Sports Roundup: Wesleyan men fall to VWU

The North Carolina Wesleyan University men’s basketball team dropped to 2-2 overall with a 79-70 loss against Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virgnia.

Isaiah Lewis led the Bishops with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Sal-Bey Young added 12 points and eight rebounds, Brayden Dixon 12 points and Maequis Eskew 11 points.

Virginia Wesleyan was paced by 22 points from Amarion Wilson, 16 from Omari Deveaux and 10 from Eric Rowland.

N.C. Wesleyan shot 46 percent from the field (29 of 63) and was 9 of 14 (64.3 percent) from the free throw line. Virginia Wesleyan shot 49 percent from the field (27 of 55), which included 7 of 14 three-pointers, and was 18 of 24 from the foul line (75 percent).

Wesleyan women suffer first loss

The North Carolina Wesleyan University women’s basketball team fell to 3-1 overall following a 77-73 loss at home over Brevard on Friday (Nov. 18).

Nadia Simmons led the Bishops with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Johnay Goddard added 18 points and nine rebounds and Areina Harris had 12 points and four rebounds.

Deonna Adams had eight points and three rebounds, while Corynthian Williams provided seven rebounds and Kaniya Cromartie chipped in seven points and five rebounds for Wesleyan.

The Bishops return to the court today with a 5:30 p.m. game at North Carolina Central.

HIGH SCHOOLS FCS boys win

The Faith Christian School varsity boys basketball team won its second game of the season Friday night, beating Epiphany School (New Bern) by a score of 65-48.

After a sluggish start, Faith Christian battled back in the second quarter to only trail 34-30 at the half.

The Patriots continued with pressure in the third quarter, forcing several turnovers that were converted into easy baskets as the Patriots led 55-42 going into the fourth stanza.

Faith Christian spread the court in the fourth and made Epiphany come out of its zone and play man defense. The Patriots were able to keep the ball away from Epiphany for the most part, keeping the clock running.

Faith Christian was led by Nick Parker with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. Michael Grant added 11 points, Zach Marsigli had 10 points and Arby Bell and Josh Parker each added nine points.

FCS girls fall

The Faith Christian School varsity girls basketball team held the lead early but Epiphany used a big edge in the second (13-5) and fourth (14-6) quarters to rally for a 44-30 victory on Friday.

The Patriots dropped to 1-1 on the season.

RMA boys lose opener

Thales Academy Rolesville outscored Rocky Mount Academy’s varsity boys basketball team 31-19 in the second half to pull away for a 60-46 in the season opener on Friday.

Wells Hutson led RMA with 15 points while Isaac Lewis added nine and Gabe Winham had six. Parker Eatmon and Owen Smith chipped in five points each.

RMA girls roll to 3-0

The Rocky Mount Academy varsity girls basketball team had no trouble with Thales Academy of Rolesville on Friday as the Eagles improved to 3-0 overall with a 49-2 win over the Knights.

Mackenzie Davis led the balanced Eagles offense with 11 points, while Isabella Daza, Jessica Proctor and Taylor Carmichael providng six points each. Audrey Roeder, Sarah David and Berkeley Miller contributed four points each and Kaylee Wright, Gabbi Ams, Landry Miller and McKenna Rogers finished with two points each.