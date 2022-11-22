Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Cumberland County awards over $5 million in recovery grant funding
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted to approve over $5 million in additional Cumberland County Recovery Grants at the Commissioners’ Finance Meeting that took place on Nov. 23. The board approved $5,406,757 at the meeting. By a vote of 2-1, Commissioners Jean Foschi...
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
abc27.com
Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
WGAL
Update: The power has been restored in Windsor Township
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Power has been restored to the area. Hundreds of customers are without power because of a crash in Windsor Township. York dispatchers say that a crash around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the 900 block of Felton Road in Windsor Township caused a power pole to be downed.
abc27.com
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic investment for affordable housing in Lancaster. Mayor Sorace and her team delivered checks totaling more than $7 million of American Rescue Plan Money to eight organizations. After months of talks on how to use the funds, it was decided affordable housing was the...
WGAL
Lancaster mayor proposes 8% tax hike in 2023 budget
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing an 8% tax hike in her 2023 budget. She presented the plan to the city council Tuesday night. It would be the city's first real estate tax hike in four years. The mayor is also looking to raise sewer, water...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ephrata Police seek assistance in identifying two possible suspects
EPHRATA, Pa. - Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying two people on surveillance video. The video was taken on November, 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart. The individuals are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. They used stolen credit cards to purchase...
local21news.com
Multiple car break-ins have police warning Cumberland County residents
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are advising that you lock your car doors and take out any valuables in your vehicle, after a large scale theft that had someone steal multiple items and even a vehicle. West Shore Regional Police say that on Nov. 24, they had received...
Lebanon Fire Department receives new fire extinguisher for electric vehicles
LEBANON, Pa. — It may not look like much, but a little device could help first responders quickly put out car fires. Specifically electric car fires. “Any car can burn at any time," said Duane Trautman, fire chief of the Lebanon Fire Department. "It’s just that electric vehicles are so difficult so this should solve our problems.”
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
abc27.com
Lebanon County business uses Small Business Saturday to give back
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shop in Lebanon County is using Small Business Saturday as a way to help the community. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats in Palmyra encourages the community to shop local, as well as give local. The business asked for non-perishable food items that will be...
WGAL
Blood drive held in York County in memory of volunteer firefighters killed in crashes
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A blood drive is being held in York County in memory of two volunteer firefighters who were killed by impaired drivers in separate crashes. Chief Rodney Miller and Zac Sweitzer both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. Sweitzer was killed in a crash...
Police sound alarm after 2 Northeastern students hit by cars on way to school
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "My heart jumped right into my chest and I immediately called 911." That was Carrie Gift’s immediate reaction after finding out her stepson Alex was hit by a car on his way to school. “I sort of remember," said Alex Gift, a sixth grader...
abc27.com
Carlisle Police: Missing man found safe
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department says a man who was reported missing has now been found safe. Police say the man was reunited with his family on Saturday evening after last being seen leaving his residence.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspected York County tool thief
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
York residents react to Sheetz offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving Week
YORK, Pa. — Cars are lining up for gas across the Commonwealth today, preparing for upcoming holiday travel. The price of gas, however, is causing headaches among drivers. “This one is a gas guzzler," said Robert Peters, a resident of York. "I usually spend $60 to $70 a week on my car.”
abc27.com
Missing person reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
abc27.com
Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty
(WHTM) — An off-duty police officer from the Midstate made a life-saving rescue during the Thanksgiving season. Officer Logan Becker of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department didn’t need to be on duty to know when a life is in danger. “I had two of my children in...
FOX43.com
York County shelter to provide 600 hot Thanksgiving meals to community today
YORK, Pa. — LifePath Christian Ministries will provide 600 families with a hot thanksgiving meal today. Organizers say the meals will go out to people facing homeless, community members with nowhere to go for the holiday and first responders. According to Norman Humber, CEO of LifePath Christian Ministries, around...
