Porterville Recorder

DAVIDSON 89, SAN FRANCISCO 80

Percentages: FG .467, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Meeks 3-7, Roberts 3-7, Williams 1-1, Hawthorne 1-2, Kunen 1-2, Rishwain 1-5, Shabazz 1-6, Rocak 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gigiberia 2, Hawthorne, Meeks, Roberts). Turnovers: 12 (Kunen 2, Shabazz 2, Williams 2, Hawthorne, Markovetskyy, Meeks,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Chargers' receiver Williams sidelined Sunday vs. Cardinals

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona due to a nagging ankle injury. Williams suffered a high sprain to the right ankle in an Oct. 23 loss against Seattle. He missed the next two games and played the first quarter last week against Kansas City before he re-injured the ankle on a 15-yard reception.
COSTA MESA, CA
Porterville Recorder

Denver 77, New Orleans 76

DENVER (6-1) Corbett 1-7 1-6 3, Kisunas 2-3 1-2 5, Bruner 3-11 11-12 19, Lukic 6-9 1-1 15, Mullins 12-14 2-2 27, Tainamo 2-4 3-4 7, Bowen 0-0 1-2 1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 20-29 77. NEW ORLEANS (2-4) Jackson 6-8 0-0 12, Kirkland 4-11 2-2 10, Johnson...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Portland 83, Villanova 71

PORTLAND (5-3) Sjolund 5-7 2-3 14, Wood 5-6 3-4 16, St. Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 2-4 3-5 9, Robertson 6-11 2-3 15, Gorosito 3-5 0-0 9, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0, Applewhite 1-6 6-6 8, Vucinic 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 27-47 18-23 83. VILLANOVA (2-4) Dixon 2-10 5-6 10, Slater...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON STATE 96, DETROIT MERCY 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Stone 2-3, Phillips 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Davis 1-3, Oliver 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Koka 4, Moss 3, Anderson 2, Davis 2, Phillips 2, Stone 2). Steals: 5 (Phillips 2, Stone 2, Moss). Technical Fouls: Titans, 10:26...
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

Packers rookie OL Sean Rhyan gets 6-game suspension for PEDs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The penalty means the third-round draft pick out of UCLA must sit out the rest of the regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

Miami 97, NC A&T 54

NC A&T (3-2) Davis 2-3 0-0 6, Harris 9-11 0-1 18, Bracone 7-12 0-0 16, Dorsey 1-6 0-0 2, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Acox 1-3 0-0 2, Council 0-1 0-0 0, Curtis 1-3 0-0 3, Weems 0-0 0-0 0, Willis 0-2 2-6 2, Clark 1-3 3-4 5, Totals 22-48 5-11 54.
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66

Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

WISCONSIN 64, USC 59

Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Montreal 3, Chicago 2

Chicago0110—2 Montreal won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, Montreal, Edmundson 1 (Monahan), 3:21. Second Period_2, Chicago, C.Jones 1 (Dickinson, Khaira), 5:53. 3, Montreal, Suzuki 12 (Matheson, Monahan), 7:22 (pp). Third Period_4, Chicago, Raddysh 5 (Kane), 16:06 (pp). Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 3 (Caufield G, Suzuki G, Dach G), Chicago 2 (Toews G,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m. Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m. Seattle at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

OHIO 78, EASTERN ILLINOIS 67

Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Rose 3-5, Carlesimo 2-5, Malone 1-1, Lane 1-2, Haffner 1-3, Hodges 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rose 2, Hamlin, Malone, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carlesimo 3, Donaldson 2, Hamlin 2, Rose 2, Haffner, Hodges, Lane,...
CHARLESTON, IL

