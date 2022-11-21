Read full article on original website
Here's the Detroit Red Wings' plan for newly reacquired goalie Magnus Hellberg
The Detroit Red Wings plan to carry three goaltenders, taking advantage of having the roster and cap space to do so. They reacquired Magnus Hellberg on Wednesday afternoon, claiming him off waivers shortly before Ville Husso made 26 saves to deliver a 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators. ...
One Russian, one from California, Milwaukee Admirals goalies thrive in odd relationship
Yaroslav Askarov is seen as the future, just 20, a confident and gregarious first-round draft pick who instantly endeared himself to fans 6,000 miles from his home in Siberia. He’s 6-foot-4 and thin as a rail. The thin mustache he wears might give off a sinister vibe were it not typically perched on a smile.
Yardbarker
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?
The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators
After adding Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot to their roster this offseason, the Ottawa Senators were expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2022-23. Instead, they have a disastrous 6-11-1 record and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. As a result, it seems far more likely that they will again be sellers at the trade deadline. They certainly have some solid rental candidates, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to consider doing business with them. Here’s a look at three potential trade targets who stand out.
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
theScore
Rangers deal Reaves to Wild for 2025 5th-rounder
The New York Rangers traded veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, the team announced Wednesday. Reaves only played in 12 of New York's 20 games this season, averaging 8:27 per contest without recording a point. Reaves notched 13 points in 69 games last season and appeared in 18 playoff games as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
Yardbarker
Predators - 0, Red Wings - 3: Preds Shut Out as Husso Handles High Danger Chances
The Nashville Predators traveled to Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight in their second of four games this week. The Red Wings are 5-3-2 in their last ten games including wins in their last two games in which they scored a combined 13 goals. Dylan...
How to Watch the Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/23/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a roller coaster of a road trip, the Detroit Red Wings hope to keep their winning streak alive as they return to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, as they get set to play host to the Nashville Predators. While the beginning of their road trip out west did...
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman
Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
Game story: Bills lead Lions 14-7 in second quarter
The Buffalo Bills take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on a Thanksgiving Day matchup. The Bills were victorious over the Cleveland Browns and improved to 7-3 on the season. The two teams are currently 0-0 in the first quarter.
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook To Miami Heat Buzz Continues
The Miami Heat are a possible landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. The two parties have been linked in the trade speculation since the summer of 2019. This offseason was no different and the rumors have continued during the season. With Westbrook possibly taking a buyout later...
overtimeheroics.net
NHL Power Rankings Week 7 – The Stars are Less DeBoer-ing Now
It is a week with plenty of huge swings in the NHL Power Rankings as the performance trends start to settle in and its clear which teams are here to stay, for better or worse. The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils are running away with the league at this point, though the Vegas Golden Knights are still close behind. The Bruins are 9-1-0 in their last 10 with a perfect 11-0-0 record at home, while the Devils, continuing their amazing start, are on a 12-game win streak, just one shy of the franchise record.
