16 Days of Activism recognized

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission have proclaimed 16 Days of Activism beginning Nov. 25 in honor of an important effort by the Zonta Club of Key West. The effort is aimed at raising awareness about violence against women.

“Violence against women is not a women’s issue,” read the proclamation, “but a societal issue, often rooted in misinterpretations of history, inadequate laws, culture, and religions, traditional ideas of feminine and masculine identities.”

The Zonta Club of Key West, which includes 24 members that are women of professional and executive backgrounds, encourages the community to wear orange, the color designated in the “Zonta says No” campaign.

