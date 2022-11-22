I love a good Zara and Revolve haul. When it comes to my favorite retailers, they are definitely high on my list. They have everything you could be looking for. Holy-grail beauty products, amazing shoes, great basics… If you can name it, they have it. It's that time of the year when I am shopping like crazy. I have so many holiday events and trips to see family coming up and gifts to buy, and I just need to update my winter wardrobe in general. I need to up my game when it comes to boots, sweaters, and outerwear, so I took to my trusty retailers to hunt for something that is not only great quality but is also on-trend and expensive looking. While I am truly a lover of shopping, keeping my budget in mind is also important. But don't worry—I found 30 items that are so good they could easily pass for designer.

8 DAYS AGO