San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did

If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
The Comeback

Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Jimmy Garoppolo

For most of this offseason, it looked like Jimmy Garoppolo would no longer be with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade the former Super Bowl starter but ultimately decided to keep him with the team on a restructured contract as the backup to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. And it’s a good thing they did because Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

KC Chiefs deserve a game on NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs deserve the honors of playing on the NFL’s Thanksgiving day schedule. Let me set the scene for you, Chiefs fans: It is the morning of Thanksgiving. It is a cool crisp day outside. The smells of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and three different types of pie are wafting through the house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Francisco Examiner

What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City

Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night’s game from Mexico City. And while the Niners were better than the Cardinals in pretty much every aspect of the game, San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa reveals one thing that gave the Niners a massive edge against Arizona. Estadio Azteca, where Read more... The post Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Yardbarker

The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft

This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI

