Winter's Biggest Print Trends Will Tempt You to Ditch Your All-Black Outfits
It's that time of year again; no, I'm not talking about the holiday season. Instead, for those who live in colder climates, this time of year marks the point when wearing all-black becomes the default. Even for the most fashionable people, the desire to stay warm can outweigh the urge to look trendy. And while there are numerous hacks to ensure you look chic in cold weather—i.e., investing in great outerwear, accessorizing with bold pieces, or getting creative with outfits. There is one particular styling trick that's slept on far too often: wearing prints.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—Here's What I'm Buying From the Black Friday Sale
As a former Nordstrom buyer and current stylist and blogger, Susie Wright could easily be considered a shopping expert. As a result, we're always interested in learning about what she's adding to her offering to elevate her wardrobe. With Nordstrom's Black Friday sale in action, she let us know that there are a few specific items she's buying from the sale because of the standout deals.
Meet the Stylish Sneakers Dominating Our Fall Looks
When most people think of fall fashion, a few staple items come to mind. Flannels, boots, wide-brim hats, and light jackets seem to be the defining pieces of the season, but I have something else on my mind this fall. As soon as the weather cooled down enough for me to ditch my sandals, I happily made the switch to sneakers. Every fall, my go-to pair meets at the intersection of comfort and style, and this year, it's New Balance's Fresh Foam X 1080v12 sneaker.
$50 and Under—Here Are The 20 Best Beauty Gifts I'm Shopping at Nordstrom
I approach gift-giving like it's a sport. Seriously—I don't mess around. I start brainstorming in the summer (this year, it was July). I take down all my ideas in a note on my phone, and I slowly add to it throughout the months, until November. That's when I feel ready to decide on the perfect gift for everyone on my list. Then, I'll set aside one afternoon to click 'add to cart' in one glorious blaze of holiday shopping.
The Results Are In—These Are the 30 Best Leather Boots to Buy
As we go deeper into fall and winter starts to get even closer, boots are on heavy rotation in my wardrobe. While I've already added a few new seasonal items to my wardrobe (a new puffer and chunky scarf to name a few), my leather boot collection could use a little work. I've been wearing the same Zara knee-highs for years and the amount of scuffing is a sheer sign that it's time for an upgrade. And because I'm in the mood to wear boots exclusively right now (and the weather requires it), I did a market deep-dive for the best options to shop. Our favorite retailers like Net-a-Porter and Shopbop have hundreds of options to sift from, so I narrowed it down to 30 of the very best.
I Tried On Many J.Crew and Madewell Sweaters—These 9 Are Keepers
As I'm someone who counts sweaters as one of their top three favorite clothing items, you're in good hands with this one. I scrolled through the dozens of options at J.Crew and Madewell and carefully chose the most stylish ones to try on for your shopping consideration. These six J.Crew and three Madewell sweaters are the cream of the knitwear crop, and I'm here to tell you exactly why.
The 50 Best Things $150 Can Buy You This Black Friday Weekend
Growing up, before the sun had even risen, I jumped out of bed, braided my hair, and headed out with my grandmother to do one of our favorite things together: shopping on Black Friday. And while I now live far away from my family, the one thing that hasn’t changed is my love for finding a good deal. For editors like myself, we relish the opportunity to scour Net-a-porter and Nordstrom for the best things to buy at the moment. Trust me; it is a skill in and of itself to find well-made pieces online.
Shopbop Has Chic Basics—Here Are the Best Options From the Black Friday Sale
Shopbop is a go-to retailer for basically every editor on our team. While the assortment of designer items and more statement-making picks are always enticing, it's the basics—especially those elevated picks—that often make it into our carts. After all, it's these staples that act as the foundational elements in our wardrobes.
I'm A Gen Z Fashion Editor, and These 31 Black Friday Deals Are My Priority
Over the years I've learned to think smarter (and harder) about shopping during Black Friday. I remember digging through sale bins at Forever21 at 1 AM after Thanksgiving, and to be honest, while it gave me a rush, I never ended up getting much wear out of the "deals" I was so ecstatic about. Now, I take a more strategic approach. I take note of all the proposed discounts, go through my already existing shopping wishlist, and of course, take recommendations from my fellow editors. And since studying the proposed sales isn't your job like it is mine, you can sit back and use my research to help upgrade your shopping experience today. To ensure this, I went through the best sales of the season to bring the 30 buys you don't want to miss out on. They're fashion editor (and Gen Z) approved, so I promise there is nothing but cool and standout picks ahead.
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
I'm an Editor With Expensive Taste—37 Nordstrom Sale Finds I'm Shopping ASAP
Nordstrom sales don't come around all that often, and when they do, they're big—like Anniversary Sale big. So when one kicks off that includes over 42,000 discounted items at up to 80% off like the retailer's current Black Friday sale does, you don't hang around to think about it. You act fast.
The 6 Hat Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Winter, Guaranteed
Without sounding like a seasonal cliché, I'm shocked we're already discussing (and wearing) winter trends. I don't know if I'm alone here, but this year, it feels like the lead-up to winter vanished and suddenly sub-freezing temperatures and snowstorms were knocking at our door. With the climate swinging like a pendulum from one extreme to the other, it's hard to be completely prepared for changing of the seasons, but try we will! In my neck of the woods, winter is firmly here, so let's talk about the fall/winter 2022 trends we'll be translating into our own wardrobes: accessories edition.
