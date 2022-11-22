Vessel removal deadline extended

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has extended the amount of time the owners of “displaced vessels” have to start the process to refloat or remove the vessels from land, the flats and the shallows of the Florida Keys and the Florida Keys.

Following Hurricane Ian’s landfall, vessel owners were given a 45-day grace period to bring derelict vessels into compliance or remove them from state waters. The grace period ended on Nov. 15, but the FWC has extended the deadline until the end of December, the FWC stated Friday.

“The number of impacted vessels is significant and many residents are still assessing damages,” the FWC stated in press release on Friday. “Taking these factors into consideration, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has decided to extend the waiver acceptance deadline through the end of December.”

Owners are still encouraged to hire a salvage company themselves to recover their vessel to provide the safest method possible for the vessel and the environment, according to the FWC. Vessel owners may release ownership of a displaced vessel to the FWC through the waiver process if they don’t have the resources to salvage or bring the vessel out of derelict status themselves.

The FWC will then facilitate the removal and destruction of the vessel, and owners will not be charged for removal costs. This process can be initiated by contacting the FWC through the Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600 and requesting to turn over a derelict vessel. An FWC representative will then contact the owner to explain the waiver process and facilitate the potential turnover of ownership, the FWC said.

The FWC and partner agencies are unified to ensure the continuity of the vessel removal operation. More than 4,000 vessels have been assessed and more than 500 of the vessels assessed are derelict. The number is expected to change as more vessels are discovered and assessed or vessels are removed by owners or insurance companies.

If a person’s vessel is missing or if people have located a vessel on state waters displaced by the hurricane, please report it to our Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline: 850-488-5600.

FWC officers have conducted flights over the Florida Keys to document the number and location of vessels damaged, sunk and blown onto land and into flats in local waters. The FWC estimated there may be as many 150 displaced vessels between Key West and Marathon, said FWC Capt. Dave Dipre, who participated in the aerial reconnaissance.

There have been reports of fuel leaking from some vessels and large scars in the seagrass where vessels were dragged during the storm. At least 35 vessels were up on flats in areas like the Mud Keys and along the shore at various Keys boat ramps and along Thompson Island off Cow Key Channel, Dipre said.

During Hurricane Ian, two sailboats downed several spans of the electric transmission line located over the water between Key Haven and the Stakes Passage to the Backcountry near Channel Key, according to Keys Energy Services spokesman Julio Torrado.

As of this month, about a half-dozen owners have signed the waiver and another half-dozen owners are dealing with the vessels themselves, Dipre said.

The FWC will soon start tagging the vessels for removal and start the paperwork and process to remove the vessels. The vessels will be documented. Notices will be issued to the owners and the vessels will then be removed, Dipre said.

tohara@keysnews.com