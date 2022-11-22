Read full article on original website
BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki Announces that He is Stepping Down
On Sunday night, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced that he has coached his last game as BYU's defensive coordinator. Tuiaki made the announcement on his personal Facebook page. "What a great seven-year run it's been," Tuiaki said. "It's time to venture out and pursue a new challenge." Tuiaki has...
Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard
Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game. Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
Sears, No. 18 Alabama top No. 1 North Carolina in 4 OTs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Jahvon Quinerly scored...
Everything That Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals' loss vs. Chargers
The Arizona Cardinals played the Los Angeles Chargers down to the wire, but their efforts weren't enough to win. Here's everything that went right and wrong.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 12 Performances
Brian Robinson’s big day gives the Commanders ownership of NFC’s final wild card. Plus, let’s hear it for Doug Pederson and Brandon Staley, who played for the win.
