Blacksburg, VA

Upcoming UVA-Virginia Tech football game canceled

By Van Jones
 5 days ago

(WJHL) – The Commonwealth Cup football game between Virginia and Virginia Tech, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled, according to a Monday release.

Per a Virginia Tech media advisory, the decision to cancel the game was made “following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Virginia Tech are continuing to support the UVA campus community after a shooting left three football players dead, and two others injured.

The Cavalier players killed were Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Virginia canceled last Saturday’s scheduled football game against Coastal Carolina, as well, instead, hosting a memorial service to remember and celebrate the life of the victims.

