laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose drop another close one
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Though Winston Hill and Terrell Ard Jr. each scored 14 points, Presbyterian dropped another close game in its final game in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam at Ocean Center on Tuesday. The University of Albany (N.Y.) edged the Blue Hose, 68-65, in the consolation game, led...
Daily Iowan
No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling preparing for No. 21 Penn
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against...
laurenscountysports.com
Flood wins 1st in a flood
SPARTANBURG -- Led by Ty Johnson with 24 points, Laurens handed new boys coach Armond Flood his 1st victory with a 60-40 victory over host Spartanburg Christian Academy on Wednesday in the Raiders’ final game at the Sports Impact. Tylan Fowler added 13 points and Devon Redd 12 as...
State College
State College to Face North Allegheny in PIAA Quarterfinals
It is not often that a high school football team gives up 50 points in a game and comes out a winner. But that’s what happened at Memorial Field on Nov. 18 when undefeated State College held off Erie McDowell in three overtimes, 57-50, in the District 6-9-10 regional championship game.
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Clinton girls capture home tournament
Clinton High hustled to the title of its home-hosted girls basketball tournament, the Lady Devil Invitational, with a 54-49 victory over Palmetto on Tuesday night. It was a frantic affair, full of turnovers, steals, blown layups and missed free throws. The season has to start sometime. Nonetheless, the Red Devils...
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
Trio of Penn State wrestlers have a perfect night in the NWCA All-Star Classic
Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet took on familiar foes, and all three came away with a win.
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup will kick off at 4 p.m.
A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State
EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Warriors Hit The Road To Play Northern Cambria In The 2022 State Playoffs
TOWANDA, Pa. — Canton took advantage of the bye week to heal up and get ready for a state playoff run in "A". It also allowed their coaching staff to travel to Altoona and see Northern Cambria in person. "We went to the game at Mansion Park a bunch...
wtaj.com
Fabulous weather for the final Penn State Football home game
Normally when you see a post-Thanksgiving home game at Beaver Stadium, you cringe a bit and think that we are in for a rough weather game. Not this time around. The weather for this Saturday’s Penn State football game against Michigan State looks great. We’ll have plenty of sunshine that will take morning temperatures in the 30s and warm us through the 40s and to near 50° for the 4:00 PM kickoff. The game will start off feeling quite comfortable in the sun, but still cool in the shade.
Pie Day 5-K in Billtown
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the sixth year in a row, Cecilia Fink has organized the Pie Day 5-K run on Thanksgiving Day in Williamsport. "They are going to start over here on Pine Street and they will run straight out by Penn College, cut down a street and come back. It is a pretty easy loop," said Fink.
Riss's Place opens in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
WIP A tour through eight historic churches of Williamsport
The City of Williamsport lit up this past weekend for the 23rd Annual Victorian Christmas—a celebration of Williamsport's historic homes, churches, sites and museums. A church tour on Sunday explored eight churches across the city. Millionaire Row at Trinity Episcopal Church Construction on Trinity Episcopal Church originated in 1871. The land, purchased by Peter Herdic,...
Morgan Myles moves on in ‘The Voice’
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles continues to advance it on “The Voice.” She claimed the fifth spot in the top ten making her the last member of Team Camila after Tuesday’s night instant save. On Monday, Morgan performed Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy”, putting her spin on the iconic song. […]
Brookings Institution
Transforming coal country in Shamokin, Pennsylvania
Shamokin, Pennsylvania is a former coal town on its way to becoming an outdoor recreation destination after decades of decline. In this episode of Reimagine Rural, Tony Pipa returns to his roots to learn how an abandoned mine remediation project is helping spur community renewal. He speaks with local leaders and residents who are bringing their vision to life with the support of key public resources.
rtands.com
Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal
The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
wkok.com
Fire Hits Home in Milton, No Injuries Reported, Home Damaged
MILTON – A home was damaged by a fire in Milton. The two alarm blaze was called in around 10pm for the fire on Hepburn Street in Milton. Crews from Milton, Warrior Run, William Cameron Engine Company, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg, White Deer, and other companies responded. In a standby capacity, volunteers from Northumberland moved to Milton cover their stations while Milton crews battled the blaze.
