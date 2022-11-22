Cover while coughing

Florida is experiencing large increases in influenza and RSV activity across the state and new variant descendants of Omicron are making it difficult for epidemiologists to predict COVID-19 trends for the weeks to come.

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County recommends residents and visitors follow basic public health principles to prevent communicable disease from spreading as we head into the busy holiday and travel months of November and December.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people minimize close contact with persons who have symptoms of respiratory illness, practice respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands regularly and avoid sharing personal items such as eating or drinking utensils, toothbrushes and towels.