These 30 Zara, H&M, and Mango Items Are So Good You'll Think They're Designer
I’ll admit I love shopping for designer clothes and accessories. I mean, who doesn’t? The only catch is that if I shopped designer to the extent that I’d like to, I’d have basically no budget for anything else. However Mango, Zara, and H&M have been releasing such stellar new arrivals lately that some of them could even pass for designer. With it being the holiday season, I have no doubt that your calendar is filling up with holiday parties, office parties, Thanksgiving dinners, trips home for the holidays, and so much more. Now is the perfect time to do some shopping and stock up on some great looks to wear to every event you have coming up. After much scrolling through my favorite affordable retailers, I found 30 items that are so good I almost didn’t want to give them up.
I'm Into Edgy Trends—30 Ultra-Cool Pieces I'm Eyeing From Shopbop
If your daily dress code includes black and extreme cutouts, then this shopping haul is for you. We previously touched on how the edgier side of things is currently in the fashion spotlight—just look at the popularity of Balenciaga and Coperni right now—and it's only ramping up into 2023. More designers have also taken note, which may explain why everything seems to have cargo details or is covered in leather. I too am all in, and my Shopbop cart is the evidence.
I'm Losing It Over These Discounted Boots, Flats, Sweaters, and Jeans
The Black Friday sales are amazing this year. In fact, I recently shared a range of standout items at a serious discount. Next up, I thought I'd dive deeper into some of my favorite retailers to pull out the pieces I'm losing it over because of the fantastic deals. Specifically,...
It's Time to Update My Boot Collection, and I'm Eyeing These 30 Pairs for Winter
It is officially boot season. I have hidden my sandals and heels and made room for my growing boot collection. When I first moved to New York City from Los Angeles, my boot collection needed some serious help. That was years ago, and now I have done a few fall/winter seasons in the city, and thankfully my boot game has definitely gotten better. I love knee-high boots, Chelsea boots, Western boots, ankle boots, and suede boots. I mean, when you’re planning the perfect cold-weather outfit, the boots are really what makes the look. While shopping for a new addition to my collection, I found 30 pairs that are way too good to pass up. Unfortunately, my New York apartment wouldn’t even be able to hold all 30 of these chic new boots, but that won’t stop me from sharing.
The J.Crew Black Friday Sale Is Everything—the Chicest Items You'll Love
It's officially here. J.Crew just launched its Black Friday Event, and yes, I'm talking about major deals early (like before Black Friday technically kicks off). Specifically, you can get 50% off your purchase with the code SHOPEARLY. Major. Let me just reiterate. J.Crew's editor-favorite knits, gorgeous coats, stunning tailoring, and...
30 Zara and Revolve Items Too Good to Gatekeep (But I Thought About It)
I love a good Zara and Revolve haul. When it comes to my favorite retailers, they are definitely high on my list. They have everything you could be looking for. Holy-grail beauty products, amazing shoes, great basics… If you can name it, they have it. It's that time of the year when I am shopping like crazy. I have so many holiday events and trips to see family coming up and gifts to buy, and I just need to update my winter wardrobe in general. I need to up my game when it comes to boots, sweaters, and outerwear, so I took to my trusty retailers to hunt for something that is not only great quality but is also on-trend and expensive looking. While I am truly a lover of shopping, keeping my budget in mind is also important. But don't worry—I found 30 items that are so good they could easily pass for designer.
I'm Not a Big Black Friday Shopper, But I Can't Miss Out on These Buys
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. In case you don't have thousands of promotional Black Friday emails sitting in your inbox, allow me to give you the lowdown on the products worth checking out. Truthfully, I'm not one to scour the internet for the top deals. Instead, I like to check my wish list first to see if any of my saved items are on sale. This way, I'm strategic about my purchases and not just buying another black sweater because it happens to be 10% off. Don't get me wrong—I love a spontaneous shopping spree as much as the next girl, but with endless online options, my process makes things a little easier. Luckily for me, some of my wish-list items have already made the Black Friday cut: the Balenciaga Le Cagole bag, New Balance sneakers, and this incredible Celine bomber jacket are (shockingly) included. So keep scrolling to shop my fashion and home décor picks before they sell out.
Jackets Define My Winter Wardrobe—I'll Be Wearing These 16 on Repeat
Despite how vocal I am about not being a winter person, I will never let my disdain for cold weather come between me and beautiful outerwear. After all, my winter looks are nothing without the jackets I wear on repeat throughout the season. Regardless of what I'm wearing underneath, I can always rely on my outerwear to pull my outfits together. And whenever it's time to add some new pieces to the mix, I know that ALO should be my first stop. The retailer has a variety of puffers, vests, varsity jackets, and more that are simply begging for a spot on my clothing rack. Of all of the cozy and stylish jackets that I added to my cart, there are 16 winners that will make it to checkout. Keep scrolling to see my top picks.
