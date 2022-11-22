ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley communities marching into holiday season with Christmas parades

PARKERSBURG — The holiday parade season has arrived as Belpre and Marietta will have their Christmas parades at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Merry-Etta Lighted Christmas Parade, with a Whoville theme this year, will follow a route that takes it along Ohio Street to Second Street by the Levee House and left on Greene Street, then onto Front Street and right on Putnam Street, right on Second Street and ending in front of the Galley.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spending Time (and Money) Together: Black Friday shopping a tradition for many

VIENNA — For some people, shopping on Black Friday is a team sport. And many teams wear uniforms. Georgia resident Sue Nutter crocheted Christmas tree hats for her extended family members to wear as they embarked on their post-Thanksgiving bargain hunting Friday morning. The hats got a lot of...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent

PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano. * Tri-County Revival. Doug Eccles will be the guest speaker at the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club going full steam ahead with Christmas open house

PARKERSBURG — An electric train running around the Christmas tree is among many holiday traditions celebrated by area families. The tradition will be celebrated at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. The family-oriented event is open to the public with free admission and parking and is part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Collectibles and contemplation

Tiny mugs from far-away England, brought to this country many years ago by sailors as presents for their children, are included in the valuable and unusual collection of children’s mugs owned by Miss Nan Snodgrass of Murdoch Avenue which will be part of the opening exhibit at the Parkersburg Fine Arts Center Tuesday evening, November 29, at 8:30 o’clock at its new home at 317 Ninth street.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff

PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Margaret Fish

Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta died on Nov. 23, 2022. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Laura Luella Carver

Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg passed away Nov. 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justin Scott Dailey

Justin Scott Dailey, 46, of Rockport passed away Nov. 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
ROCKPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charlotte Joan Cooper

Charlotte Joan Cooper, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late George A. and Pauline V. Watson Life. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ronda Diane Yoak

Ronda Diane Yoak, 77, of Walker passed away Nov. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by loving family. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WALKER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Local teams play in Clash at The Coliseum

VINCENT — There was a lot of action Friday during the inaugural Clash at The Coliseum at Warren High School. Day one featured six varsity basketball games and six JV games. In the first game of the day, the Union Local girls defeated Logan 63-21 to give head coach Lou “Scooter” Tolzda his 500th career victory.
VINCENT, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown bests Doddridge in state semifinal

PARKERSBURG — No. 2 ranked Williamstown football created its own sequel to the “Fast and Furious” after defeating No. 11 Doddridge County, 53-21, in Friday’s Class A State Semifinal Game at Stadium Field. After punting on its first offensive series, the Yellowjackets responded by converting its...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy