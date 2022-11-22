Everyone knows stripes are worth a few extra bhp... or $$$ in the watch industry. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You might expect a watch column on the pages of a car website to try to lure you in by saying how a mechanical watch is a piece of finely tuned machinery that is basically like wearing a sports car on your wrist. But there is no need this time, as the watches are making the point themselves with their very own go-faster stripes.

