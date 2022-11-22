Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
Watch Parties for USA V. England in World Cup
We stopped by a watch party at the Banshee in downtown Buffalo. Fans we spoke with say... it's just more fun to come out and watch big games with other fans...
WGRZ TV
Shea's provides update on Wurlitzer Organ restoration
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nearly $400,000 renovation of Shea's Mighty Wurlitzer is well underway and should be complete for the center's 100th anniversary in 2026. On Wednesday, Shea's Buffalo Theater announced that the organ is now in phase three of the seven stage rebuilding process, which started in 2020.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
WGRZ TV
127th annual Turkey Trot returns to Buffalo
A popular local thanksgiving tradition is back this Thanksgiving morning. Runners step off at 9 a-m sharp for the the 127th Turkey Trot!
WGRZ TV
Amherst dispensary becomes the first statewide to sell marijuana 'clone' plants
AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst medical marijuana dispensary has become the first in the state to offer cannabis clones for patients to buy and grow at home. Last month, the Office of Cannabis Management decided to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell small, immature marijuana plants, or clones, to patients, for them to grow at home.
WGRZ TV
Frustrated by the lack of plowed streets, South Buffalo resident starts clearing the street himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It hasn't snowed in South Buffalo since Sunday, but residents in the neighborhood are still frustrated that side streets aren't passable. "It was one of the areas hit the hardest, but there was really not much concentration of help," said Roman Celniker. "I feel like there...
WGRZ TV
Pho Waves restaurant business up for sale as owner scales back
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly five years after opening, a Chippewa Street restaurant has hit the market. Pho Waves is listed for sale at $150,000, with the buyer assuming the remainder of a lease that runs through January of 2025 in an 8,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Hampton Inn & Suites at the corner of Delaware Avenue.
WGRZ TV
Selfless Among Us: Philanthropist Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In 1968, when she was 8-years-old, Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker came to Buffalo with her family from Cuba. She said the Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement program helped them get on their feet. "For the first two years we were completely provided for by the public safety net...
WGRZ TV
BPD officer arraigned for allegedly leaving a loaded handgun in a rental car
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Buffalo Police officer was arraigned Monday for allegedly leaving a loaded handgun inside a rental car. The DA's office said 27-year-old Dequinn Saunders was arraigned on one count of Failure to Safely Store Firearms in the First Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).
