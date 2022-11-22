ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGRZ TV

Shea's provides update on Wurlitzer Organ restoration

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nearly $400,000 renovation of Shea's Mighty Wurlitzer is well underway and should be complete for the center's 100th anniversary in 2026. On Wednesday, Shea's Buffalo Theater announced that the organ is now in phase three of the seven stage rebuilding process, which started in 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Amherst dispensary becomes the first statewide to sell marijuana 'clone' plants

AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst medical marijuana dispensary has become the first in the state to offer cannabis clones for patients to buy and grow at home. Last month, the Office of Cannabis Management decided to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell small, immature marijuana plants, or clones, to patients, for them to grow at home.
AMHERST, NY
WGRZ TV

Pho Waves restaurant business up for sale as owner scales back

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly five years after opening, a Chippewa Street restaurant has hit the market. Pho Waves is listed for sale at $150,000, with the buyer assuming the remainder of a lease that runs through January of 2025 in an 8,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Hampton Inn & Suites at the corner of Delaware Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Selfless Among Us: Philanthropist Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In 1968, when she was 8-years-old, Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker came to Buffalo with her family from Cuba. She said the Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement program helped them get on their feet. "For the first two years we were completely provided for by the public safety net...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

BPD officer arraigned for allegedly leaving a loaded handgun in a rental car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Buffalo Police officer was arraigned Monday for allegedly leaving a loaded handgun inside a rental car. The DA's office said 27-year-old Dequinn Saunders was arraigned on one count of Failure to Safely Store Firearms in the First Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy