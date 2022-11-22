Read full article on original website
Winter's Biggest Print Trends Will Tempt You to Ditch Your All-Black Outfits
It's that time of year again; no, I'm not talking about the holiday season. Instead, for those who live in colder climates, this time of year marks the point when wearing all-black becomes the default. Even for the most fashionable people, the desire to stay warm can outweigh the urge to look trendy. And while there are numerous hacks to ensure you look chic in cold weather—i.e., investing in great outerwear, accessorizing with bold pieces, or getting creative with outfits. There is one particular styling trick that's slept on far too often: wearing prints.
The New J.Crew Holiday Capsule Collection Is Pretty, Chic, and So Parisian
J.Crew launched a capsule collection with Paris-based designer Marie Marot earlier this fall. Well, the editor-favorite retailer and the brilliant designer are back with a new holiday collaboration that I'd basically describe in three words—pretty, chic, and Parisian—given Marot's effortless yet forward approach to design. The range features...
I Can't Stop Staring at These Jaw-Dropping Holiday Party Accessories
November and December are the months that relaxing because you're winding down at the end of the year. Sounds nice in theory, but I'm sure your schedule actually consists of countless plans and events with family, friends, and co-workers. While the calendar tends to fill up quickly this time of year, one thing I do always look forward to is a good ol' fashioned holiday party.
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
The 6 Hat Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Winter, Guaranteed
Without sounding like a seasonal cliché, I'm shocked we're already discussing (and wearing) winter trends. I don't know if I'm alone here, but this year, it feels like the lead-up to winter vanished and suddenly sub-freezing temperatures and snowstorms were knocking at our door. With the climate swinging like a pendulum from one extreme to the other, it's hard to be completely prepared for changing of the seasons, but try we will! In my neck of the woods, winter is firmly here, so let's talk about the fall/winter 2022 trends we'll be translating into our own wardrobes: accessories edition.
These 4 Totally Different Winter Looks Are Perfect for the Holidays
We've been talking about holiday dressing a ton over at Who What Wear, but it's only because this season's outfit offerings are arguably some of the best yet. The fashion set has continuously been turning to Macy's to find hidden gems for the season that feel original and work for their aesthetics, and right now, the options are endless.
I Tried On Many J.Crew and Madewell Sweaters—These 9 Are Keepers
As I'm someone who counts sweaters as one of their top three favorite clothing items, you're in good hands with this one. I scrolled through the dozens of options at J.Crew and Madewell and carefully chose the most stylish ones to try on for your shopping consideration. These six J.Crew and three Madewell sweaters are the cream of the knitwear crop, and I'm here to tell you exactly why.
Kendall Jenner Wore Underwear With Nothing But Tights for a Busy Day Out in L.A.
When the no-pants trend appeared on the runway in September, I knew right away that it would be controversial and, therefore, a huge hit in fashion. Moreover, when brands such as Victoria Beckham, Bottega Veneta, and Khaite are the ones responsible, you know a trend has legs—pun intended. With none other than Kendall Jenner having just debuted the buzzed-about look that started it all, it appears my predictions were spot-on.
Your Holiday Outfit Could Use a Finishing Touch—These Luxe Pieces Are It
I don't know if it's the twinkle of holiday lights or the first crisp, white snowfall, but something about this season inspires me to add a bit more sparkle to my wardrobe. Normally, I'm a creature of habit when it comes to accessorizing—I've got the repeat hits that never fail me: gold hoops and a signet ring engraved with an "N." They're my tried and true pieces for daily wear, but they don't always have the same effect for bigger occasions.
Hill House Home Founder Nell Diamond on How She Came Up With The Nap Dress
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Hill House Home founder Nell...
My Mom, Sister, and I Are Planning to Share These 30 Pieces During the Holidays
Going home for the holidays always brings perpetual drama around what to wear in my family and heaps of closet swaps between my mom, sister, and me. Now that my sister and I have grown out of the "hey, that's mine" phase, we actually graciously share shopping links and pieces during family gatherings. And now, my 56-year-old mom has entered the conversation with her own newfound sense of style in her empty-nester era.
