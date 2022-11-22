ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

13 WHAM

Irondequoit holds 11th annual tree lightning in I-Square

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Getting into the holiday spirit with a special ceremony in the Town of Irondequoit. Saturday was the 11th annual I-Square tree lighting. Kids and their families gathered to decorate the 20-foot Christmas tree before the countdown to glory. Guests were also treated to some live Christmas...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

First Black Power Marketplace hosted on Small Business Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Providing a platform for black-owned businesses to thrive in the city of Rochester. On Saturday, the Community Justice Initiative hosted its Black Power Marketplace, giving local black owned businesses an opportunity to show off and hopefully create lasting connections in the community. The event also hopes...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Irondequoit Police Chief retires

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Islamic Center of Rochester expresses concerns over recent threat

Brighton, N.Y. — Friday afternoon, Islamic leaders and the Brighton Police Chief held a town hall meeting to address the Islamic Center of Rochester members' about concerns from a recent threat. On Monday, the center received a violent, threatening voicemail left to a board member. "As many of you...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Man shot on Ripley Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Ripley Street for the report of gunshots heard and a man show around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man in his 40's, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by AMR,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two men recovering after overnight stabbing on E. Main Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of two walk-in stabbing victims around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victims, both men in their 20s. Police said both victims had lacerations to their upper body caused by a knife the suspect(s)...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local businesses and shoppers enjoy Small Business Saturday

It is an initiative that was created in 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and cyber Monday. People were encouraged on Saturday to shop local and support small businesses. Business owners were excited to celebrate the retail holiday saying they get the chance to deepen the relationship with their clientele.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The Market At The Armory returns to Culver Road

Rochester, N.Y. — Themata (The Market At The Armory), Rochester's local artisan market is returning to the Culver Road Armory for Black Friday this weekend, along with an additional date in December. Each day of Themata will bring a new selection of 40 vendors offering handmade crafts, ethically-sourced goods,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Unlicensed driver crashes into building on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the area of Dewey Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash with a car into a building around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, a single car was found to have crashed and come to a rest into the front of a building causing significant damage.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Macedon mourns passing of Fire Chief

Macedon, N.Y. — Macedon is mourning the sudden passing of its Fire Chief. Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Those who knew Chief Weinstein describe him as a great fire chief, a great friend, and say that the world is a lesser place without him in it.
MACEDON, NY
13 WHAM

MCSO investigating racist graffiti and arson in Perinton

Perinton, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating arson and graffiti involving racial slurs and inappropriate images in Perinton. On November 25 around 2:07 a.m. deputies responded to the area Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex parking lot with spray paint.
PERINTON, NY
13 WHAM

Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation

Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

MCSO investigating serious crash on Rush Lima Road

Rush, N.Y. — MCSO is currently investigating a serious motor vehicle accident on Rush Lima Road in the Town of Rush. Rush Lima Road is currently closed between Phelps and Scofield Road and will be for the foreseeable future. Any travelers are urged to find another route while they...
RUSH, NY
13 WHAM

Shoppers surprised at turnout for Black Friday

Victor, N.Y. — Thousands of people filled Eastview Mall on Friday, all looking for something special for the holiday season. Some shoppers were back in person for the first time since the pandemic. "We could not hardly find a parking space," said Cindy France, a Black Friday shopper. Other...
13 WHAM

Rain moves out for Monday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Most of the area had a soaking rain today. Here's a look at area rain amounts from the storm system today. Most areas received between a 1/4" to 1/2" of rain. The rain associated with this storm system will be moving out of WNY shortly. A...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY

