virginia) 69-56 in the North Star Invitational at Alaska Airlines Court. MSUB (5-1 overall) pulled away from the Tigers (2-4) in the second half after finding...
406mtsports.com
South Dakota Mines comes from behind to sink MSU Billings men's basketball
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Montana State Billings men's basketball's rough week in South Dakota got rougher as South Dakota Mines came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Yellowjackets 76-71 on Friday. MSUB (4-2 overall) has now dropped back-to-back games after the Hardrockers (1-4) went 18-for-29 shooting (62.1%)...
New family fun center opening in former Billings Sports Plex
Lava Island, a Colorado-based trampoline park and playground, will be opening its doors in Billings in 2023.
Billings nursing home forced to relocate dementia patients
Monday evening, Aarberge was moved to the Billings Clinic Psychiatric center due to staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state according to employees at Parkview.
The resignation that wasn’t
On Aug. 12, 21-year-old Billings Republican Rep. Mallerie Stromswold signed a letter withdrawing from her legislative race and forwarded it to the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee, which, after a delay, mailed it to the Montana secretary of state. In theory, Stromswold would thus be removed from the ballot, and...
Montana's oldest theater a staple in Red Lodge community
Catching a movie in theaters is generally an infrequent occurrence at best for most people. But for Jim Dufour, a visit to the Roman theater, is an almost weekly event.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Boil water notice issued for Meadowlark Mobile Home Park residents in Billings
Residents were notified of the boil notice by a text from the park management, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Family bringing choregraphed Christmas light show to Billings for 30 years
It's a beautiful sight and sound for anyone that drives by Fuller Family Medicine this time of year, but for Brad Fuller it's about more than just Christmas lights.
Fire Watch: Structure Fire @ The 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings
According to the Billings Fire Department Twitter Account, and the Neighbors App:. The Billings Fire Department has responded to a fire call around the 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings. At this time, no information has been released on possible injuries or the cause. Expect travel disruptions in the...
Turkey traffic jam: Wild bird causing delays on Zimmerman Trail in Billings
Winter weather is usually the cause for headaches on Zimmerman Trail in Billings, but over the last few weeks, a wild turkey has been stopping cars in their tracks.
KULR8
'We're projected to have a record year of kitchen fires:' Billings Fire Department shares important tips for a safe Thanksgiving
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department said we're projected to have a record number of kitchen fires this year. They shared important tips to have a safe Thanksgiving. "We've had 35 fires that started in kitchens within Billings this year so far," Billings Deputy Fire Marshall Becky Biggens said. "So, we're projected to have a record year of kitchen fires. Nationwide, fires that start in the kitchen account for 50% of all structure fires."
yourbigsky.com
Billings woman hospitalized after downtown Billings stabbing
BPD Lt. Wooley reports police are investigating a stabbing that happened on 3rd Avenue South and South 30th in Billings around noon on Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for stab wounds. No word on whether her injuries are life-threatening. Lt. Wooley reports there...
KULR8
Stabbing hospitalizes one person in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a residence in the 1200 block of 3rd Street West in Billings Thursday. The Billings Police Department said on social media two men were fighting inside a residence, the unidentified suspect stabbed the suspect and then left the scene.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: After the weekend, it turns colder again
A couple of waves of showers and wind will move through over the weekend. But a shift to colder days with light snow is the highlight of the forecast.
Rimrock Mall trying to adapt as online shopping continues to rise
But with the trend of online shopping, business at malls has declined as the storefront vacancies have ticked up by 10% around the country according to modernretail.
Fight Ends with 1 Being Stabbed in Billings, Suspect On the Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 4:30 PM at the 1200 Block of 3rd Street West, two males were fighting inside a residence. An unidentified suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more information is...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
