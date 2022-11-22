Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: The "Old" Bridgeport Dairy Queen and a Visit to West Virginia from Jack Dempsey in 1932
Who remembers when the Dairy Queen was located on the opposite side of Main Street? This is before it became the Bridgeport Dairy King and today the building hosts East of Chicago Pizza. This photo is believed to be from the mid-1980s. And the advertisement is that "We Have Chocolate." Anyone know details about the other business shown?
Authorities seeking information on guitar stolen from church
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have reached out for the public’s assistance in locating a guitar which was stolen from a Summersville church last week. The guitar’s owner Dennis Cherry, a Nicholas County school bus driver, first reported the instrument stolen on Thursday, November 24, 2022, indicating that it had been taken from a Summersville church along with two speakers.
Christmas parades in north central West Virginia
Here's a list of Christmas parades happening in north central West Virginia.
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
Bridge renamed to honor 4 brothers from Clarksburg
A ceremony was held today to rename a bridge outside Clarksburg after four brothers, three of whom served in the military during World War II.
Christmas lights display continues to grow in Monongah, West Virginia
The town of Monongah in Marion County is rapidly growing its collection of Christmas lights, starting with only seven in 2015, but now has over 60 lights scattered across the area.
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region
WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
WBOY
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
Owl found on US-19 by Summersville, West Virginia police officers back in wild
UPDATE: (1:20 P.M. Nov. 25, 2022) Summersville PD Officer Groves has reached out to WOWK 13 News with an update saying the police department’s new owl friend has “made a full recovery and is back in the wild.” SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while […]
WDTV
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night. According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of...
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
West Virginia police officers return owl found injured to the wild
Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while on duty on Thanksgiving.
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
WVDNR: Deer causes ATV to tip over in deadly accident
A man is dead after the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) said an ATV rolled over on the opening day of buck season.
Man charged with stabbing another man 4 times at Webster County home
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man four times at a residence in Webster County.
WDTV
Nutter Fort Fire Department to have full time EMS starting November 29
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department held an open house for their new Emergency Services that start November 29. The department offered light refreshments and welcomed the community to hear more about the program. They department was to start offering 24-hour emergency medical assistance with it’s...
Bomb threat under investigation in Randolph County
Law enforcement in Randolph County are investigating a bomb threat at the magistrate's office that was made on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.
Comments / 0