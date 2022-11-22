ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Distractify

Rapper Young M.A. Is Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors for a Second Time

One thing social media is good for is spreading pregnancy rumors about celebrities. Over the years, JT of the City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have been subjected to the nonsense online. And while it seems that folks refuse to learn their lesson about speaking on another woman’s womb, another celebrity has been added to the growing list — rapper Young M.A.
rolling out

August Alsina introduces the man he loves to the world (video)

Singer August Alsina, who ironically may be best known for having an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, may have come out as a gay man. Alsina, who had the infamous sexual affair with Will Smith’s wife while they were on a marital break in 2015, told the audience watching VH1’s “Surreal Life” on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, he has found new love and it is with a man.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
Madame Noire

Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’

Halle Berry’s new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 56-year-old Oscar winner debuted the look on her Instagram account on Nov. 19. Berry showed off the front of her new style — wispy blonde asymmetrical bangs — before turning her head and displaying the zigzag detailing along the buzz cut on the rest of her head.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch

As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
E! News

Why Lauren London Says Her Healing Journey "Just Started" 3 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

There will never be a victory lap in Lauren London's healing journey. Three years after her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot, the actress exclusively told E! News she's "just started" to heal from his tragic death. "It's something that will continue forever," said Lauren, whose second collaboration with Puma—dropping on Nov. 11—will include a nod to the late rapper. "Healing is not like a straight arrow: It goes up and down, so I don't think that I am done with anything."
People

Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo

Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”

“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
Collider

Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place

If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute

Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
COLORADO STATE
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Brother Fuming Over Troubled Star Partying After Rehab, Blames 'Evil-Doers Lurking About' For Her Wild Ways

Wendy Williams' brother, Tommy, is furious that his older sister appears to be back to her partying ways after her rehab stint. After returning home to New York City in October following her month-long stay in a Malibu rehabilitation facility to undergo treatment for severe alcohol addiction, Williams was rumored to be looking to party. What's more, she sparked concern online when she shared a chaotic video attempting to promote her new podcast, "The Wendy Experience," given viewers were not able to make out what she was trying to say.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy