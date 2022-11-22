ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent

PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributes 1,500-plus Thanksgiving meals

PARKERSBURG — The Salvation Army of Parkersburg held its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday at Fifth Street in Parkersburg, with more than 1,500 meals prepared for pickup and delivery. “It’s not just a meal; it’s a meal needed and wanted,” Salvation Army Capt. Marjorie Rowe said. Rowe...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spending Time (and Money) Together: Black Friday shopping a tradition for many

VIENNA — For some people, shopping on Black Friday is a team sport. And many teams wear uniforms. Georgia resident Sue Nutter crocheted Christmas tree hats for her extended family members to wear as they embarked on their post-Thanksgiving bargain hunting Friday morning. The hats got a lot of...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano. * Tri-County Revival. Doug Eccles will be the guest speaker at the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley communities marching into holiday season with Christmas parades

PARKERSBURG — The holiday parade season has arrived as Belpre and Marietta will have their Christmas parades at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Merry-Etta Lighted Christmas Parade, with a Whoville theme this year, will follow a route that takes it along Ohio Street to Second Street by the Levee House and left on Greene Street, then onto Front Street and right on Putnam Street, right on Second Street and ending in front of the Galley.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Collectibles and contemplation

Tiny mugs from far-away England, brought to this country many years ago by sailors as presents for their children, are included in the valuable and unusual collection of children’s mugs owned by Miss Nan Snodgrass of Murdoch Avenue which will be part of the opening exhibit at the Parkersburg Fine Arts Center Tuesday evening, November 29, at 8:30 o’clock at its new home at 317 Ninth street.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

The Holly Jolly Brawley is underway!

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The second annual Holly Jolly Brawley event has officially gotten underway in Downtown Charleston. The two-day event got going at 12:00 noon on Friday with music from DJ EJ Price in the City Center and the opening of the Holiday Market. The day will additionally...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff

PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local stores see strong turnout for Black Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Black Friday is a big day for both consumers and stores alike. WTAP checked in with a couple locally-owned shops to see if this year lived up to the hype. It’s a hallmark of the holiday season and, according to Mulberry Lane Country Store and Wit...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donald Lee Harper

Donald Lee Harper, 81, Vienna, died on Nov 24, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charlotte Joan Cooper

Charlotte Joan Cooper, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late George A. and Pauline V. Watson Life. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy