Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Oregon 74, Villanova 67
VILLANOVA (2-5) Dixon 6-14 0-1 13, Slater 1-7 2-2 5, Arcidiacono 2-3 4-4 9, Daniels 6-15 2-3 16, Longino 0-4 1-2 1, Armstrong 3-5 0-0 6, Hausen 5-9 0-0 15, Brizzi 0-0 2-2 2, Njoku 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-14 67. OREGON (3-4) Guerrier 7-13 1-3 21, Ware 6-11...
Porterville Recorder
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
Comments / 0