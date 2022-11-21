ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

An Iowa woman claims her father was a serial killer who hid up to 70 victims in his yard. Her sister says that’s a lie

When Lucy Studey remembers her father, she thinks of the bodies she claims she saw him bury. There are no fond memories of him reading her tales before bed, or pushing her on the swings. Instead, the 53-year-old says the memory of her father that was painfully carved in her mind is of him forcing her and her siblings to bury the remains of 50 to 70 women on their property west of Tabor, Iowa.The allegations Lucy has raised against her father, Donald Dean Studey, had fallen on deaf ears for 45 years, she says, until earlier this year she...
TABOR, IA
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer

Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
THURMAN, IA
Nik

Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio

The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
The Independent

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
People

How a Serial Killer Was Caught While 'Literally Trying to Clean His Van of Evidence'

Serial killer Gary Hilton, a survivalist, hunted for victims in national forests in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida On Jan. 1, 2008, 24-year-old University of Georgia graduate Meredith Emerson vanished while hiking with her dog on Georgia's Blood Mountain. The news of her disappearance quickly spread. Calls began to come in about an older man and his red-colored dog who'd been seen hiking near where Emerson disappeared. "Fairly quickly, they were able to broadcast this information, and a former employer of Gary Hilton's, was like, 'That's Gary Hilton,'"...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Slayings Crime Scene Photos Like Ted Bundy's Dorm Massacre, Nancy Grace Reveals

Legal commentator Nancy Grace revealed the murder scene of the four college students inside their University of Idaho off campus home was eerily similar to that of Ted Bundy’s 1978 sorority house massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come one week after the four university students – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were found stabbed to death in the Moscow, Idaho home, Grace compared the crime scene to Bundy’s attack on the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in January 1978.Roughly 45 years ago, Bundy broke into...
MOSCOW, ID
94.3 Lite FM

The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’

Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
CHICAGO, IL
KROC News

Could This Iowa Man Be The Deadliest Serial Killer In Recorded History?

One woman believes her father's dark past turned deadly. A woman from Western Iowa is the subject of a major investigation. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve possibly one of the biggest serial murder cases in the state. Studey claims that her father, Donald Dean Studey, would make her and her other siblings dispose of the corpses of women he murdered.
IOWA STATE
psychologytoday.com

My Daddy’s a Serial Killer

A woman in Iowa claims that her father once murdered dozens of women, undetected. Inconsistencies in her accusations raise questions about her motivation. Other people accusing their fathers of such crimes can help us make sense of the Iowa case. Recently, we’ve seen news coverage about a previously unidentified serial...
THURMAN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Mushrooms Could Confirm Details About Alleged Iowa Killer

A chilling possible development to the possible case of an Iowa serial killer. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey might've killed somewhere between 50 to 70 people. Lucy claims that...
THURMAN, IA
Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Idaho

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
IDAHO STATE

