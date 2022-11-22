Read full article on original website
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent
PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributes 1,500-plus Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — The Salvation Army of Parkersburg held its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday at Fifth Street in Parkersburg, with more than 1,500 meals prepared for pickup and delivery. “It’s not just a meal; it’s a meal needed and wanted,” Salvation Army Capt. Marjorie Rowe said. Rowe...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spending Time (and Money) Together: Black Friday shopping a tradition for many
VIENNA — For some people, shopping on Black Friday is a team sport. And many teams wear uniforms. Georgia resident Sue Nutter crocheted Christmas tree hats for her extended family members to wear as they embarked on their post-Thanksgiving bargain hunting Friday morning. The hats got a lot of...
WTAP
Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano. * Tri-County Revival. Doug Eccles will be the guest speaker at the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley communities marching into holiday season with Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG — The holiday parade season has arrived as Belpre and Marietta will have their Christmas parades at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Merry-Etta Lighted Christmas Parade, with a Whoville theme this year, will follow a route that takes it along Ohio Street to Second Street by the Levee House and left on Greene Street, then onto Front Street and right on Putnam Street, right on Second Street and ending in front of the Galley.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Collectibles and contemplation
Tiny mugs from far-away England, brought to this country many years ago by sailors as presents for their children, are included in the valuable and unusual collection of children’s mugs owned by Miss Nan Snodgrass of Murdoch Avenue which will be part of the opening exhibit at the Parkersburg Fine Arts Center Tuesday evening, November 29, at 8:30 o’clock at its new home at 317 Ninth street.
Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston, West Virginia brings in crowd shopping locally
On the eve of Small Business Saturday, people like Purple Moon co-owner Chuck Hamsher have been getting in on some of the extra business traffic early.
Manna Meal feeds hundreds in Charleston, West Virginia, for Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Manna Meal Thanksgiving lunch in Charleston on Thursday, Nov. 24. Manna Meal is located at St. John’s Episcopal Church Downtown and serves up two free meals a day for those in need every single day of the year. It has been in operation […]
The Holly Jolly Brawley is underway!
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The second annual Holly Jolly Brawley event has officially gotten underway in Downtown Charleston. The two-day event got going at 12:00 noon on Friday with music from DJ EJ Price in the City Center and the opening of the Holiday Market. The day will additionally...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Decked Halls: Parkersburg Art Center gets into Christmas spirit with Artist Trees
PARKERSBURG — This is the weekend many people may put up their Christmas trees, but 18 are already decorated and lit at the Parkersburg Art Center. The annual Artist Trees display opened Saturday, with trees designed by local people in the style of a variety of artists. Parkersburg resident...
Thanksgiving dinner for shelter dogs at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Thanksgiving morning was a busy one at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association because of the sixth annual Furry Feast. 60 volunteers came together to give the shelter dogs a happy Thanksgiving. They were taken on a walk, had a picture taken and ate “muttloaf.” “You can tell they have had such […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
WTAP
Local stores see strong turnout for Black Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Black Friday is a big day for both consumers and stores alike. WTAP checked in with a couple locally-owned shops to see if this year lived up to the hype. It’s a hallmark of the holiday season and, according to Mulberry Lane Country Store and Wit...
Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner provides more than 1K meals to Charleston, West Virginia, community
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner made many people happy this Thanksgiving! Warm, tasty Thanksgiving meals were delivered to more than 1,000 Charleston-area folks who wouldn’t have gotten one otherwise. And on top of that, hundreds more got to sit down at a dinner table and enjoy the turkey and fixings! […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donald Lee Harper
Donald Lee Harper, 81, Vienna, died on Nov 24, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charlotte Joan Cooper
Charlotte Joan Cooper, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late George A. and Pauline V. Watson Life. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB’s Stevens to share her story at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of Downtown PKB will speak at the WVU Parkersburg Professional Studies Division’s Fall Speaker Series from 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 30 in the College Theater. Amanda Stevens became executive director of Downtown PKB in September 2021. Before that, she held two positions at Artsbridge,...
WTAP
Washington County Sheriff’s Department share parade safety tips
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There are several parades lined up around the Mid-Ohio Valley as we get closer to Christmas. With several parade accidents happening around the US this holiday season; it’s important to stay safe while having a good time. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has some tips...
