Ciena to Acquire Tibit Communications & Benu Networks
Ciena announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Tibit Communications, a privately-held company headquartered in Petaluma, California, and that it has acquired Benu Networks, a privately-held company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. Tibit and Benu are focused on simplifying broadband access networks through next-generation PON technologies and advanced...
RAN Market Declines in Q3 2022, says Dell’Oro Group
According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, preliminary findings suggest the slower momentum that characterized the Radio Access Network (RAN) market in the first half of 2022 extended into the third quarter. The data in the 3Q 2022 report indicate that the overall 2G-5G RAN market, declined...
Nokia, Inria Extend Research Partnership
Nokia and Inria announced the renewal of their common research lab for the next four years. The new phase was launched at an event in Paris on 14 November in the presence of Thierry Klein, President, Nokia Bell Labs Solutions Research, and Bruno Sportisse, Inria CEO. Launched in 2008, the...
The Rise in Subsea Cable Attacks: How Will Your Business Respond? Featured
With the recent Nord Stream explosions and war in Ukraine, sabotage-type attacks on infrastructure are occurring more frequently and causing more damage. Most recently, on October 19, an Internet cable in the south of France was severed, impacting subsea cable connectivity to Europe, Asia, and the United States, and causing increased website response latency.
NTT Com to Deploy IOWN All Photonics Network in Japan
NTT Com announced that in collaboration with NTT West and NTT, it will deploy its advanced All Photonics Network (APN), which is being developed under NTT's IOWN initiative,1 to connect thousands of musicians in three locations in real-time for a remote musical collaboration. The occasion will be the 40th performance...
SK Telecom Launches Metaverse Platform ‘ifland’ in 49 Countries
SK Telecom announced that its metaverse platform ‘ifland’ simultaneously launched in 49 countries and regions throughout the world. With the global launch of ifland, SKT will actively utilize K-pop content, develop attractive content with overseas partners, and strengthen communication features to shape ifland into a global leading social metaverse platform.
Huawei, Orange Egypt Release New Energy-efficient Networks at COP27
Huawei and Orange Egypt have released a new plan for a green network during the COP27 Global Climate Conference. This plan targets improving network energy efficiency through the increase of green power usage to replace traditional fossil fuel power. New ICT technologies are being used to support energy conservation and...
Qualcomm, Adobe to Support Creative Experiences on Snapdragon Powered Devices
Qualcomm Technologies and Adobe announced an expanded collaboration to support creative experiences on Snapdragon powered devices across mobile, compute, and XR platforms. Together, the companies will push the boundaries of creativity and document productivity for Snapdragon users. Building on the rich experiences already found with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom for Windows on Snapdragon devices, Adobe remains committed to bringing the best of Creative Cloud natively to the Snapdragon platform, including Adobe Fresco and Adobe Acrobat. Bringing the strength of Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, alongside the dedicated on-device Qualcomm® AI Engine on Snapdragon compute platforms, users can experience enhanced device performance for creative workflows and tasks including super-resolution, background removal and color enhancement, editing content on-the-go, and more.
Wireless Logic Acquires French IoT Firm IoThink Solutions
Wireless Logic, the leading global IoT connectivity platform provider has acquired IoThink Solutions for an undisclosed sum. IoThink is an international software as service vendor, which provides tools for customers to quickly and easily build their own bespoke IoT solution. This agreement marks the latest step in Wireless Logic’s business expansion following the acquisitions of Mobius Networks and Jola in July.
Operators to Lose $2.5B of Business Messaging Revenue to OTT Apps, says Juniper Research
A new Juniper Research study has revealed that mobile operators will lose out to OTT business messaging providers such as Messenger, WeChat and WhatsApp to the tune of $2.5 billion next year – an increase of 20% over 2022. The report found that promotional messages will account for 30%...
Technology 2023, All About Evolution Not Revolution! Featured
6G will be the talk of the town, AI will extend its applications, the mass roll out of mission-critical communications will help first responders work better and save more lives and cybersecurity will remain one of the hottest technology trends in 2023 and beyond, and we better take it seriously.
TikTok Joins the GSMA as Industry Member
TikTok announced that it has joined the GSMA as an industry member. Through this membership, we will work with our industry partners to advocate the development of new mobile communication technologies and form lasting business relationships in our global community. The GSMA is the largest member-led organization supporting the global...
Dell Strengthens Cyber Resiliency with Multicloud Data Protection & Security Innovations
Dell Technologies is expanding its industry leadership in data protection to help customers protect their data on premises, in public clouds and at the edge. The Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Applianceleads a series of advancements for multicloud data protection that are simple to use and easy to consume. Dell’s innovation in AI-powered resilience and operational security accelerates the adoption of Zero Trust architectures, helping protect organisations from the increasing threat of cyberattacks.
Panzura Launches New Ransomware-Resilient Data Mgmt Solution on AWS
Panzura, a leader in hybrid-architecture data management, announced the launch of a new comprehensive data management solution for customers that work in sensitive data environments, such as public sector, healthcare, and financial services. Because the service makes both the snapshots and the data immutable, ransomware attacks can’t damage files in...
Mavenir Unveils CPaaS Integrated Offering for CSPs
Mavenir announced the launch of its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) offering. Mavenir’s CPaaS combines Application Programming Interface (API) enablers and turnkey applications to deliver a complete customer engagement and business messaging monetization solution for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). CPaaS enables...
Mobile Identity: Leveraging the Mobile Network to Deliver Hyper-Targeting Strategies
In this webinar we will be uncovering some of the strategies MNOs can adopt to deliver highly personalized and targeted offerings to their customers using mobile identities. Driven by technologies that enable MNOs to extract valuable insights on customer behaviour and preferences, these strategies can go a long way in not only augmenting operator revenues but also giving them an edge in the digital marketing space. Expanding marketing automation to existing content and merchant partner ecosystems, MNOs can leverage mobile identities to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities for various players while delivering a greater CX for mobile users.
Indonesia's Balitower Taps Nokia’s Innovative Mobile Transport Solutions
Nokia announced that Balitower, a leading provider of telecommunication tower and network infrastructure in Indonesia, will use Nokia’s innovative mobile transport solutions and services to modernize its IP network as part of a three year nationwide project. The initiative will allow Balitower to increase network capacity and reliability to...
MTN Rwanda Partners with Bank of Kigali to Launch Device Financing Program
MTN Rwanda, in collaboration with Bank of Kigali, announced the launch of ‘Macye Macye’, which is a Device Financing program that will be funded by the Bank of Kigali and will allow MTN Rwanda customers to purchase smartphones and tablets on credit from any MTN Service center, franchisee shop, or other retail distribution point.
Apple iPhones in short supply on Black Friday as China's COVID-19 lockdown disrupts manufacturing, report says
Analyst Dan Ives warned iPhone 14 Pro shortages have gotten much worse over the last week with very low inventories on Friday.
CableLabs Joins prpl Foundation to Collaborate on Implementation of Mobile Wi-Fi Technology
The prpl Foundation, an open-source community dedicated to carrier-grade software for broadband consumer premise equipment has announced that CableLabs has joined the foundation to collaborate on the implementation of Mobile Wi-Fi technology to provide seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for mobile devices. The collaboration brings CableLabs’ Mobile Wi-Fi technology one step closer...
