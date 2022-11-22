Read full article on original website
Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey Cuddle Up for Poolside Family Holiday Photo
Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey are sending Thanksgiving greetings from Hawaii. The longtime couple—who share three kids together—posed for a snap with the whole family while enjoying a beautiful day in the Aloha State. "Sending Love from Hawai’i!" Vanessa, 42, captioned her post on Instagram Thursday, along with...
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
See Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Dance in the Kitchen While Prepping Their Turkey
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg can make anything look fun, even while cooking Thanksgiving dinner. McCarthy, 50, took to social media on Thursday to show what Thanksgiving preparations look like in her household, and let's just say it's anything but dull. The longtime couple couldn't help but bust a move while preparing their turkey in the hilarious new Instagram video.
Miranda Lambert Announces Her First Book—Here's How to Preorder
The country star is adding author to her resume as she gears up for the release of her very first book!. The “Tin Man'' songstress took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans, writing, “This is something I never thought I’d say, but…..I’m releasing a book!!!!
From Rosie the Riveter to TikTok Star: Meet the Internet's Most Extraordinary Grandma
Ross Smith and his Granny are not like any grandma-grandson duo you've ever met–they're TikTok famous!. The two have garnered over 23.3 million followers on TikTok, 3.31 million subscribers on Snapchat, and 2.8 million fans on Instagram. But that's not what sets them apart from the rest of the...
A Prince and Dog Trainer Find Love in 'A Royal Corgi Christmas'
You can't have a marathon of holiday movies without one revolving around a royal family. Many times, it's a prince hiding out in America as a regular Joe who falls for a regular Jill and has to reveal his royal heritage to her. But this year's royal fare is a little different—including a cute canine!
Newborn Lamb With Broken Legs Makes An Incredible Recovery | The Dodo Faith=Restored
This baby who fell off a truck on the highway loves to run around with his new dog sibling now 💙. To help other animals like Sam, you can support Edgar's Mission Sanctuary: thedo.do/edgar. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
Shaking Beagle Rescued From Lab Becomes So Playful | The Dodo Foster Diaries
Beagle rescued from a lab won’t leave the corner of her foster mom’s couch — until she gets a massive tennis ball!. Special thanks to Ella & Lori! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/lorlorindahouse & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lori_lefcourt. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
Snag the Bestselling White and Navy Sweater That the Internet Is Obsessed With—Now Nearly 40% Off on Amazon
Before anyone had even heard of a humble photo-sharing app called Instagram, we had this thing called “blogs.'' Standalone websites run by individuals with distinct voices and perspectives. That’s right, you had to go to separate URLs to catch up on your favorite online creators and get their product recommendations. Now that everyone with social media has essentially their own mini blog, it can be hard to figure out which product recommendations are legit.
