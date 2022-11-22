Read full article on original website
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley communities marching into holiday season with Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG — The holiday parade season has arrived as Belpre and Marietta will have their Christmas parades at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Merry-Etta Lighted Christmas Parade, with a Whoville theme this year, will follow a route that takes it along Ohio Street to Second Street by the Levee House and left on Greene Street, then onto Front Street and right on Putnam Street, right on Second Street and ending in front of the Galley.
WTAP
The annual Belpre holiday parade takes place this weekend
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre community will be ringing in the holiday season with their annual holiday parade this weekend. It’s a tradition Mayor Lorentz says has been going strong for decades. Every year, locals gather along the side of the road, waiting for the floats to ride...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano. * Tri-County Revival. Doug Eccles will be the guest speaker at the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Collectibles and contemplation
Tiny mugs from far-away England, brought to this country many years ago by sailors as presents for their children, are included in the valuable and unusual collection of children’s mugs owned by Miss Nan Snodgrass of Murdoch Avenue which will be part of the opening exhibit at the Parkersburg Fine Arts Center Tuesday evening, November 29, at 8:30 o’clock at its new home at 317 Ninth street.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent
PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB’s Stevens to share her story at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of Downtown PKB will speak at the WVU Parkersburg Professional Studies Division’s Fall Speaker Series from 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 30 in the College Theater. Amanda Stevens became executive director of Downtown PKB in September 2021. Before that, she held two positions at Artsbridge,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club going full steam ahead with Christmas open house
PARKERSBURG — An electric train running around the Christmas tree is among many holiday traditions celebrated by area families. The tradition will be celebrated at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. The family-oriented event is open to the public with free admission and parking and is part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
WTAP
Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
WTAP
Local stores see strong turnout for Black Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Black Friday is a big day for both consumers and stores alike. WTAP checked in with a couple locally-owned shops to see if this year lived up to the hype. It’s a hallmark of the holiday season and, according to Mulberry Lane Country Store and Wit...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributes 1,500-plus Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — The Salvation Army of Parkersburg held its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday at Fifth Street in Parkersburg, with more than 1,500 meals prepared for pickup and delivery. “It’s not just a meal; it’s a meal needed and wanted,” Salvation Army Capt. Marjorie Rowe said. Rowe...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local organizations feed community for Thanksgiving
MARIETTA — One way Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, rooted in the idea of togetherness, has been with the act of gathering. Various organizations and churches throughout the Mid Ohio Valley kept the annual Thanksgiving tradition of inclusion alive by providing area residents with free meals, whether as a takeout option or a chance to sit down and eat together.
Parkersburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Parkersburg. The Hurricane High School football team will have a game with Parkersburg South High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00. The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Decked Halls: Parkersburg Art Center gets into Christmas spirit with Artist Trees
PARKERSBURG — This is the weekend many people may put up their Christmas trees, but 18 are already decorated and lit at the Parkersburg Art Center. The annual Artist Trees display opened Saturday, with trees designed by local people in the style of a variety of artists. Parkersburg resident...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Laura Luella Carver
Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg passed away Nov. 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Blennerhassett Hotel prepares for biggest Thanksgiving dinner in hotel history
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belnnerhassett hotel is preparing for their biggest thanksgiving dinner in the history of the hotel. The hotel is expecting around 450-500 guests, according to Execute Chef Shiflett. The buffet-style dinner will have hand-carved meats like ham, turkey, prime rib, and Mediterranean cod. There will also...
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
WTAP
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thomas G. Amos
Thomas G. Amos, 68, of Marietta, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
