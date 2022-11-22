ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California's 'Joe Roth' set tops Week 13's college football uniforms

Week 13 of the college football season features many eye-catching uniforms from several schools. The California Golden Bears threads honor one of their former players and the South Florida Bulls bring back a vibrant ensemble. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes received special gameday cleats from a superstar fan and many teams pulled out stunning monochromatic fits.
Curry, Warriors set for matchup with the Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors (10-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Minnesota. He's sixth in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Timberwolves are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks...
