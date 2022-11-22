Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Irondequoit holds 11th annual tree lightning in I-Square
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Getting into the holiday spirit with a special ceremony in the Town of Irondequoit. Saturday was the 11th annual I-Square tree lighting. Kids and their families gathered to decorate the 20-foot Christmas tree before the countdown to glory. Guests were also treated to some live Christmas...
13 WHAM
First Black Power Marketplace hosted on Small Business Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Providing a platform for black-owned businesses to thrive in the city of Rochester. On Saturday, the Community Justice Initiative hosted its Black Power Marketplace, giving local black owned businesses an opportunity to show off and hopefully create lasting connections in the community. The event also hopes...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Police Chief retires
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
13 WHAM
Islamic Center of Rochester expresses concerns over recent threat
Brighton, N.Y. — Friday afternoon, Islamic leaders and the Brighton Police Chief held a town hall meeting to address the Islamic Center of Rochester members' about concerns from a recent threat. On Monday, the center received a violent, threatening voicemail left to a board member. "As many of you...
13 WHAM
RPD: Man shot on Ripley Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Ripley Street for the report of gunshots heard and a man show around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man in his 40's, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by AMR,...
13 WHAM
Volunteers help clean up trash and leaves from elderly neighbors yards
Village of East Rochester, N.Y. — ASEZ WAO Buffalo and Rochester volunteers from World Mission Society Church of God came together to rake and pick up trash for neighbors living in the Village of East Rochester on Sunday. The volunteers worked together to bring smiles and hope into the...
13 WHAM
NYSP arrest Rochester resident on weapon charges after fleeing traffic stop
Rochester, N.Y. — Around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Genesee Street in Rochester when the operator failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The operator of the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a front porch...
13 WHAM
Two men recovering after overnight stabbing on E. Main Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of two walk-in stabbing victims around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victims, both men in their 20s. Police said both victims had lacerations to their upper body caused by a knife the suspect(s)...
13 WHAM
Local businesses and shoppers enjoy Small Business Saturday
It is an initiative that was created in 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and cyber Monday. People were encouraged on Saturday to shop local and support small businesses. Business owners were excited to celebrate the retail holiday saying they get the chance to deepen the relationship with their clientele.
13 WHAM
The Market At The Armory returns to Culver Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Themata (The Market At The Armory), Rochester's local artisan market is returning to the Culver Road Armory for Black Friday this weekend, along with an additional date in December. Each day of Themata will bring a new selection of 40 vendors offering handmade crafts, ethically-sourced goods,...
13 WHAM
Unlicensed driver crashes into building on Dewey Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the area of Dewey Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash with a car into a building around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, a single car was found to have crashed and come to a rest into the front of a building causing significant damage.
13 WHAM
Macedon mourns passing of Fire Chief
Macedon, N.Y. — Macedon is mourning the sudden passing of its Fire Chief. Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Those who knew Chief Weinstein describe him as a great fire chief, a great friend, and say that the world is a lesser place without him in it.
13 WHAM
Holiday Market and Food Tasting raises funds for pancreatic cancer research
Fairport, N.Y. — A cancer survivor has paired up with a local restaurant to raise funds for URMC Wilmot Cancer Institute research by hosting a Holiday Market and Food Tasting fundraiser in Fairport on Sunday. Angela Uttaro’s pancreatic cancer was found five years ago, but with surgery and chemotherapy,...
13 WHAM
MCSO investigating racist graffiti and arson in Perinton
Perinton, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating arson and graffiti involving racial slurs and inappropriate images in Perinton. On November 25 around 2:07 a.m. deputies responded to the area Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex parking lot with spray paint.
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
13 WHAM
Leicester resident places tree in park to honor loved ones who have passed
Leicester, N.Y. — Leicester resident, Lisa Semmel is working to make the holiday season special for her community. About 15 years ago Lisa thought of the idea to put trees in the Village Park to get everyone in the holiday spirit. After coming out with the idea, she sent...
13 WHAM
MCSO investigating serious crash on Rush Lima Road
Rush, N.Y. — MCSO is currently investigating a serious motor vehicle accident on Rush Lima Road in the Town of Rush. Rush Lima Road is currently closed between Phelps and Scofield Road and will be for the foreseeable future. Any travelers are urged to find another route while they...
13 WHAM
Shoppers surprised at turnout for Black Friday
Victor, N.Y. — Thousands of people filled Eastview Mall on Friday, all looking for something special for the holiday season. Some shoppers were back in person for the first time since the pandemic. "We could not hardly find a parking space," said Cindy France, a Black Friday shopper. Other...
13 WHAM
Rain moves out for Monday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Most of the area had a soaking rain today. Here's a look at area rain amounts from the storm system today. Most areas received between a 1/4" to 1/2" of rain. The rain associated with this storm system will be moving out of WNY shortly. A...
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
