KNIGHTS STAND: Defense sparks Northern Nash over Southern Durham in 3A playoffs

Northern Nash High School’s football team has been known for its explosive big-play offense for much of this season.

But the past three games, it has been the Knights’ defense that has provided a big boost to their postseason fortunes.

Northern forced three turnovers, a punt and held Southern Durham on downs in the final 24 minutes, and touchdowns by Randall King and Keno Jones proved to be the difference in the second half as the Knights held off the Spartans 21-14 in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3A state playoffs at home on Friday night.

Northern Nash, the No. 1 seed in the 3A East bracket, remained perfect (13-0) and will play host to No. 28 seed Triton (8-5) in the regional semifinals on Friday. Triton upended No. 20 seed Jacksonville 37-35.

Southern Durham, the No. 9 seed in the 3A East, ended its season 8-5 overall.

The Spartans led 12-7 at halftime with the help of a 66-yard fumble return for a touchdown on Northern’s first drive, combined with a two-yard run by Takeise Brickous to cap a 13-play, 74-yard drive with 7:29 remaining in the first half.

King gave the Northern Nash the lead when he returned the third-quarter kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Bryson Jenkins kicked the extra point with 11:49 left in the third quarter to put the Knights ahead 14-12.

Southern Durham moved the ball from its own 18 to the NN 25 with the help of a pair of eight-yard runs from Brickous and a 42-yard pass from Jordan McClure to Amir Hall. But a delay of game penalty, a tackle for loss and an incomplete pass brought up fourth down, where McClure’s pass was intercepted by Elijay Pitt in the end zone, ending that possession.

The Knights had to punt on their next drive, but the defense came through again.

Southern took possession at the NN 47, and three carries by Brickous and a 10-yard pass from McClure to Hall pushed the ball to the 10. A holding penalty and four plays later, King intercepted McClure again to keep the Spartans out of the end zone with 4:06 remaining in the quarter.

The Knights offense then responded with an 80-yard drive in 11 plays for their final TD of the contest.

The running of Jones, Dywhaun Mitchell and Azariah Loring moved the ball to the SD 33. A holding penalty set NN back, but two runs by Loring totaling 13 yards and a 28-yard burst by Trey Battle set up Jones’ two-yard run with 10:24 left in the game. Jenkins’ PAT extended the lead to 21-12.

After an exchange of punts, the Spartans went 32 yards in seven plays before Pitt ended the drive with his second interception, a diving catch in the shadow of his own goal line with 4:17 left in the game.

A penalty and a tackle for loss in the end zone resulted in a safety, making it 21-14 with 3:54 left.

Southern Durham had one final possession in which to win the game or send it into overtime.

McClure found Kris Watson for six yards and Kevyn Farmer for seven yards before the Knights came through with a sack, pushing the ball back to the NN 45 with 3:03 remaining.

A penalty, an incomplete pass and a big sack of McClure by Allen Barnes brought up fourth-and-34 from the SD 38. An incomplete pass and four plays later (runs by Mitchell, Battle and Jones) and it was over.

King got his first interception on Southern Durham’s first possession, but the Spartans stripped the Knights’ runner and returned it 66 yards for the game’s opening score with 9:26 left in the first quarter.

Northern had the answer on its second possession.

Behind the running of Mitchell and Jones combined with passes from Jones to Yasin Davis-McKinney (16 yards) and Ashton Rhodes (12), the Knights moved to the SD 33 in five plays. Three plays later, on fourth-and-one from the Spartans’ 24, Mitchell went up the middle for the TD, and Jenkins’ extra point gave the home team a 7-6 advantage with 5:48 left in the quarter.

Northern’s next two possessions (seven plays, 33 yards, and nine plays, 58 yards) both ended on downs deep in Spartan territory.

Southern Durham marched 74 yards in 13 plays as Brickous’s two-yard run gave the visitors the lead back.

When the Knights gave the ball up on downs at the Spartans’ 6-yard line, it was their defense that came up big again.

A big 49-yard pass from McClure to Farmer put the ball at the NN 10-yard line with 1:42 left in the first half, but Brickous was stopped for no gain and an incomplete pass brought up third down. The Spartans tried catch Northern off-guard with a double-reverse, but the second handoff was mishandled and Carson Jenkins pounced on the fumble with 58 seconds left.

The Spartans held the edge in total yards (297-235). NN had a 171-54 advantage in rushing yards behind Jones (18 carries, 73 yards) and Mitchell (15-54) while Loring added 29 yards on four carries and Battle had 22 on four attempts. Davis-McKinney caught two passes for 35 yards as Jones was limited to 9 of 16 for 64 yards through the air.

McClure was 17 of 34 passing for Southern Durham with 243 yards and four interceptions (two each from King and Pitt). Hall had six catches for 129 yards. The Spartans mustered just two yards per carry on the ground.

Penalties also hurt the visitors, as they were flagged 16 times for 133 yards while NN had nine for 61 yards.