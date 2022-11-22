Politics and art have been interconnected for centuries, so it makes sense why Everclear frontman Art Alexakis turned America's recent political turmoil into a song. Said turmoil, and especially Trump supporters' fight to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election, inspired Everclear's first song in seven years, "Year of the Tiger." The song is a nod to the Chinese zodiac sign for 2022 and 1962, when Alexakis was born. In a statement, Alexakis said the tiger should become...

OREGON STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO