Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
solarindustrymag.com
300 MW La Pimienta Solar Plant Reaches Full Operations
Atlas Renewable Energy’s La Pimienta solar plant is fully operational. The plant, which is located in the state of Campeche, has a capacity of 300 MW, making it the second largest solar plant in Mexico. The plant will supply energy to CFE under a 15-year contract to support the power needs of the Yucatan peninsula.
Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers
HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in the Southeast Asian country for markets in North America and Europe.
BBC
Mercedes-Benz to introduce acceleration subscription fee
Mercedes-Benz is to offer an online subscription service in the US to make its electric cars speed up quicker. For an annual cost of $1,200 (£991) excluding tax, the company will enable some of its vehicles to accelerate from 0-60mph a second faster. It comes after rival manufacturer BMW...
PV Tech
DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage
Ukrainian energy company DTEK has said it is ready to restart operations at the 10MW Tryfonivska solar power plant in the liberated Kherson region. The plant stopped working when the region was captured by Russian forces, but since the occupiers’ retreat earlier this month DTEK has said it is prepared to resume operations to support the local power system.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds
The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
Daily Beast
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
torquenews.com
Tesla Cybertruck: 1,5 Million Reservation Holders, Needs To Start Selling ASAP
Given the increasing competition from traditional automakers, Tesla needs to recover the momentum created with the launch of the Cybertruck, after – long - three years without a new electric model on the market: the million and a half Cybertruck accumulated reservations should by all means work as a guarantee of business success.
technologynetworks.com
Inexpensive Catalyst Could Be Key to Hydrogen Fuels
Rice University researchers have engineered a key light-activated nanomaterial for the hydrogen economy. Using only inexpensive raw materials, a team from Rice’s Laboratory for Nanophotonics, Syzygy Plasmonics Inc. and Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment created a scalable catalyst that needs only the power of light to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen fuel.
gcaptain.com
Vitol Says It Will Keep Buying Russian Oil
By Sharon Cho (Bloomberg) –Top trader Vitol Group is still buying “very modest” volumes of Russian oil products and is studying whether the company will be able to keep doing so as more sanctions come into force. The trading in Russian energy now makes up a “low-single...
PC Magazine
Robocall-Enabling Provider Gets the Digital Death Penalty From the FCC
The order requires telecom firms to stop accepting traffic from Global UC, a company that the FCC says repeatedly ignored anti-robocall regulations. The Federal Communications Commission has ordered(Opens in a new window) every telecom provider in the US to stop accepting traffic from a company that it says scorned its anti-robocall rules, dealing that firm the equivalent of a digital death penalty.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
CNBC
America's struggling cotton industry
Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that's costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture. Cotton prices, which surged in the spring following growing Chinese demand, have since fallen amid economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar.
rigzone.com
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
Better Than Diesel: 2023 Chevy Colorado 2.7 Engine Is Superior Says GM Engineer
The idea of eliminating the Duramax diesel engine in the Colorado sounds bad, until you see the new gas engine's numbers. The post Better Than Diesel: 2023 Chevy Colorado 2.7 Engine Is Superior Says GM Engineer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla now detects Autopilot cheating devices
Tesla is now starting to detect Autopilot cheating devices that enable you not to hold the steering wheel, and it is acting on it if you use it. In order to use Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, Tesla requires drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel. However,...
globalspec.com
A modular molten-salt reactor system
U.K.-based MoltexFLEX has unveiled its FLEX molten salt reactor, described as an advanced lower-cost nuclear technology to supplement wind and solar power generation. The advanced nuclear technology has no moving parts and offers the flexibility of gas-fired power stations but produces power at a lower cost and without carbon emissions. The system uses two molten salts — one acting as a fuel and the other circulating as a coolant. This eliminates the need for pumps as the reactor’s heat is extracted through natural convection. The 750° C heat produced by the reactor could also be used for water desalination and more efficient hydrogen production.
