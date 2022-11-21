Read full article on original website
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Related
An Iowa woman claims her father was a serial killer who hid up to 70 victims in his yard. Her sister says that’s a lie
When Lucy Studey remembers her father, she thinks of the bodies she claims she saw him bury. There are no fond memories of him reading her tales before bed, or pushing her on the swings. Instead, the 53-year-old says the memory of her father that was painfully carved in her mind is of him forcing her and her siblings to bury the remains of 50 to 70 women on their property west of Tabor, Iowa.The allegations Lucy has raised against her father, Donald Dean Studey, had fallen on deaf ears for 45 years, she says, until earlier this year she...
Retracing Dahmer: understanding Jeffrey Dahmer’s life at Ohio State
Jeffery Dahmer attended Ohio State for the fall quarter of 1978. Via TNS. When people think of Jeffrey Dahmer, they think of his murders. Yet, this infamous serial killer has a story — part of it includes his time at Ohio State drinking alone and scrounging up money by donating plasma.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer
Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
Scott Peterson: California court date set for convicted murderer to learn retrial fate
Scott Peterson, now 50, has been transferred to a new California prison as he and his family await a decision on whether he will be granted new murder trial.
Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio
The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
How a Serial Killer Was Caught While 'Literally Trying to Clean His Van of Evidence'
Serial killer Gary Hilton, a survivalist, hunted for victims in national forests in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida On Jan. 1, 2008, 24-year-old University of Georgia graduate Meredith Emerson vanished while hiking with her dog on Georgia's Blood Mountain. The news of her disappearance quickly spread. Calls began to come in about an older man and his red-colored dog who'd been seen hiking near where Emerson disappeared. "Fairly quickly, they were able to broadcast this information, and a former employer of Gary Hilton's, was like, 'That's Gary Hilton,'"...
University Of Idaho Slayings Crime Scene Photos Like Ted Bundy's Dorm Massacre, Nancy Grace Reveals
Legal commentator Nancy Grace revealed the murder scene of the four college students inside their University of Idaho off campus home was eerily similar to that of Ted Bundy’s 1978 sorority house massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come one week after the four university students – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were found stabbed to death in the Moscow, Idaho home, Grace compared the crime scene to Bundy’s attack on the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in January 1978.Roughly 45 years ago, Bundy broke into...
The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’
Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
Could This Iowa Man Be The Deadliest Serial Killer In Recorded History?
One woman believes her father's dark past turned deadly. A woman from Western Iowa is the subject of a major investigation. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve possibly one of the biggest serial murder cases in the state. Studey claims that her father, Donald Dean Studey, would make her and her other siblings dispose of the corpses of women he murdered.
psychologytoday.com
My Daddy’s a Serial Killer
A woman in Iowa claims that her father once murdered dozens of women, undetected. Inconsistencies in her accusations raise questions about her motivation. Other people accusing their fathers of such crimes can help us make sense of the Iowa case. Recently, we’ve seen news coverage about a previously unidentified serial...
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
Mushrooms Could Confirm Details About Alleged Iowa Killer
A chilling possible development to the possible case of an Iowa serial killer. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey might've killed somewhere between 50 to 70 people. Lucy claims that...
NBC New York
Drugged, Robbed, Killed After Partying in Hell's Kitchen — Are Gay Men Being Targeted?
Questions are swirling following the mysterious deaths of two gay men who, on separate occasions, were drugged, robbed and found dead after going out for a night of fun in the same Manhattan neighborhood. The mother of one of the victims believes that her son may have been a target...
Harvey Weinstein's seating was changed in a Los Angeles courtroom after he was staring down jurors for 2 days straight
Weinstein, who was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York, faces charges in Los Angeles.
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Idaho
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
TV producer Eric Weinberg has $5-million bail revoked after judge labels him danger to society
Eric Weinberg, a former co-executive producer of the TV show "Scrubs," was led away Tuesday in handcuffs after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts, including rape and sexual battery.
