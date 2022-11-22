ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities seeking information on guitar stolen from church

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have reached out for the public’s assistance in locating a guitar which was stolen from a Summersville church last week. The guitar’s owner Dennis Cherry, a Nicholas County school bus driver, first reported the instrument stolen on Thursday, November 24, 2022, indicating that it had been taken from a Summersville church along with two speakers.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region

WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night. According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Nutter Fort Fire Department to have full time EMS starting November 29

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department held an open house for their new Emergency Services that start November 29. The department offered light refreshments and welcomed the community to hear more about the program. They department was to start offering 24-hour emergency medical assistance with it’s...
NUTTER FORT, WV

