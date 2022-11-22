Coast Guard searches for Cuban migrants

U.S. Coast Guard crews were searching for five Cuban migrants on Sunday, about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, after a group took to the sea on a homemade vessel that capsized during a failed migration venture.

Nine people were rescued and one person was recovered deceased on Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.

“Another four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing,” the Coast Guard tweeted. “Some of the rescued wore lifejackets, saving their lives in 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds.”

A group of Cuban migrants died in September while Hurricane Ian was battering the Florida Keys. The group caught in the storm off the Keys, but four Cubans were able to swim to shore on Stock Island and survive.

On Monday, authorities were tracking a disabled sailboat reportedly carrying Haitian migrants off Key Largo, according to the Fish and Wildlife Commission spokesman Jason Rafter.

U.S. Border Patrol officers, along with support from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel, responded to a migrant landing on Stock Island on Sept. 10. All migrants were brought to Lower Keys Medical Center, suffering from exhaustion and dehydration. The incident remained under investigation, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley.

The migrants indicated there were at least 23 other individuals on the vessel. Authorities eventually were able to locate the bodies of five of the deceased migrants.

In August, two Cubans were found dead and Coast Guard crews unsuccessfully for the five Cubans in the water after a boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

This weekend’s incident occurred just days after U.S. and Cuban officials were meeting in Havana for another round of bilateral migration talks. The U.S. State Department confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. While the department did not offer specifics on what was discussed, it said the talks were routine and represent a continuation of a nearly 30-year engagement with Cuba on migration matters as neighboring states. The talks were limited to migration, the State Department said.

U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boat-lift in 1980, according to figures released to The Associated Press. Cubans were stopped 28,848 times, up 10% from September.

The mass migration is fueled by a complex mix of economic and political turmoil exacerbated by a deepening energy crisis and devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in late September.

Earlier this month, State Department officials traveled to Cuba to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services with Cuban officials. Those services were previously closed following a series of health incidents in 2017.

The Biden administration also announced that visa processing would resume in January.

Last week’s meeting represented a change in a relationship that has always been strained, but has been particularly fatigued since former President Donald Trump tightened U.S. sanctions on Cuba.

A U.S. official who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said Cuba has agreed to receive one flight of deported Cuban migrants from the U.S. It would be the first flight since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially offering American authorities a tool to deter Cuban border crossers.

U.S. officials, the official told The Associated Press, hope more will come out of the Havana talks as the mass exodus continues.

Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told Reuters news service in an interview in Havana that the visa processing would discourage illegal migration from Cuba but “were not enough.”

He said the talks would, in part, addressed underlying issues, including U.S. immigration policies that he said favor Cuban migrants over those of other nationalities.

