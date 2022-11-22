Read full article on original website
Local craftsmen and vendors to gather at Cowboy Christmas Market in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The biggest craft fair in Cheyenne will be taking place at the beginning of December, and it offers the perfect opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting the local community, organizers said. The Cowboy Christmas Market will be on Dec. 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 4...
cowboystatedaily.com
Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Eleven years ago, Kenneth “Chip” Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
cowboystatedaily.com
A Satanic Tour Of Wyoming: Devils Tower, Devil’s Gate, Hell’s Half Acre And More
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most recognizable geological features in the state of Wyoming is Devils Tower. But the iconic mountain and the nation’s first national monument is not the only location in the Cowboy State that gives a nod to the underworld.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper parade street closure controversy
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
sweetwaternow.com
WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
cowboystatedaily.com
By The Numbers: Wyoming Voters Showed Up For The Primary But Stayed Home For The General
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On the surface, it’s clear Wyoming’s voter turnout for the general election wasn’t much to write home about with the fewest voters seen at the polls for a general election in eight years. A closer look at the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Created “How To Die In Yellowstone” Coloring Book Has New Books Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If you ran into Andy Robbins on the street in Ranchester, you wouldn’t know that the mild-mannered young man with a beard harbors an unusual talent. Robbins likes to draw people who might star on the popular Facebook page “Yellowstone...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Office Welcomes Stewart as Wildlife Coordinator
The Jackson office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Cheyenne Stewart as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Hidden Casper: A tour beneath Casper’s midcentury landmark bank building
CASPER, Wyo. – The former Wyoming National Bank building in central Casper has been a distinctive landmark since it first opened in 1964. Designed by acclaimed modernist architect Charles Deaton, the building added a space-age excitement to the banking and business community at the time. The Wyoming National Bank...
cowboystatedaily.com
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
Wake Up Wyoming
What Wyomingites Argue About At Thanksgiving
Every year we tell ourselves that we won't fight with our relatives this Thanksgiving. We also promise ourselves that we will go to the gym, right after the new year, and we'll start eating right. So let's come right out and admit it, Thanksgiving is about eating food and airing...
mybighornbasin.com
Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, Dr. Lawrence Todd will present a free Draper Museum Lunchtime Expedition Talk titled, “Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming,” from noon to 1 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
