Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Car goes over wall on Interstate 64 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Metro 911 says an accident with injuries happened on Interstate 64 westbound just past the I-64/I-77 split. The accident happened around 9:49 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatchers say. Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved, but approximately four people were taken to the hospital. The car apparently...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for November 25
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
Metro News
DHHR Secretary says changes will be announced following million-dollar report
The secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources says an announcement is straight ahead about the structure of state government’s biggest agency. “We are working hard on these changes. We will have an announcement on Monday, probably a couple of announcements next week,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said during a briefing. “The key to any any real innovation is to get the right people in the right places.”
Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston, West Virginia brings in crowd shopping locally
On the eve of Small Business Saturday, people like Purple Moon co-owner Chuck Hamsher have been getting in on some of the extra business traffic early.
This nearly forgotten monument still stands in the New River Gorge
QUINNIMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge is known for its famous “New River Smokeless Coal” that was shipped out all across the world. It was mined all throughout the Gorge, but the first place it was mined and shipped out was in a small town nestled between the mountains in Fayette County. A monument erected in honor of the man responsible still stands today.
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Landers returns to Highmark West Virginia
PARKERSBURG — Highmark West Virginia has named a new president of West Virginia Highmark Health Options. Jason Landers will be responsible for the overall performance of the Medicaid plan, including quality of care and service. Additionally, he is accountable for establishing and maintaining strategic relationships within West Virginia, including key provider partners, vendors, and the community at-large.
Most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in West Virginia in 2021.
2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia
(WOWK) — A list of 2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia. This is a living list for the Tri-State area, and the states of Ohio and Kentucky will soon be added. West Virginia Boone County Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Christmas ParadeDate: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.Location: […]
A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few
This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
WVNT-TV
Newborns in turkey costumes from West Virginia hospital featured on TODAY
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some newborns from a hospital in West Virginia were so cute in their Thanksgiving turkey costumes that they made an appearance on TODAY. Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia dressed up several of their Thanksgiving week newborns as turkeys, and they are just too cute. Baby Leilich and baby Stewart were pictured in the TODAY story “Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving.” The hospital also posted the photos on its Facebook page.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB’s Stevens to share her story at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of Downtown PKB will speak at the WVU Parkersburg Professional Studies Division’s Fall Speaker Series from 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 30 in the College Theater. Amanda Stevens became executive director of Downtown PKB in September 2021. Before that, she held two positions at Artsbridge,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Op-ed: Confidence and Security – West Virginia elections a model for other states
Congratulations, West Virginia! Once again, West Virginia has executed a great election, and demonstrated to the nation how to hold an election and deliver results on election night. We did so by leveraging technology, conducting extensive training, and following the law. Consider that vote counting continued in other states more...
3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
The deadliest mine disaster in Fayette County history
LAYLAND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – March 2nd, 1915 was a dark day in Fayette County, WV. Coal dust in the Layland #3 mine ignited and killed 112 men. It was the deadliest mine explosion in Fayette County history. 42 of the 53 survivors were rescued four days later one mile...
Book a winter getaway in a caboose in this West Virginia town
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – When visiting the New River Gorge, one may stay in a hotel, cabin, or a campground. But at one location near Fayetteville, a restored caboose can be your place to stay during a visit to the Gorge. Beside Cantrell’s Rafting near Fayetteville, a restored Chesapeake...
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
Comments / 0