Tarboro, NC

Football Playoff Roundup: Tarboro advances, Nash Central falls to W-RH

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Tarboro continued its roll toward another possible state title game appearance while Nash Central had its season end during third-round action in the NCHSAA state football playoffs on Friday night.

Tarboro 34, Riverside 14

Mason Satterfield and Kamerin McDowell-Moore each rushed for more than 100 yards as Tarboro pulled away in the second half to defeat Four Rivers 1A Conference rival Riverside at Vikings Stadium.

Tarboro, the No. 1 seed in the 1A East bracket improved to 12-1 overall and will play host to No. 4 seed Northampton County in regional semifinals on Friday (Nov. 25).

Riverside, the FRC runnerup, ended its stellar season 12-2 overall with its only two losses coming to Tarboro.

The Vikings led by just seven (14-7) at halftime but outscored the Knights 20-7 in the second half.

Satterfield led Tarboro’s vaunted ground game with 158 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

McDowell-Moore also had a fine night, scoring twice and amassing 153 yards on 18 attempts for the Vikings.

Tarboro, which finished with 409 yards on the ground in 53 rushes (7.7 yard per attempt), also got 42 yards and a score on eight carries from quarterback Omar Lewis, 34 yards on six carries from Tremaine McDaniels and 22 yards and a TD on six carries from Bruce Shipman Jr.

McDowell-Moore also caught Lewis’ lone completion (out of three attempts) of 20 yards.

Jamarion Dozier led the Tarboro defense with six tackles while Christian Gunter Isaiah Jones, Quaytavious Jones and Joshua Bradley managed five tackles each. Melvin Sherrod, Lewis, McDowell-Moore and Shipman chipped in with four tackles each.

Shipman and Quaytavious Jones caused Riverside fumbles which were recovered by Isaiah Jones and Jamarion Smith. Lewis also had an interception.

Riverside managed just 94 yards rushing on 2 carries, as Shamir Basnight led the Knights with 86 yards on 12 attempts. Quarterback Jysen Shepherd had a solid night throwing the ball as he completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards, two TD and one interception. Kumasi Hines (five catches, 75 yards, TD), Tyquan Bunch (4-65), Basnight (3-38), Jyren Harrell (3-37-TD) and Kwahli Basnight (2-11) were Shepherd’s targets.

W-RH 28, Nash Central 7

The homestanding Bulldogs fell behind 21-0 and battled hard but couldn’t make up the difference as they fell to perennial power Wallace-Rose Hill at home.

Nash Central, the No. 4 seed in the East 2A bracket, ended its season 9-4 overall. Wallace-Rose Hill, the No. 12 seed, travels to No. 1 seed Princeton (12-1) for its fourth-round game.

W-RH took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 21-0 at halftime behind a rushing attack that finished with 287 yards on 27 carries.

Sophomore Irving Brown led the way for W-RH with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Corbin Kerr provided 56 yards and a score on 13 carries as the Bulldogs averaged 7.8 yards per carry.

Nash Central ended up with 97 yards rushing on 35 carries as no player had more than 25 yards on the ground (Zay Draughn and Elijah Harrison each had 25 yards on four carries).

Greyson Richardson had the lone score for Nash Central on a TD reception in the third quarter. He finished with three catches for 29 yards. Harrison had the other catch for 13 yards.

Dominique Whitehead and D’Angelo Johnson paced the Nash Central defense with 12 tackles each. Draughn and Prince Jackson amassed eight tackles each while Harrison, Nykeem Johnson and Izaeh Lane contributed seven tackles each. Johnson added a pair of sacks and recovered a W-RH fumble and Jackson had the other sack.

Rocky Mount, NC
