WGAL

Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides

Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Update: The power has been restored in Windsor Township

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Power has been restored to the area. Hundreds of customers are without power because of a crash in Windsor Township. York dispatchers say that a crash around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the 900 block of Felton Road in Windsor Township caused a power pole to be downed.
abc27.com

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic investment for affordable housing in Lancaster. Mayor Sorace and her team delivered checks totaling more than $7 million of American Rescue Plan Money to eight organizations. After months of talks on how to use the funds, it was decided affordable housing was the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster mayor proposes 8% tax hike in 2023 budget

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing an 8% tax hike in her 2023 budget. She presented the plan to the city council Tuesday night. It would be the city's first real estate tax hike in four years. The mayor is also looking to raise sewer, water...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ephrata Police seek assistance in identifying two possible suspects

EPHRATA, Pa. - Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying two people on surveillance video. The video was taken on November, 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart. The individuals are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. They used stolen credit cards to purchase...
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle Police: Missing man found safe

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department says a man who was reported missing has now been found safe. Police say the man was reunited with his family on Saturday evening after last being seen leaving his residence.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for suspected York County tool thief

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Missing person reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty

(WHTM) — An off-duty police officer from the Midstate made a life-saving rescue during the Thanksgiving season. Officer Logan Becker of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department didn’t need to be on duty to know when a life is in danger. “I had two of my children in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

