Fowler, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMPH.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes baby rhino to the family

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrates the birth of its newest member, a baby rhino. The zoo says Kayla the momma, successfully gave birth to a white male rhino. This marks the fourth calf she has had during her time in Fresno. According to IUCN Red...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole

One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Santa lands in Fresno Friday morning in a CHP helicopter

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Santa flew into Fresno Friday morning with a little help from the CHP helicopter. Santa will be setting up his workshop at the River Park Shopping Center. Santa's CHP helpers landed at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot just north and across the street from...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Old Town Coffee Group: The coffee is hot, the advise lukewarm

17TH NOVEMBER 2022- You’ve probably seen a group of friendly folks, in Old Town Clovis at the corner of 4th Street and Pollasky Avenue sitting along the sidewalk in folding chairs. They can be heard greeting each other with a “Hey how are you? I missed you!” or chatting...
CLOVIS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

In Three Rivers, Reimer’s Candies and Gifts offers Christmas magic year-round

If you’re in search of Christmas magic, an easy day trip to Reimer’s Candies and Gifts in Three Rivers may be just what Santa ordered. A map will tell you it’s about an 88-mile drive from Bakersfield to the Tulare County foothill town that’s a gateway to Sequoia National Park, but the last dozen or so miles are winding, so it’s a good idea to allow two hours each way.
THREE RIVERS, CA
KMPH.com

Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman accused of reckless driving goes off an embankment in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman who officers say was driving recklessly on Highway 168 ended down an embankment near McKinley Ave. CHP Fresno says the woman driving a small grey Toyota was speeding on the middle lane when she made a move onto the fast lane, clipping a vehicle.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A timeline of the so-far successful efforts to save the Old Courthouse | Hanford Gourmet

A dozen or so years ago, I arrived home and found Mom sitting at the dining table, old calendars and appointment books strewn about. She was writing furiously on a yellow legal pad. I asked what she was working on. She responded that she wanted to have the chronological order of how Hanford’s Historic District and Historic Resource Commission came into existence. It was important to her to have it on paper so that piece of Hanford history would be available in the present and for the future.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
DINUBA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The scams preying on your holiday shopping stress

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Deals that are too good to be true could end up being sophisticated scams. Just last month, we revealed that online scams have increased by nearly 90% since 2015. with holiday shopping underway the Better Business Bureau updating the scam tracker to help consumers out.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in Madera. The Madera Police Department responded around 8:20 p.m. to calls of a man that was acting erratic and had a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street. When officers arrived,...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Three suspects wanted for stealing, flashing gun at 7-Eleven in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday, hoping to identify three suspects who stole from the 7-Eleven near Clinton and Cedar Avenues. According to police, three suspects walked into the store on Nov. 11 around 11:30 p.m. and stole several items....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
CHOWCHILLA, CA

