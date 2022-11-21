Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Troy Aikman Rips 'Embarrassing' Cardinals After 49ers Loss
It's been a dreadful season for the team so far.
Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Jimmy Garoppolo
For most of this offseason, it looked like Jimmy Garoppolo would no longer be with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade the former Super Bowl starter but ultimately decided to keep him with the team on a restructured contract as the backup to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. And it’s a good thing they did because Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nathaniel Hackett seemingly throws Russell Wilson under the bus
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
KC Chiefs deserve a game on NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs deserve the honors of playing on the NFL’s Thanksgiving day schedule. Let me set the scene for you, Chiefs fans: It is the morning of Thanksgiving. It is a cool crisp day outside. The smells of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and three different types of pie are wafting through the house.
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fires Back At Bengals’ Germaine Pratt For Comments About Pittsburgh’s Predictable Offense In Week 11
Those who watch the Pittsburgh Steelers each week probably think they can predict what plays are coming before they even happen. The offense underplay caller, Matt Canada has been more than underwhelming since he took over after the 2020 campaign. After the best half of the season in Week 11...
What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral
On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night’s game from Mexico City. And while the Niners were better than the Cardinals in pretty much every aspect of the game, San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa reveals one thing that gave the Niners a massive edge against Arizona. Estadio Azteca, where Read more... The post Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Stephen A. Smith: Blame Jimmy G if the 49ers Don't Make the Super Bowl
Stephen A. Smith questions Jimmy G's ability to get it done in the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Broncos insider reveals most likely interim HC if Nathaniel Hackett is fired
With a 3-7 record and an offense that ranks last in the NFL in scoring (14.7 points per game), first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be running out of leeway in Denver. There has been plenty of speculation regarding how much longer Hackett has before Denver decides to cut...
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
NBC Sports
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
Yardbarker
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Shares Tough Words For Cardinals’ Kyler Murray
After making the playoffs following the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals are facing an uphill battle to get back to them this season. Arizona is currently 4-7 on the season as they are closer to being in last place in the NFC than qualifying for a playoff spot. Their defense...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
Comments / 0