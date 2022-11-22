ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Check out these modified first-gen Porsche Cayennes

Middle Eastern importers add roof tents, spotlights and off-road tyres galore ahead of Icons of Porsche Festival. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The second annual Icons of Porsche Festival takes place in Dubai this weekend, and...
Did watches invent go-faster stripes?

Everyone knows stripes are worth a few extra bhp... or $$$ in the watch industry. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You might expect a watch column on the pages of a car website to try to lure you in by saying how a mechanical watch is a piece of finely tuned machinery that is basically like wearing a sports car on your wrist. But there is no need this time, as the watches are making the point themselves with their very own go-faster stripes.
Your quick-fire guide to the original BMW 3.0 CSL

Coupe Sport Lightweight. Yeah, that was an easy one to start with, wasn’t it?. Of course, it’s from Germany, which brings on the ‘Let’s say it as BMW would’ crowd, much like people who only speak English insisting on calling homologation-special Ferraris ‘Gran Turismo Omologato’. So depending on how much of a stickler you are, CSL is Coupe Sport Leicht, or Coupe Sport Leichtbau.