Jessica Biel Just Wore Reformation's Perfect $148 Cashmere Sweater
Finding the right cashmere sweater is a bit like Goldilocks searching for the perfect porridge. Sometimes the price tag is too high, and sometimes the quality is too low, and it can be difficult to find the one that's "just right." If you can relate, you'll be happy to learn that I've finally found the best cashmere pullover at Reformation thanks to Jessica Biel.
30 Zara and Revolve Items Too Good to Gatekeep (But I Thought About It)
I love a good Zara and Revolve haul. When it comes to my favorite retailers, they are definitely high on my list. They have everything you could be looking for. Holy-grail beauty products, amazing shoes, great basics… If you can name it, they have it. It's that time of the year when I am shopping like crazy. I have so many holiday events and trips to see family coming up and gifts to buy, and I just need to update my winter wardrobe in general. I need to up my game when it comes to boots, sweaters, and outerwear, so I took to my trusty retailers to hunt for something that is not only great quality but is also on-trend and expensive looking. While I am truly a lover of shopping, keeping my budget in mind is also important. But don't worry—I found 30 items that are so good they could easily pass for designer.
I'm Into Edgy Trends—30 Ultra-Cool Pieces I'm Eyeing From Shopbop
If your daily dress code includes black and extreme cutouts, then this shopping haul is for you. We previously touched on how the edgier side of things is currently in the fashion spotlight—just look at the popularity of Balenciaga and Coperni right now—and it's only ramping up into 2023. More designers have also taken note, which may explain why everything seems to have cargo details or is covered in leather. I too am all in, and my Shopbop cart is the evidence.
These 25 Amazing Abercrombie & Fitch Pieces Are on Sale for Black Friday
If you live for bargains and deep discounts, now is your time to shine. Today is Black Friday—the ultimate shopping event of the year. Now through the weekend, many of your favorite retailers are slashing prices left and right, and Abercrombie & Fitch is no exception. If you love A&F’s range of classic staples, trendy styles, and elevated basics with a twist, then you're going to love this.
EmRata Wore Skinny Jeans With Controversial Boots and an NYC-Girl Jacket Trend
Everyone knows that skinny jeans aren't the trend they once were. In fact, it would even be accurate to say that they're "out," but that doesn't mean they don't still serve a purpose, which Emily Ratajkowski is aware of. The reason I haven't gotten rid of all of my skinny jeans is this: I still need them to wear with knee-high boots and some of my more voluminous outerwear and knitwear. I always like to balance oversize pieces out with something slimmer, and skinny jeans have always been my go-to for that purpose. This is why EmRata's outfit makes perfect sense to me.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Cowboy Boots and a Baseball Cap Just Like Princess Diana
When it comes to fall dressing, no one has yet done it better than Princess Diana, whose sporty yet chic looks have been replicated by the best dressers countless times over the years. So it should come as no surprise that with the temperatures dipping in NYC, celebs are looking toward the late Princess of Wales for outfit inspiration.
Jenna Ortega Just Wore a Sheer Lace Dress With the Highest Slit, Like, Ever
Jenna Ortega is taking her press tour for Netflix's new Addams family series, Wednesday, very seriously, especially when it comes to her outfits. A month after wearing a completely sheer black lace dress to Valentino's S/S 23 show, the Gen Z darling wore a similar, albeit even more daring, look for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. This time, though, her dress featured a sky-high slit unlike any we've seen before.
26 Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish From Nordstrom and Zappos
For years, I was all about style before comfort. Fast-forward to a gnarly Achilles injury, and in more recent years, I’ve been learning to lean into comfort. As a casual-shoe lover, I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sneakers that is not only sartorially pleasing but also comfortable while ideally providing ample arch support. While the comfortable-shoe choices aren’t always the pinnacle of stylish, I was determined to dig through the internet to find a foot-friendly solution to a very important question.
