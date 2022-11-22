Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Former Nuestra Belleza Teen USA pageant winner hopes to inspire young girls to follow their dreams
Jasmine Gutierrez is a 20-year-old Central Valley native, from Lemoore and is hoping to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes baby rhino to the family
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrates the birth of its newest member, a baby rhino. The zoo says Kayla the momma, successfully gave birth to a white male rhino. This marks the fourth calf she has had during her time in Fresno. According to IUCN Red...
Hanford Sentinel
Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole
One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
KMPH.com
Santa lands in Fresno Friday morning in a CHP helicopter
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Santa flew into Fresno Friday morning with a little help from the CHP helicopter. Santa will be setting up his workshop at the River Park Shopping Center. Santa's CHP helpers landed at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot just north and across the street from...
clovisroundup.com
Old Town Coffee Group: The coffee is hot, the advise lukewarm
17TH NOVEMBER 2022- You’ve probably seen a group of friendly folks, in Old Town Clovis at the corner of 4th Street and Pollasky Avenue sitting along the sidewalk in folding chairs. They can be heard greeting each other with a “Hey how are you? I missed you!” or chatting...
Bakersfield Californian
In Three Rivers, Reimer’s Candies and Gifts offers Christmas magic year-round
If you’re in search of Christmas magic, an easy day trip to Reimer’s Candies and Gifts in Three Rivers may be just what Santa ordered. A map will tell you it’s about an 88-mile drive from Bakersfield to the Tulare County foothill town that’s a gateway to Sequoia National Park, but the last dozen or so miles are winding, so it’s a good idea to allow two hours each way.
10-year-old girl honors Hanford Sheriff's K-9 dog who passed this year
On Wednesday afternoon, 10-year-old Theresa Ann from Las Vegas dedicated her run to K9 Bluz who died in May of this year after being with the department since 2016.
KMPH.com
Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death while searching dumpster in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was searching for recyclables at a dumpster near his Fresno home was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say the deadly attack took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments at Central Park on the 4400 block of North […]
Three people shot in drive-by shooting in Kings County
Three people have been shot in a drive-by shooting in Kings County. Two are expected to survive while one is in critical condition.
KMPH.com
Woman accused of reckless driving goes off an embankment in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman who officers say was driving recklessly on Highway 168 ended down an embankment near McKinley Ave. CHP Fresno says the woman driving a small grey Toyota was speeding on the middle lane when she made a move onto the fast lane, clipping a vehicle.
Package theft is rising in the Central Valley, here is how to avoid it
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you haven’t fallen victim yourself, you’ve probably seen surveillance videos of porch pirates snatching up packages delivered to peoples’ homes. According to the Package Theft report, theft of packages has grown 23% over the past 12 months. In a list of ten metro areas with the most package theft, Fresno […]
Hanford Sentinel
A timeline of the so-far successful efforts to save the Old Courthouse | Hanford Gourmet
A dozen or so years ago, I arrived home and found Mom sitting at the dining table, old calendars and appointment books strewn about. She was writing furiously on a yellow legal pad. I asked what she was working on. She responded that she wanted to have the chronological order of how Hanford’s Historic District and Historic Resource Commission came into existence. It was important to her to have it on paper so that piece of Hanford history would be available in the present and for the future.
Police searching for a suspect involved in a Visalia stabbing
Visalia Police are trying to figure out what led to a stabbing that sent a victim to the hospital.
Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The scams preying on your holiday shopping stress
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Deals that are too good to be true could end up being sophisticated scams. Just last month, we revealed that online scams have increased by nearly 90% since 2015. with holiday shopping underway the Better Business Bureau updating the scam tracker to help consumers out.
KMPH.com
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in Madera. The Madera Police Department responded around 8:20 p.m. to calls of a man that was acting erratic and had a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street. When officers arrived,...
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kings County (Kings County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Highway 41 near Quebec Avenue before 4 p.m. According to the officials, a 2016 Mercedes Benz was driving in the two-lane section and attempted to overtake a big rig. Since the driver was not able to fully do so, they swerved right to avoid a head-on collision.
KMPH.com
Three suspects wanted for stealing, flashing gun at 7-Eleven in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday, hoping to identify three suspects who stole from the 7-Eleven near Clinton and Cedar Avenues. According to police, three suspects walked into the store on Nov. 11 around 11:30 p.m. and stole several items....
KMPH.com
Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
Comments / 2