Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Related
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Chamber of Commerce Mourns Chairman Joseph P. Kelleher & Share Funeral Details
The New Bronx Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are mourning the death of longtime chairman, Joseph P. Kelleher, and have shared details of his funeral arrangements, which are attached further below. The Board of Directors announced Kelleher’s passing on Friday, Nov. 25, writing in part, “It is with profound sadness that the Board of Directors and leadership team of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce announce the death of our Chairman, Joseph Kelleher.”
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx
An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
norwoodnews.org
NYCHA Program Renovates 18 Homes in The Bronx, Queens & Brooklyn for Public Housing Residents
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, and make them available to public housing residents through the Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program. The initiative is the latest effort by the Adams administration to help communities of color throughout New York City build and maintain wealth through homeownership.
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
norwoodnews.org
Street & Bridge Closures & General Transportation Updates through 2026 for The Bronx
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the NYPD have advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx through 2026. Madison Avenue Bridge over Harlem River Nov. 18-30, 2022. Single-lane traffic in both directions will be closed Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 6...
pix11.com
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
norwoodnews.org
Edenwald: Man Sought following Groping Incident aboard MTA Bus
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached video and photos who is sought in connection to a groping incident that occurred on a bus in the Edenwald section of The Bronx. Police said that on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 7.03...
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Mt. Hope: Two Infants Die following Stabbing Incident, Mother Taken into Custody
Two infants have died from multiple stab wounds and their 24-year-old mother has been taken in custody following a domestic incident at a family shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. Members of the NYPD from Patrol Borough Bronx and the 46th Precinct, including Deputy Chief Louis De...
HipHopDX.com
Troy Ave Drops Off His Third Project Of The Year, ‘New York City: The Movie’
Troy Ave has returned with his third project of the year, this time delivering new music alongside a new movie of the same name. New York City: The Movie was released on all streaming platforms on Friday (November 25), less than two weeks after Troy Ave first announced the project‘s arrival on Instagram with the release of its lead single “Based On A True Story.”
fox5ny.com
Woman shoved onto NYC train tracks following argument
NEW YORK - A woman was shoved onto the train tracks Saturday morning in Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, according to the New York City Police Department, with a Good Samaritan coming to her rescue. Police say the 38-year-old woman entered the Rockaway Avenue train station in Brownsville around 3:20...
newyorkled.com
2022 Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights
Ticket prices run from the low $20s for kids to the high $30s for adults. Head on over to the official site to purchase your entry. Featuring hundreds of lanterns representing dozens of animals and plants in the glory of the Holiday Season. Colorful, Bright, Cheerful and FUN!. On hand,...
News 12
Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopens on Small Business Saturday
After being partially closed for two years, Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopened on Saturday. Created by Bronx native Noelle Santos, the Lit Bar is a place where book lovers can come to browse and read and enjoy a glass of wine. News 12’s Cecilia Hua joined the bookstore...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
norwoodnews.org
City Council Passes Two New Bills to Support Survivors of Domestic & Gender-Based Violence
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed two new bills into law on Tuesday, Nov. 22, which provide support for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence in New York City. Intro. 153-A amends the City’s administrative code by establishing a housing stability program for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, while Intro. 154-A amends the City’s administrative code by requiring the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) to create an online services portal and resource guide.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 43-17 & 43-19 108th Street in Corona, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-17 and 43-19 108th Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Corona, Queens. Designed by Chang Hwa Tan of Tan Architect and developed by Hsiu-Hsiung Lin, the structures each yield seven residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
fox5ny.com
Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M
NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
2 women rob victim on subway platform, use her credit cards to spend $1K at Target
Two women are wanted for allegedly robbing a victim of her wallet at a Brooklyn subway station and using her credit cards at Target earlier this month, police said.
Comments / 0