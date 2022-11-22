The public’s assistance is sought in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder that took place in Stanton on Nov. 17. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services for Stanton – the suspect sought is identified as Chad Richardson, 32. He’s described as being a Black male, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 187 lbs. with brown eyes and a shaved head.

STANTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO