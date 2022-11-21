ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

The 2023 Toyota Prius Is the Prettiest Prius Ever

For decades, the Toyota Prius was the car to have if you wanted people to know that you gave a damn about the planet. Its hybrid powertrain gave you impressive fuel economy and its styling helped it stand out from the crowd. But its crown has been waning in recent years as the likes of Tesla and other EVs from Hyundai and Kia came in to steal its eco-minded buyers. But now, Toyota is preparing to launch a sleek new fifth-generation Prius to try and retake the throne.
Consumer Reports.org

Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration

When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
torquenews.com

All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic

Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
msn.com

Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans

The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
Axios

Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger

Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
MotorBiscuit

Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a seriously popular fan favorite. But according to Consumer Guide, it isn't one of the best. In fact, not one Toyota SUV made the list for Best Buy compact crossover SUVs of 2022. The post Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style

Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
TEXAS STATE
benzinsider.com

More Reasons Why Should You Consider Buying A Mercedes?

Buying a luxury car is every man’s dream. When you work hard and save a lot, you deserve to buy yourself something worth the money. Buying Mercedes-Benz offers such greatness that values money. If you are in the market or looking to buy a car, you should consider buying...
MotorBiscuit

Which 2023 Toyota 4Runner Trim Level Is Best?

Which 2023 Toyota 4Runner trim is best? Check out the best Toyota 4Runner model for off-roading and luxury comfort. The post Which 2023 Toyota 4Runner Trim Level Is Best? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
qcnews.com

LG develops car speakers that are only millimeters thick

Bulky car speakers and speaker grilles could become a thing of the past if LG’s new Thin Actuator Sound Solution technology takes off. The Thin Actuator Sound Solution is a speaker roughly the size of a passport, measuring just 2.5 mm (0.1 inch) thick, with a weight of approximately 1.4 ounces. LG was able to develop the inner workers by leveraging its film-type exciter technology used in digital displays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy