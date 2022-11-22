ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Car goes over wall on Interstate 64 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Metro 911 says an accident with injuries happened on Interstate 64 westbound just past the I-64/I-77 split. The accident happened around 9:49 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatchers say. Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved, but approximately four people were taken to the hospital. The car apparently...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
Metro News

DHHR Secretary says changes will be announced following million-dollar report

The secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources says an announcement is straight ahead about the structure of state government’s biggest agency. “We are working hard on these changes. We will have an announcement on Monday, probably a couple of announcements next week,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said during a briefing. “The key to any any real innovation is to get the right people in the right places.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

This nearly forgotten monument still stands in the New River Gorge

QUINNIMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge is known for its famous “New River Smokeless Coal” that was shipped out all across the world. It was mined all throughout the Gorge, but the first place it was mined and shipped out was in a small town nestled between the mountains in Fayette County. A monument erected in honor of the man responsible still stands today.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Landers returns to Highmark West Virginia

PARKERSBURG — Highmark West Virginia has named a new president of West Virginia Highmark Health Options. Jason Landers will be responsible for the overall performance of the Medicaid plan, including quality of care and service. Additionally, he is accountable for establishing and maintaining strategic relationships within West Virginia, including key provider partners, vendors, and the community at-large.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia

(WOWK) — A list of 2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia. This is a living list for the Tri-State area, and the states of Ohio and Kentucky will soon be added. West Virginia Boone County Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Christmas ParadeDate: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.Location: […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Eye on Ohio

A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few

This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WVNT-TV

Newborns in turkey costumes from West Virginia hospital featured on TODAY

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some newborns from a hospital in West Virginia were so cute in their Thanksgiving turkey costumes that they made an appearance on TODAY. Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia dressed up several of their Thanksgiving week newborns as turkeys, and they are just too cute. Baby Leilich and baby Stewart were pictured in the TODAY story “Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving.” The hospital also posted the photos on its Facebook page.
BECKLEY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
ELKVIEW, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy