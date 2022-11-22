The New Bronx Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are mourning the death of longtime chairman, Joseph P. Kelleher, and have shared details of his funeral arrangements, which are attached further below. The Board of Directors announced Kelleher’s passing on Friday, Nov. 25, writing in part, “It is with profound sadness that the Board of Directors and leadership team of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce announce the death of our Chairman, Joseph Kelleher.”

