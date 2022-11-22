ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Chamber of Commerce Mourns Chairman Joseph P. Kelleher & Share Funeral Details

The New Bronx Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are mourning the death of longtime chairman, Joseph P. Kelleher, and have shared details of his funeral arrangements, which are attached further below. The Board of Directors announced Kelleher’s passing on Friday, Nov. 25, writing in part, “It is with profound sadness that the Board of Directors and leadership team of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce announce the death of our Chairman, Joseph Kelleher.”
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx

An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYCHA Program Renovates 18 Homes in The Bronx, Queens & Brooklyn for Public Housing Residents

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, and make them available to public housing residents through the Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program. The initiative is the latest effort by the Adams administration to help communities of color throughout New York City build and maintain wealth through homeownership.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule

New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Edenwald: Man Sought following Groping Incident aboard MTA Bus

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached video and photos who is sought in connection to a groping incident that occurred on a bus in the Edenwald section of The Bronx. Police said that on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 7.03...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
BRONX, NY
HipHopDX.com

Troy Ave Drops Off His Third Project Of The Year, ‘New York City: The Movie’

Troy Ave has returned with his third project of the year, this time delivering new music alongside a new movie of the same name. New York City: The Movie was released on all streaming platforms on Friday (November 25), less than two weeks after Troy Ave first announced the project‘s arrival on Instagram with the release of its lead single “Based On A True Story.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman shoved onto NYC train tracks following argument

NEW YORK - A woman was shoved onto the train tracks Saturday morning in Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, according to the New York City Police Department, with a Good Samaritan coming to her rescue. Police say the 38-year-old woman entered the Rockaway Avenue train station in Brownsville around 3:20...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

2022 Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

Ticket prices run from the low $20s for kids to the high $30s for adults. Head on over to the official site to purchase your entry. Featuring hundreds of lanterns representing dozens of animals and plants in the glory of the Holiday Season. Colorful, Bright, Cheerful and FUN!. On hand,...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopens on Small Business Saturday

After being partially closed for two years, Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopened on Saturday. Created by Bronx native Noelle Santos, the Lit Bar is a place where book lovers can come to browse and read and enjoy a glass of wine. News 12’s Cecilia Hua joined the bookstore...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

City Council Passes Two New Bills to Support Survivors of Domestic & Gender-Based Violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed two new bills into law on Tuesday, Nov. 22, which provide support for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence in New York City. Intro. 153-A amends the City’s administrative code by establishing a housing stability program for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, while Intro. 154-A amends the City’s administrative code by requiring the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) to create an online services portal and resource guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 43-17 & 43-19 108th Street in Corona, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-17 and 43-19 108th Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Corona, Queens. Designed by Chang Hwa Tan of Tan Architect and developed by Hsiu-Hsiung Lin, the structures each yield seven residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy